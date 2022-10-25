Read full article on original website
Scott High School Bulldogs are on the hunt for state championship
Dum-Dum suckers decorate 146 feet tall water tower. The City of Bryan's water tower is now a monument to America's favorite sucker. Why it Matters - Claims of a 100% voting record in ads. Updated: 5 hours ago. Political ads claim some democratic Ohio candidates like Marcy Kaptur and Tim...
13abc Voter Guide: 2022 Midterm Election
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc crews will be out across the state of Ohio to bring you the latest developments for the November 8th midterm election. Find everything you need to know here. Additional information and resources will be added on Election Day, including a link to see local election results all in one place and interactive election tools.
City to hold Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced it will be holding a Regional Water Commission meeting next week. The City says the meeting will take place on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at Perrysburg Fire Station No. 39 located at 26100 Ft. Meigs Road. Those who can’t make it to the meeting in person also have the option to join virtually through Zoom.
Toledo Correctional Institution welcomes its first woman warden
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A graduate of Whitmer high school is making history. Kimberly Henderson is the first woman to be named warden at the Toledo Correctional Institution. Toledo Correctional Institution, also known as TOCI is a maximum security prison for men. “I’m kind of taking it in,” said Warden Kimberly...
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
Toledo releases 2022 leaf collection schedule
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first neighborhoods on the list for Toledo’s leaf collection will start the following week on November 7. Zip codes 43613 and 43623 are up first. Each section of the city will have a designated collection period over the next 6 weeks. You can find your leaf collection time HERE.
ProMedica CEO retiring
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ProMedica Board of Directors chose Arturo Polizzi to serve as ProMedica’s next chief executive officer Friday. He will replace Randy Oostra, who is retiring after 25 years with the organization on October 31. In an email sent to staff, the hospital said Oostra was...
Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing. City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.
Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
TPS: No weapons found at Bowsher, lockdown lifted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials have lifted Friday’s lockdown at Bowsher High School and said everyone is safe. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, Bowsher went on a level III lockdown after reports a student had a gun. The district said Toledo Police and the TPS Department of Public Safety performed a sweep of the school and did not find a weapon.
Finds in the 419 - Erie Orchard and Cider Mill
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks ventures up to Erie, MI and learns how to make apple cider at Erie Orchard and Cider Mill. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
This is Home- October 28, 2022
New Wauseon restaurant "The Table on Fulton" Dum-Dum suckers decorate 146 feet tall water tower. The City of Bryan's water tower is now a monument to America's favorite sucker.
Perrysburg advances to regional; Eastwood loses
BASCOM, Ohio — Perrysburg, the No. 14 ranked team in the Division I volleyball coaches’ poll, defeated St. Ursula, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20, in a district final at Hopewell-Loudon High School Wednesday. The Arrows see their season end at 18-5. Perrysburg, 19-6, advances to the regional tournament to...
Neighborhood Nuisance: House engulfed in trees on Stickney Ave in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Stickney Avenue sits a home that cannot be viewed from the street. The property is engulfed by trees, and neighbors are uncomfortable with the landscape imposing on the home’s visibility. " When I sit out back on my deck, I see animals on the...
Shots fired at occupied vehicle, residence in south Toledo Wednesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police responded to Brysen Avenue in south Toledo Wednesday night after multiple reports of shots fired came in. According to a Toledo police report, a 24-year-old woman was driving on...
Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
Property transfers: 10-27-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
Ohio Right to Life issues letter against proposed Bowling Green City Council ordinance
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Council has proposed an ordinance that would expand its anti-discrimination ordinance. It would protect people who are breastfeeding, using fertility treatments, hormone treatments, and those who have had abortions. But Ohio Right to Life has now issued a letter to city council...
I-75 barrier wall repair in Lucas County to begin Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided an update on upcoming highway construction in Lucas County. According to ODOT, on I-75, between Ottawa River Road and I-280, there will be a left lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repairs. The repairs will take place from Oct. 31 through mid-November.
