FilmNeverDie Launches Compact Processor Despite Failed Kickstarter
Undeterred by the failure to reach its funding goal on Kickstarter last year, FilmNeverDie has unveiled its redesigned, “streamlined” Compact Processor 800 “take two.”. The original Film PRocessor 800 (CP800) was launched on Kickstarter in August 2021. It was designed to address the shortcomings of outdated and overused film processors by increasing reliability and reducing the cost associated with film processing. The campaign was unsuccessful, raising only $35,424 of its target goal of $233,031.
Instagram Surpasses Two Billion Active Users, Closes in On Facebook
Meta has revealed that Instagram now has two billion monthly active users worldwide, closing in on the 2.96 billion who use Facebook. Meta disclosed the number in its third-quarter report on Wednesday. During the quarter, Instagram crossed two billion users, catching up with Meta’s first social media platform Facebook, the...
You Have to Pay a Subscription to Use Pantone Colors in Photoshop Now
Last year, Adobe announced that it would be dropping the Pantone color system from its software, including Photoshop. While the two companies said that the change would be minimally invasive to workflows, that doesn’t appear to be the case. While Pantone colors have not historically been particularly important to...
How to Do Armchair Location Scouting for Outdoor Photos
Being an accomplished photographer means developing a range of complementary skills all of which combine in an agreeable process that, hopefully, results in good photographs. And while the technical and the artistic skills are crucial to a positive photographic outcome, they’ll all be for nothing if you haven’t got anything interesting to point your camera at in the first place.
Snapchat’s New Director Mode Brings Advanced Video Editing Tools
Snapchat is giving users more advanced video editing tools by rolling out a new feature called Director Mode. It takes in features found on TikTok such as a green screen where users can record videos with a generated background. It also takes inspiration from BeReal with a feature that takes...
Meta’s Free Fall Continues, Company’s Value Plunges More Than $65B
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, continued its free fall in 2022. The company had more than $65 billion wiped off its market value after it reported another quarter of declining revenues. Profits at Meta more than halved in the third quarter — the first time in almost...
Digital Cameras Were Stuck on Small Screens for Far Too Long
Since the 90s, the digital camera has entered our lives as a unique, practical product that no one had experienced before. Despite the 640×480 image size and very simple design of the first cameras, their innovative capabilities were admirable. In the early stages of the digital camera industry, of...
AI Processing Turns Blurry 360-Degree Image into a Tack-Sharp Photo
360 and Virtual Tour photographer Ben Claremont recently demonstrated the incredible power of AI-photo editing by transforming a 360 image from 2015. Claremont ran his first-ever 360 photo taken on a six-megapixel Theta M15 seven years ago, and ran it through Topaz Photo AI. The results are truly astonishing with...
