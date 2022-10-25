Read full article on original website
minesmine
3d ago
Let’s see a picture! And that’s all the punishment this racist is facing. Come on Charlottesville you gotta do better.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Former FCCW employee facing charges
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Henrico County resident is facing charges in Fluvanna County. Online court records show Andrew Edward Reilly is facing three counts of an officer having carnal knowledge of a prisoner or prisoners. WTVR reports these charges stem from incidents in 2020 and 2021, while...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
cbs19news
Albemarle County homicide victim identified
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
WHSV
Waynesboro man sentenced in Oct. 2021 killing
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro man will spend five years behind bars and serve five years probation after a jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. Fredrick J. Palka was sentenced Wednesday in Waynesboro Circuit Court for hitting and killing a woman on East Main...
53-year-old Albemarle man killed in shooting has been identified
An Albemarle man who was shot and killed in a domestic dispute on Tuesday has been identified.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Virginia State Police ID victim in single-vehicle fatal crash in Albemarle County
A Charlottesville man has been ID’d as the victim in a single-vehicle fatal crash reported on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on Sunday morning. Samiullah Rostaqi, 24, was ejected from the car and died at the scene of the crash at the 117 mile marker, according to State Police.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police ID victim in Tuesday murder, plus additional details at scene
Albemarle County Police have confirmed the identity of the man murdered in a domestic disturbance on Stony Point Road on Tuesday. Matthew Sean Farrell, 53, was shot, and his long-time girlfriend, Shawna Marie Natalie Murphy, 38, faces a second-degree murder charge in the slaying, which was reported Tuesday morning. Murphy...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Sheriff’s Office investigating reported overnight shooting
A 28-year-old man was shot on Old Goose Creek Road in the Staunton area early Friday, and Augusta County authorities are trying to figure out what happened. A press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were unable to locate any evidence of the shooting from canvassing the area.
WHSV
Arrest made in Waynesboro armed robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested 33 year-old Joshua Rollings Hodgson in relation to an armed robbery that happened earlier this month. On Oct. 13, the WPD responded to a call from the 1000 block of Shenandoah Village Drive, and when officers arrived they spoke...
WHSV
Man shot in the arm in Augusta County early Friday morning
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm Friday just after 1:30 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Health where they interviewed the man who was shot. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Old Goose Creek Road. Deputies searched...
WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office: Missing juvenile found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Audrey Rose Ingram was found safe on Friday. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported earlier Friday morning that they were asking for the public’s help with locating a runaway 16-year-old who was last seen Oct. 27 at her Craigsville home.
NBC 29 News
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are charging an Albemarle County woman with second-degree murder, as well as use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that emergency responders were called out to the 2100 block of Stony Point Road around 8:30 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. When they arrived 15 minutes later they found a person dead from a gunshot to the head.
cbs19news
Police investigating incident near Culbreth Theatre
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police officers at the University of Virginia are investigating another incident involving someone shooting an apparent BB gun out a car window. According to the UVA Police Department, the aggravated assault report came in around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday. The incident had occurred just before 7...
theriver953.com
Harrisonburg Police arrest 3 in fatal shooting
Oct. 24 around 11 a.m. Harrisonburg Police report responding to a 38-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Community Street. Despite immediate treatment by Emergency Medical Personnel the unidentified victim succumbed to his wounds at the scene. The subsequent investigation revealed that the victim and assailants knew one another,...
wina.com
Albemarle man in custody for Homer statue noose incident on Lawn
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Police has in custody a suspect accused of putting a noose around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn back on September 7. In consultation with Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley, police Monday took into custody 34-year old Shane Dennis of Albemarle County. He’s charged with “displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate”. It’s a Class 6 felony that could carry 1-to-5 years in jail, and a fine up to $2500.
NBC 29 News
People’s Coalition accuses ACPD of racial profiling, ACPD responds
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, the People’s Coalition calling out the Albemarle County Police Department for racial profiling, pointing to one thing in particular. 20% of the people being pulled over by Albemarle County police are Black, even though...
969wsig.com
Three arrested following homicide on Community Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department has arrested two men and a woman in connection with a homicide investigation following yesterday’s fatal shooting on Community Street. Lewis Bailey. Genesis McCornell. The suspects – Lewis Bailey, 35, most recently of Harrisonburg; Jornileyah McCornell, 20, of Penn Laird; and...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
WHSV
Bridgewater PD seeking information on burglary suspect
MT. CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Police Department (BPD) is asking for help identifying a person who they say may have committed a burglary in Mt. Crawford Sunday night. The BPD is following up on the license plate that was captured on a security camera, but they need help...
WSLS
Man accused of killing two Bridgewater College campus officers to go before grand jury
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – A grand jury will hear the charges against a man accused of shooting and killing two Bridgewater College campus officers. Around 1:20 p.m. on February 1, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the college for the report of an active shooter on campus, as we reported. The initial report said two officers were shot and the suspect, who was armed, fled the scene.
Comments / 2