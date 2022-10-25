Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Which high school football recruits did Rutgers, Greg Schiano offer in October?
Greg Schiano’s focus has been fixed on the field with the recalibrated Scarlet Knights off to a 4-3 mark, and with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and coach P.J. Fleck waiting around the corner at Huntington Bank Stadium. But Rutgers’ coach still found time to offer young players in October who he feels can help the team a few years down the line. College players are prevented from entering the transfer portal until Dec. 5 — the day after college football’s regular season finale — due to an NCCA rule change meant to put teams on an even playing field as the early signing period approaches.
Cliff Omoruyi named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List
The upcoming college basketball season is expected to be a big one for Rutgers junior center Cliff Omoruyi. He will step into a more featured role at Rutgers, with the departure of geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. And those expectations have extended beyond Piscataway as Omoruyi has been named to the Kareem Adul-Jabbar Watch List. The award is given to the country’s best center. Omoruyi made the list along with 19 other players.
Minnesota Gophers Basketball: Jamison Battle Undergoes Successful Surgery; Listed Week-to-Week
University of Minnesota men's basketball junior forward Jamison Battle underwent a successful minor foot surgery today and is listed as week-to-week following the procedure. The Golden Gophers host St. Olaf in an exhibition game on Nov. 2 and open the regular season at home on Nov. 7 against Western Michigan.
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 28th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 14 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
N.J. high school investigating allegations of ‘racist and dehumanizing heckling’ at girls soccer game
Hunterdon Central is temporarily limiting spectatorship at its home athletic events while it investigates allegations of “racist and dehumanizing heckling,” according to a letter sent to parents by Hunterdon Central superintendent Jeffrey Moore. That announcement comes after alleged incidents at the girls soccer game on Wednesday.
SUNY to ‘match’ Rutgers NJ in-state tuition – but don’t fall for it
Fall is college application season. And high school seniors across New Jersey are polishing up their resumes and essays, blanketing university admission offices with their hopeful submissions. Therefore, the timing is not surprising for a local marketing blitz by the State University of New York. More commonly known by the...
Raiders outduel Pingry to win first Somerset County championship since 2015
Fresh off winning its first Skyland Conference championship in nine years earlier this month, the Hillsborough High School girls cross-country team added more gold to its 2022 ledger on Oct. 20 at the Somerset County Championships that were held at Pleasant Valley Park in Basking Ridge. Coach Richard Refi watched...
Southern chain’s 1st N.J. location is hot, but it’s not hot chicken | Review
A Virginia-based chain specializing in a Tennessee staple has come to New Jersey. Put down the map and grab a menu. Hot Chikn Kitchn, a company that started in Woodbridge, Va. and hopes to open 200 restaurants over the next three years throughout the Garden State, Virginia, Florida and beyond, has come to Paramus. The fast-casual spot opened on Route 17 last month.
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, North 2, Group 3 girls soccer for Oct. 26
Kristina Lowe scored two goals to lift fourth-seeded Cranford, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over 13th-seeded Nutley in the first round of the North 2, Group 3 tournament in Cranford. Olivia Russomanno and Aileen McGovern each had a goal and three assists for Cranford...
N.J. university leads nation in drive get students to promise to vote
Centenary University, a small, private liberal arts school in Warren County, is leading 169 schools nationwide in a nonpartisan initiative to encourage students on college campuses to vote in next month’s election. Nearly 6% of the university’s enrolled student body — or 106 students— had registered and pledged to...
Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ
Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
earnthenecklace.com
Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?
Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
insideradio.com
Legendary Host Scott Shannon To Retire From Morning Radio.
Acclaimed New York personality Scott Shannon is hanging up his morning radio headphones for good. The National Radio Hall of Famer announced this morning (Oct. 28) that he will retire from his WCBS-FM morning show on Dec. 16. However, Shannon will remain with Audacy as the host of the nationally syndicated "America's Greatest Hits," which airs on WCBS-FM Sunday mornings, and will continue to program his syndicated "True Oldies Channel.”
7 NJ universities among world’s best in 2022-23 rankings
New Jersey makes seven appearances in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of the best universities throughout the world. The list includes 2,000 schools from 95 countries, based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. The United States is home...
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only with this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey
A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
Bye Bye: Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the past several months, shoppers in New Jersey have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets have shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs.
thepositivecommunity.com
Lionsgate to Build $100 Million Studio in Newark
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
