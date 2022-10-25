CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Police has in custody a suspect accused of putting a noose around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn back on September 7. In consultation with Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley, police Monday took into custody 34-year old Shane Dennis of Albemarle County. He’s charged with “displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate”. It’s a Class 6 felony that could carry 1-to-5 years in jail, and a fine up to $2500.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO