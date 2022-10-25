ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 9

Survival is the operative word for the Week 9 slate in college football. Around the nation, no FBS program can guarantee any level of postseason success with a victory. Several teams, especially the underdogs in this weekend's three Top 25 matchups, are on the brink of exiting the races for a conference title, though.
GEORGIA STATE
College Football HQ

College football teams on upset alert for Week 9

We're already nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and we've seen plenty of notable upsets along the way, with more likely to come. Saturday brings us several intriguing matchups, including three featuring head-to-head games between teams in the top 25 rankings. Ohio State goes on the ...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Ranking the College Football Power 5 Conferences

At more than halfway through the 2022 college football season, we have a pretty good idea of which teams are for real and which are not. We also have a good handle on which conferences are the strongest. To determine the exact order of each of the Power Five conferences,...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Lee Corso Won't Appear on 'College GameDay' at Jackson State Because of Health Issue

Lee Corso will not be present at Saturday's edition of College Gameday because of health concerns. Show host Rece Davis announced the news Friday. "LC's dealing with a few little health issues," Davis said. "They're taken of from what I'm told, and we're looking forward to having him back on that set with us and putting on those headgears in no time."
JACKSON, MS
Bleacher Report

Knicks Hot Takes After 1st Week of 2022-23 NBA Season

Technically, you could have scripted a better opening week of the 2022-23 NBA season for the New York Knicks, but it's been wholly encouraging nonetheless. They have twice faced teams they should beat—the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic—and handled each one by double digits. Their lone blemish was a three-point loss in a game they trailed by as many as 19 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, which finished second in the Western Conference last season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

5-Star CB Cormani McClain Commits to Miami over Alabama, Florida, More

Cormani McClain, a 5-star cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Thursday he's decided to play college football at Miami. Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacted to the news:. McClain emerged as an intriguing two-way contributor at Lake Gibson High School in Florida, where he played both corner and wide...
FLORIDA STATE
Bleacher Report

Warriors Ripped by NBA Twitter for Poor Defense After Blowout Loss to Suns

The Golden State Warriors' defense was questioned following a 134-105 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, which dropped the reigning NBA champions' record to 2-2. Phoenix shot 51.1 percent from the field and knocked down 12 threes on 41.4 percent efficiency as it improved to 3-1. Golden...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Jayson Tatum on Hiding Toriah Lachell's Pregnancy Before NBA Draft: 'I Was Terrified'

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum says he was "terrified" and struggled to accept the news that he and then-girlfriend Toriah Lachell would welcome a child in 2017. In an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Tatum said Lachell told him of the pregnancy when the 2016-17 school year was nearing its end. Having finished his freshman season with Duke, he was focusing on the NBA draft.
BOSTON, MA

