petapixel.com
Gen Z is Bringing Back Digital Cameras of the Early 2000s
There is a new camera trend that has taken off among Generation Z users on social media. Featuring grainy images and timestamps, the point-and-shoot digital cameras of the early 2000s are making a comeback. In the last year, these pre-smartphone cameras have been popularized by celebrities on Instagram like Bella...
Nikon Z9 gets faster and smarter, thanks to free new firmware. About time too?
Nikon introduces faster and smarter photo and video features for its flagship Z9 camera. At last, I say!
petapixel.com
Kenko Tokina’s Three New Compact Telephoto Primes for APS-C Cameras
Kenko Tokina has announced three prime reflex telephoto lenses for APS-C cameras; a 300mm, a 600mm, and a 900mm. The trio of new manual focus lenses will fit on various APS-C mounts and are described as “ultra-lightweight and ultra-compact.” The new glass lineup is being called the SZ Pro series.
petapixel.com
Sony’s New Alpha 7R V Features Intelligent ‘Deep Learning’ Autofocus
Sony has announced the Alpha 7R V full-frame camera which features a brand-new AI focusing system. Called Real Time Recognition, this “deep learning” trained system can detect not only humans but also birds, animals, planes, trains, cars, and insects. This system is at the heart of the Alpha...
Best Nikon Z30 prices in October 2022: deals and stock updates
Get the best Nikon Z30 price on this compact 4K camera designed for vloggers
The best point and shoot camera in 2022: easy to use cameras to fit every pocket
The best point and shoot camera will be affordable, have the ability to shoot photos and videos and be very compact
petapixel.com
Fujifilm’s New Instax Printer Brings the Instant Film Look to Smartphones
Fujifilm has a new smartphone photo printer that gives the look of instant film without the extra camera. The Instax Square Link Smartphone Printer creates prints that are one-and-a-half times larger than its existing Mini line of smartphone printers. The Mini creates prints that are 54x86mm in total, using the same film as Fujifilm’s incredibly popular pastel-colored line of Instax Mini cameras.
Moment 14mm Fisheye lens review
This smartphone lens from Moment will elevate the capabilities of your cellphone camera and its creativity
Best compact binoculars in 2022
Looking for a pair of pocketable compact roof prism binoculars for walks or other outdoor pursuits? We are here to help
The Weather Channel
Viral Ant-Face Photo Aside, Here Are the Other Winners of Nikon Small World Competition 2022 (PHOTOS)
The Nikon Small World 2022 competition announced its winners back in September, but one of its images has recently taken the world by storm!. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas' close-up photo of an ant's face, listed as one of the 57 "Images of Distinction" in the contest, has garnered worldwide attention and interest.
Android Headlines
Vivo X90 Pro+ Specs Leak: 1-Inch Camera Sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 & More
The Vivo X90 series is tipped to launch before the end of the year. Vivo recently shared some camera samples taken with the 1-inch camera sensor that the company will include, and those look great, to say the least. That being said, the Vivo X90 Pro+ specs have just leaked.
Best camera accessories for astrophotography in 2022
Our pick of the best camera accessories, from tripods to camera bags, star-trackers to intervalometers and more.
Photofocus
Nikon deals: Save up to $500 on cameras and lenses!
Looking for a Nikon camera or lens to add to your tools of the trade? You’re in luck, as the latest Nikon deals on B&H will let you save as much as $500! Whether you prefer DSLRs or want to supplement your gear lineup with a mirrorless camera, there’s something here for you!
Android Headlines
New Galaxy S22 Update Brings Astrophotography
The Galaxy S22 phones have some of the best cameras of 2022. While this is true, they can still be made even better. Samsung just announced that a new update will bring astrophotography and other camera features to the Galaxy S22 phones. The Galaxy S22 phones received praise when they...
petapixel.com
Bad Photos are ‘In’ Now, and That’s Okay
Today, I want to talk about bad photos. I’m not talking negatively about them either, because bad photos are in fashion right now. I can hear the sound of a million angry perfectionist photographers thrashing at their keyboards, but hear me out. Digital photography has been in its absolute...
The best action cameras in 2022: capture life's adventures, wherever they take you!
The best action cameras are small, simple and easy to use, and can go whether other cameras can't
petapixel.com
SmugMug Has Acquired the ‘This Week in Photo’ Media Network
SmugMug has acquired the This Week in Photo (TWiP) podcast and media network along with its Editor-in-Chief Frederick Van Johnson. Johnson joins Smugmug to lead what the company calls “content and new media” in addition to his continued role at the head of This Week in Photo. SmugMug...
notebookcheck.net
Schenker launches Vision 16 and Vision 16 Pro ultrabooks with world's lightest chassis
Schenker is expanding the Vision lineup with 16-inch ultrabooks touted as the world’s lightest in their performance class. Highlights for the new Vision 16 and Vision 16 Pro models include 16:10 displays, Alder Lake-H processors, slim magnesium alloy chassis, powerful GPU options, and a robust port selection. Both models...
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Ultra camera may counter Apple's Action Mode video with 'ULTRA STABILIZATION'
Back when it announced the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung boasted a new optical image stabilization (OIS) mechanism for the camera. Combining the new OIS tech, it said, with the video digital image stabilization (VDIS) om the software side, resulted in a Super Steady Mode that introduced 48% reduced shaking compared to the phone's predecessor.
dronedj.com
DJI’s next drone will launch on November 2: Here’s what we know
DJI is teasing us again. The world’s largest consumer drone maker is preparing to launch a new product next week, and it has just offered a little glimpse of what’s to come on its social media channels. DJI’s “Explore Vivid” product launch event will take place on Wednesday,...
