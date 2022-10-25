Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Digital Cameras Were Stuck on Small Screens for Far Too Long
Since the 90s, the digital camera has entered our lives as a unique, practical product that no one had experienced before. Despite the 640×480 image size and very simple design of the first cameras, their innovative capabilities were admirable. In the early stages of the digital camera industry, of...
petapixel.com
Sony’s New Alpha 7R V Features Intelligent ‘Deep Learning’ Autofocus
Sony has announced the Alpha 7R V full-frame camera which features a brand-new AI focusing system. Called Real Time Recognition, this “deep learning” trained system can detect not only humans but also birds, animals, planes, trains, cars, and insects. This system is at the heart of the Alpha...
petapixel.com
Gen Z is Bringing Back Digital Cameras of the Early 2000s
There is a new camera trend that has taken off among Generation Z users on social media. Featuring grainy images and timestamps, the point-and-shoot digital cameras of the early 2000s are making a comeback. In the last year, these pre-smartphone cameras have been popularized by celebrities on Instagram like Bella...
Android Headlines
Samsung Unlocks New Camera Features With Camera Assistant App
Samsung has launched yet another camera app for Galaxy smartphones. Called Camera Assistant, this app helps enhance the image output of the default camera. It is also available for a wide range of Galaxy devices, unlike Expert RAW, which is limited to select flagships and is a standalone camera app.
The best GoPro cameras in 2022: from the new Hero11 Black to thrifty older models
The best GoPro is great for capturing high-res photos and videos of all your action-packed adventures or vlogging needs
Fstoppers
A Review of the New Venus Optics Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 APS-C APO Lens
Venus Optics has established themselves as a company that produces unique and high-quality lenses that enable new and interesting creative approaches. Their newest lens is the Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 APS-C APO, made for a wide variety of APS-C mirrorless cameras. This excellent video review takes a look at the new lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
The best point and shoot camera in 2022: easy to use cameras to fit every pocket
The best point and shoot camera will be affordable, have the ability to shoot photos and videos and be very compact
Nikon Z9 gets faster and smarter, thanks to free new firmware. About time too?
Nikon introduces faster and smarter photo and video features for its flagship Z9 camera. At last, I say!
The best camera for astrophotography in 2022: tools and lenses to shoot night skies
Shoot the stars with the best camera for astrophotography (and the right lenses, star tracker and other tools)
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus debuts with a 200 MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Xiaomi has now finally unveiled its latest mid-range challengers, the Redmi Note 12 series, in China. The lineup includes four models, of which the most attractive will likely be the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, thanks to its hardware and pricing. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus sports a 6.67-inch...
Moment 14mm Fisheye lens review
This smartphone lens from Moment will elevate the capabilities of your cellphone camera and its creativity
petapixel.com
Bad Photos are ‘In’ Now, and That’s Okay
Today, I want to talk about bad photos. I’m not talking negatively about them either, because bad photos are in fashion right now. I can hear the sound of a million angry perfectionist photographers thrashing at their keyboards, but hear me out. Digital photography has been in its absolute...
Best Nikon Z30 prices in October 2022: deals and stock updates
Get the best Nikon Z30 price on this compact 4K camera designed for vloggers
This is the world's first vertical PTZ camera
Vertical video hits the PTZ market with the world first made by YoloLiv for content creators
Best memory card for your camera in 2022: top SD, microSD, CFexpress & CF cards
To get the best memory card, decide the capacity and speed you need, and then check our latest prices
Best lights for Zoom calls in 2022: look smart on camera with desktop lighting
Look more presentable when videoconferencing, with the best lights for Zoom calls available today
Best compact binoculars in 2022
Looking for a pair of pocketable compact roof prism binoculars for walks or other outdoor pursuits? We are here to help
Android Headlines
Vivo X90 Pro+ Specs Leak: 1-Inch Camera Sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 & More
The Vivo X90 series is tipped to launch before the end of the year. Vivo recently shared some camera samples taken with the 1-inch camera sensor that the company will include, and those look great, to say the least. That being said, the Vivo X90 Pro+ specs have just leaked.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S22 series gains new astrophotography and multiple exposure camera features
Samsung's Galaxy S22 series phones - especially the Galaxy S22 Ultra - are already amongst the best camera phones around. Last year, the company introduced an app called Expert RAW to give photo buffs greater control over the cameras for professional grade images and the app has now gained two new modes: Astrophoto and Multiple Exposure.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Ultra camera may counter Apple's Action Mode video with 'ULTRA STABILIZATION'
Back when it announced the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung boasted a new optical image stabilization (OIS) mechanism for the camera. Combining the new OIS tech, it said, with the video digital image stabilization (VDIS) om the software side, resulted in a Super Steady Mode that introduced 48% reduced shaking compared to the phone's predecessor.
Comments / 0