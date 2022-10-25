ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

petapixel.com

Digital Cameras Were Stuck on Small Screens for Far Too Long

Since the 90s, the digital camera has entered our lives as a unique, practical product that no one had experienced before. Despite the 640×480 image size and very simple design of the first cameras, their innovative capabilities were admirable. In the early stages of the digital camera industry, of...
petapixel.com

Sony’s New Alpha 7R V Features Intelligent ‘Deep Learning’ Autofocus

Sony has announced the Alpha 7R V full-frame camera which features a brand-new AI focusing system. Called Real Time Recognition, this “deep learning” trained system can detect not only humans but also birds, animals, planes, trains, cars, and insects. This system is at the heart of the Alpha...
petapixel.com

Gen Z is Bringing Back Digital Cameras of the Early 2000s

There is a new camera trend that has taken off among Generation Z users on social media. Featuring grainy images and timestamps, the point-and-shoot digital cameras of the early 2000s are making a comeback. In the last year, these pre-smartphone cameras have been popularized by celebrities on Instagram like Bella...
Android Headlines

Samsung Unlocks New Camera Features With Camera Assistant App

Samsung has launched yet another camera app for Galaxy smartphones. Called Camera Assistant, this app helps enhance the image output of the default camera. It is also available for a wide range of Galaxy devices, unlike Expert RAW, which is limited to select flagships and is a standalone camera app.
Fstoppers

A Review of the New Venus Optics Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 APS-C APO Lens

Venus Optics has established themselves as a company that produces unique and high-quality lenses that enable new and interesting creative approaches. Their newest lens is the Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 APS-C APO, made for a wide variety of APS-C mirrorless cameras. This excellent video review takes a look at the new lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
notebookcheck.net

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus debuts with a 200 MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 1080

Xiaomi has now finally unveiled its latest mid-range challengers, the Redmi Note 12 series, in China. The lineup includes four models, of which the most attractive will likely be the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, thanks to its hardware and pricing. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus sports a 6.67-inch...
petapixel.com

Bad Photos are ‘In’ Now, and That’s Okay

Today, I want to talk about bad photos. I’m not talking negatively about them either, because bad photos are in fashion right now. I can hear the sound of a million angry perfectionist photographers thrashing at their keyboards, but hear me out. Digital photography has been in its absolute...
Android Headlines

Vivo X90 Pro+ Specs Leak: 1-Inch Camera Sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 & More

The Vivo X90 series is tipped to launch before the end of the year. Vivo recently shared some camera samples taken with the 1-inch camera sensor that the company will include, and those look great, to say the least. That being said, the Vivo X90 Pro+ specs have just leaked.
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 series gains new astrophotography and multiple exposure camera features

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series phones - especially the Galaxy S22 Ultra - are already amongst the best camera phones around. Last year, the company introduced an app called Expert RAW to give photo buffs greater control over the cameras for professional grade images and the app has now gained two new modes: Astrophoto and Multiple Exposure.
Phone Arena

Galaxy S23 Ultra camera may counter Apple's Action Mode video with 'ULTRA STABILIZATION'

Back when it announced the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung boasted a new optical image stabilization (OIS) mechanism for the camera. Combining the new OIS tech, it said, with the video digital image stabilization (VDIS) om the software side, resulted in a Super Steady Mode that introduced 48% reduced shaking compared to the phone's predecessor.

