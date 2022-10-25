ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”

Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
worldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives

The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star. In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing News: Golovkin has four options, Bam Rodriguez, WBO

World Boxing News has learned Gennadiy Golovkin has two ordered opponents if the IBF and WBA middleweight champion decides to fight further into his forties. “GGG” lost last September for the second time in his career against Canelo Alvarez. He looked sluggish and old as he labored around the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul arrives to open workouts on horse (Video)

Jake Paul made his entrance to open workouts in style yesterday by riding a horse as his fight against Anderson Silva approaches. It’s not exactly a secret that Jake Paul is a showman. From acting to YouTube to boxing and beyond, he’s done everything in his power to draw the attention of the masses – and for the most part, it’s worked.
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul just set a new boxing record, sets sights on hallowed UFC mark

Desert Diamond Arena, originally Glendale Arena and formerly known as Jobing.com Arena and Gila River Arena, has been in operation for nearly 20 years and yet never hosted a boxing event that generated more ticket revenue than the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. Not bad considering...
Boxing Scene

Liam Smith Could Face Eubank Jr, Brook or Go For World Title, Says Shalom

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is looking for the biggest fight possible, according to his promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER. Smith's return may potentially land in the month of December. One possible option is Chris Eubank Jr. - who earlier this month was scheduled to face Conor Benn...
Boxing Scene

Eddie Hearn Discusses The Boxing Future of Conor Benn

Eddie Hearn believes that Conor Benn must face a hearing into his failed drugs test before he can return to the ring, even if it leads to Benn trying to break his contract with Matchroom. The Matchroom supremo was speaking before it was announced by the British Board of Control...
