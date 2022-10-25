TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced it will be holding a Regional Water Commission meeting next week. The City says the meeting will take place on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at Perrysburg Fire Station No. 39 located at 26100 Ft. Meigs Road. Those who can’t make it to the meeting in person also have the option to join virtually through Zoom.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO