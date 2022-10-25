ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Senate candidates Fetterman, Oz face off in only debate Tuesday

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz will meet Tuesday night for their only debate two weeks before the midterm elections in a high-stakes Senate race in Pennsylvania that could decide which political party controls the upper chamber of Congress.

Much of the focus will be on Fetterman’s fitness for office after the Keystone State’s lieutenant governor suffered a stroke in May that kept him away from the campaign for most of the summer and has left him struggling at times to speak in public appearances.

Fetterman will use a closed-captioning monitor to read the questions posed by the moderators at the hour-long debate, which will begin at 8 p.m.

Fetterman used a similar setup during a controversial interview with NBC News earlier this month that Oz said raised questions about whether the Democrat is fit to carry out the duties of a senator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0L1q_0im5QqOL00
Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, will debate Democrat John Fetterman Tuesday night in Harrisburg, Pa.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qo1kG_0im5QqOL00
Democrat John Fetterman will face Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in their first and only debate Tuesday in Harrisburg, Pa.

“I don’t think there’s closed captioning on the floor of the Senate, and maybe he doesn’t need closed captioning when he’s actually moving around,” Oz said in an interview with Fox News.

Last week, Fetterman’s campaign released a note from his doctor claiming Fetterman has “no work restrictions” and “can work full duty in public office.”

But it failed to disclose that Dr. Clifford Chen, who penned the letter, had donated to Fetterman’s campaign on at least four separate occasions.

The two campaigns have squabbled over the number of debates, their format and their length for the past month, with Oz pushing for as many as seven showdowns and Fetterman’s camp claiming that the longtime TV doctor is trying to exploit their candidate’s medical condition.

Fetterman’s campaign began lowering expectations for his performance in Harrisburg on Monday, issuing a memo warning media members to expect “awkward pauses” and occasional misunderstandings.

“Let’s be clear about this match-up: Dr. Oz has been a professional TV personality for the last two decades,” the memo read.

The Fetterman camp added that Oz “clearly comes into Tuesday night with a huge built-in advantage,” noting that he has filmed more than 2,000 episodes of “The Dr. Oz Show” since 2009.”

Oz, portrayed by Fetterman as a carpetbagger from New Jersey who is clueless about the needs of Pennsylvanians, has managed to surge in the polls by hammering the twin issues of a slumping economy and rising crime in the state — in addition to raising concern about Fetterman’s health.

The latest RealClearPolitics polling average showed Fetterman leading Oz by just 1.3 percentage points, down from a high spread of 8.7 percentage points in mid-August.

Comments / 3

William Kovolenko Jr
3d ago

All people have 2 remember what democrats have given us. High gas prices, food prices, interest rates, home heating oil prices, sanctuary city's, defund the police while crime increases, open borders were drugs are coming in poisoning and killing our youth and others, socialism, Afghanistan (Americans and 43 billion of equipment left over there). One would have to be a fool to vote for any democrat. I am a democrat who will vote straight Republican. Remember lower level democrats support higher level democrats. Vote them all out.

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
RadarOnline

Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'

The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Marshall Project

Fetterman and Oz Battle Over Pennsylvania’s Felony Murder Law

PHILADELPHIA — Tyreem Rivers didn’t intend to hurt the elderly woman he followed home from the bank. He just wanted her black leather pocketbook stuffed with cash. As she climbed the stoop to her front door, he snatched the purse and ran. He did not shove or hit the woman, court records show. But 85-year-old Mary Tonzola tumbled down her front steps, breaking several bones. She died two weeks later, after picking up infections in the hospital.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Oz and Fetterman prepare fastballs for World Series TV ads

Republicans and Democrats battling for Pennsylvania's toss-up Senate seat are preparing their 9th inning pitches to undecided Phillies fans in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. Why it matters: Finding undecided voters this late in the game is always a challenge. But a televised World Series kicking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy