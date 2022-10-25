Read full article on original website
Related
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva net worth combined: Career paydays, TV deals compared ahead of main event
TWO worlds collide when internet sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul faces UFC legend Anderson Silva. The pair of prizefighting stars meet in an eight-round 187lb catchweight clash over the weekend in Arizona. Paul has already told SunSport he expects to pocket a career-high payday for the pay-per-view bout, only increasing his already...
Video: Inside Jake Paul's training for Anderson Silva boxing match
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will throw down this Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., where the YouTube star and former UFC middleweight champion headline a Showtime pay-per-view boxing event. Paul, 25, will look to move to 6-0 as a professional boxer since January 2020. He already holds...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives
The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star. In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.
MMAmania.com
Surprise! UFC icon Georges St-Pierre added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV circus
Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “Rush” will serve as the “official co-host,” according to event organizers.
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva’s coach respects Jake Paul, but says he’s biting off more than he can chew: ‘He will definitely be tested’
Will Anderson Silva ruin Jake Paul’s perfect boxing record on Saturday? Luiz Carlos Dorea, the man responsible for sharpening Silva’s boxing skills for nearly two decades, is confident in a knockout win for “The Spider,” even if he respects Paul’s abilities. Speaking on this week’s...
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva walks back ‘exaggerated’ knockout admission to save Jake Paul fight from Arizona commission
I guess Anderson Silva didn’t learn anything from Jake Paul’s ill-conceived CTE confession back in early 2021 or he would have already known that you can’t brag about head trauma and expect a stateside athletic commission to let you fight. Coming back from the dead is also...
Anderson Silva Believes Experience Gives Him the Edge vs. Jake Paul
The legendary UFC champion continues his boxing run Saturday and says his MMA past will play a big role in the match.
themaclife.com
Silva vs. Paul reportedly in jeopardy after training room KO, Silva denies claims
The Arizona Department of Gaming, the governing body overseeing this weekend’s scheduled boxing match between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul, say that they are looking into reports that former UFC champion Silva was knocked unconscious twice during the final stages of his preparations to take on the unbeaten YouTube personality.
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing News: Golovkin has four options, Bam Rodriguez, WBO
World Boxing News has learned Gennadiy Golovkin has two ordered opponents if the IBF and WBA middleweight champion decides to fight further into his forties. “GGG” lost last September for the second time in his career against Canelo Alvarez. He looked sluggish and old as he labored around the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jake Paul arrives to open workouts on horse (Video)
Jake Paul made his entrance to open workouts in style yesterday by riding a horse as his fight against Anderson Silva approaches. It’s not exactly a secret that Jake Paul is a showman. From acting to YouTube to boxing and beyond, he’s done everything in his power to draw the attention of the masses – and for the most part, it’s worked.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ticket prices: Cheapest and most expensive seats for 2022 boxing fight also featuring Le'Veon Bell
Jake Paul has made it his goal to go big or go home during his boxing fights. He is always trying to outdo himself. Nothing will change when he faces Anderson Silva on October 29. The boxing fight takes place inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona. Featuring boxers, NFL...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul just set a new boxing record, sets sights on hallowed UFC mark
Desert Diamond Arena, originally Glendale Arena and formerly known as Jobing.com Arena and Gila River Arena, has been in operation for nearly 20 years and yet never hosted a boxing event that generated more ticket revenue than the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. Not bad considering...
Watch amazing throwback footage as world title contender Joe Joyce gets KO’d in just 34 SECONDS in amateur boxing fight
FOOTAGE of Joe Joyce being knocked out in less than a minute has resurfaced. The Putney pounder is on the brink of a world title shot following his spectacular 11th-round stoppage of former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker last month. Joyce has yet to taste defeat since turning pro five...
Bleacher Report
TJ Dillashaw Undergoes Surgery on Shoulder Injury, Plans to Fight in UFC Again
After being severely limited by a shoulder injury during his bantamweight title fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280, TJ Dillashaw will have surgery to correct the issue. Speaking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Dillashaw said he is going to undergo a procedure on his ailing left shoulder that will likely...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith Could Face Eubank Jr, Brook or Go For World Title, Says Shalom
Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is looking for the biggest fight possible, according to his promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER. Smith's return may potentially land in the month of December. One possible option is Chris Eubank Jr. - who earlier this month was scheduled to face Conor Benn...
Boxing Scene
Eddie Hearn Discusses The Boxing Future of Conor Benn
Eddie Hearn believes that Conor Benn must face a hearing into his failed drugs test before he can return to the ring, even if it leads to Benn trying to break his contract with Matchroom. The Matchroom supremo was speaking before it was announced by the British Board of Control...
Sporting News
Ranking Anderson Silva’s top MMA career moments heading into Jake Paul boxing fight
From 1997 until 2020, Anderson Silva was one of the most recognizable names in MMA. Joining the UFC in 2006, Silva went on a dominant run that may never be duplicated. His legacy is unmatched. Although injuries and losses affected the latter half of his MMA career, Silva remained a...
Comments / 0