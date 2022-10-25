ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Scott High School Bulldogs are on the hunt for state championship

Dum-Dum suckers decorate 146 feet tall water tower. The City of Bryan's water tower is now a monument to America's favorite sucker. Why it Matters - Claims of a 100% voting record in ads. Updated: 5 hours ago. Political ads claim some democratic Ohio candidates like Marcy Kaptur and Tim...
BRYAN, OH
13abc.com

13abc Voter Guide: 2022 Midterm Election

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc crews will be out across the state of Ohio to bring you the latest developments for the November 8th midterm election. Find everything you need to know here. Additional information and resources will be added on Election Day, including a link to see local election results all in one place and interactive election tools.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

City to hold Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced it will be holding a Regional Water Commission meeting next week. The City says the meeting will take place on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at Perrysburg Fire Station No. 39 located at 26100 Ft. Meigs Road. Those who can’t make it to the meeting in person also have the option to join virtually through Zoom.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution welcomes its first woman warden

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A graduate of Whitmer high school is making history. Kimberly Henderson is the first woman to be named warden at the Toledo Correctional Institution. Toledo Correctional Institution, also known as TOCI is a maximum security prison for men. “I’m kind of taking it in,” said Warden Kimberly...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo releases 2022 leaf collection schedule

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first neighborhoods on the list for Toledo’s leaf collection will start the following week on November 7. Zip codes 43613 and 43623 are up first. Each section of the city will have a designated collection period over the next 6 weeks. You can find your leaf collection time HERE.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica CEO retiring

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ProMedica Board of Directors chose Arturo Polizzi to serve as ProMedica’s next chief executive officer Friday. He will replace Randy Oostra, who is retiring after 25 years with the organization on October 31. In an email sent to staff, the hospital said Oostra was...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing. City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPS: No weapons found at Bowsher, lockdown lifted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials have lifted Friday’s lockdown at Bowsher High School and said everyone is safe. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, Bowsher went on a level III lockdown after reports a student had a gun. The district said Toledo Police and the TPS Department of Public Safety performed a sweep of the school and did not find a weapon.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Erie Orchard and Cider Mill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks ventures up to Erie, MI and learns how to make apple cider at Erie Orchard and Cider Mill. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
ERIE, MI
13abc.com

This is Home- October 28, 2022

New Wauseon restaurant "The Table on Fulton" Dum-Dum suckers decorate 146 feet tall water tower. The City of Bryan's water tower is now a monument to America's favorite sucker.
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg advances to regional; Eastwood loses

BASCOM, Ohio — Perrysburg, the No. 14 ranked team in the Division I volleyball coaches’ poll, defeated St. Ursula, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20, in a district final at Hopewell-Loudon High School Wednesday. The Arrows see their season end at 18-5. Perrysburg, 19-6, advances to the regional tournament to...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Property transfers: 10-27-22

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

I-75 barrier wall repair in Lucas County to begin Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided an update on upcoming highway construction in Lucas County. According to ODOT, on I-75, between Ottawa River Road and I-280, there will be a left lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repairs. The repairs will take place from Oct. 31 through mid-November.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

