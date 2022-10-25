Read full article on original website
College football games on TV today: Week 9 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
College football on TV today: Week 9 schedule, top 25 rankings, scoresAll times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn StateSat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | FoxPoint spread: Ohio State -15FPI pick: Ohio State 79.6% No. 7 TCU at West VirginiaSat., Oct. 29 | 12 ...
Ranking college football's undefeated teams by strength of schedule
We're already nine weeks into the college football season with division and conference races heating up around the country. But when it comes time to create the College Football Playoff rankings, the quality and strength of a team's schedule is a major factor in poll position. Related: When the CFP ...
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: FS1 network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
ESPN College GameDay icon Lee Corso dealing with new health issue
ESPN College GameDay will be without its most familiar face again as Lee Corso will not appear on the program this weekend as he dealing with another medical issue. Corso won't be able to make the program as it visits Jackson, Mississippi, for Jackson State's "BoomBox Classic" against Southern. ...
College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 9
Survival is the operative word for the Week 9 slate in college football. Around the nation, no FBS program can guarantee any level of postseason success with a victory. Several teams, especially the underdogs in this weekend's three Top 25 matchups, are on the brink of exiting the races for a conference title, though.
Josh Primo Released by Spurs; Guard Says He's Stepping Away to Focus on Mental Health
The San Antonio Spurs have announced that they have waived guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. "It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua," Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said.
College football teams on upset alert for Week 9
We're already nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and we've seen plenty of notable upsets along the way, with more likely to come. Saturday brings us several intriguing matchups, including three featuring head-to-head games between teams in the top 25 rankings. Ohio State goes on the ...
Ranking the College Football Power 5 Conferences
At more than halfway through the 2022 college football season, we have a pretty good idea of which teams are for real and which are not. We also have a good handle on which conferences are the strongest. To determine the exact order of each of the Power Five conferences,...
TCU vs. West Virginia schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming
TCU vs. West Virginia schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
Lee Corso Won't Appear on 'College GameDay' at Jackson State Because of Health Issue
Lee Corso will not be present at Saturday's edition of College Gameday because of health concerns. Show host Rece Davis announced the news Friday. "LC's dealing with a few little health issues," Davis said. "They're taken of from what I'm told, and we're looking forward to having him back on that set with us and putting on those headgears in no time."
Knicks Hot Takes After 1st Week of 2022-23 NBA Season
Technically, you could have scripted a better opening week of the 2022-23 NBA season for the New York Knicks, but it's been wholly encouraging nonetheless. They have twice faced teams they should beat—the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic—and handled each one by double digits. Their lone blemish was a three-point loss in a game they trailed by as many as 19 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, which finished second in the Western Conference last season.
NBA Rumors: League Floated Preventing Teams from Drafting in Top 3 Back-to-Back Years
The Larry O'Brien Trophy is the ultimate prize in the NBA, but some teams without a realistic chance to compete for a championship may be eyeing a different prize: the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft. Tanking—and how to curb it—is often...
Vince Dooley Dies at Age 90; Legendary HC Won 1980 National Championship with Georgia
The University of Georgia announced that legendary former head football coach Vince Dooley died Friday at the age of 90. Dooley was the Bulldogs' head coach from 1964 through 1988, and he also served as the University of Georgia's athletic director from 1979 to 2004. In his 25 seasons as...
Michigan vs. Michigan State preview, prediction: Week 9 college football picks
Michigan vs. Michigan State preview, prediction: Week 9 college football picksHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
5-Star CB Cormani McClain Commits to Miami over Alabama, Florida, More
Cormani McClain, a 5-star cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Thursday he's decided to play college football at Miami. Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacted to the news:. McClain emerged as an intriguing two-way contributor at Lake Gibson High School in Florida, where he played both corner and wide...
Report: Hugh Freeze, Liberty Agree to 8-Year Contract Extension Approaching $40M
Liberty University and head football coach Hugh Freeze reportedly have reached an agreement on an eight-year contract extension through the 2030 season. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Friday the new deal "averages just under $5 million per year," bringing the total salary to around $40 million. Freeze has compiled a 33-12...
Warriors Ripped by NBA Twitter for Poor Defense After Blowout Loss to Suns
The Golden State Warriors' defense was questioned following a 134-105 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, which dropped the reigning NBA champions' record to 2-2. Phoenix shot 51.1 percent from the field and knocked down 12 threes on 41.4 percent efficiency as it improved to 3-1. Golden...
Jayson Tatum on Hiding Toriah Lachell's Pregnancy Before NBA Draft: 'I Was Terrified'
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum says he was "terrified" and struggled to accept the news that he and then-girlfriend Toriah Lachell would welcome a child in 2017. In an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Tatum said Lachell told him of the pregnancy when the 2016-17 school year was nearing its end. Having finished his freshman season with Duke, he was focusing on the NBA draft.
Suns' Jae Crowder Says Narrative That He Wants Trade over Starting Role Isn't True
Jae Crowder is still seeking a trade from the Phoenix Suns, but the veteran forward told TNT's Chris Haynes that the trade talks are not about him losing his starting role with the team:. "The business of basketball has taken its course, and changes have come," Crowder said in a...
