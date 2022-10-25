Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Halloween has gone to the dogs (and cats) at the Humane Society of Scott County
The little pirates and princesses, ghosts and goblins and superheroes and spirits in your family love getting treats for Halloween, but what about our four-legged friends?. The animals at the Humane Society of Scott County are joining in on the Halloween fun! They invite you to pass out treats (but no tricks) through Monday, October 31. Buckets are lined up on dog and cat kennels to collect the following goodies:
KWQC
DeWitt family brings ‘Stranger Things’ to life with Halloween Display
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - A DeWitt, Iowa family is bringing the ‘Upside Down’ to Iowa. Andrew and Jessica Goodall and their two kids, Ella and Harrison, are all big ‘Stranger Things’ fans and spent a weekend bringing the iconic ‘Stranger Things’ characters and elements to life.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Stinky’s House of Horrors Halloween cupcakes available for pick-up this week
Stinky’s House of Horrors (SHH) in partnership with West Hill Bakery have announced that the spooky-themed cupcakes pre-ordered for their “Cupcakes For a Cause” event will be ready for pick-up tomorrow, Thursday, October 27. Proceeds towards the 6-pack cupcake deal for $18 will directly benefit the The...
KWQC
Davenport Halloween parade to step off Sunday afternoon
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The popularity of Halloween in general has only added interest to the huge Halloween parades in the Quad Cities. Davenport has been hosting one for many, many years--and traditionally, it had been held at night. But that has all changed. Allie McWilliams, City of Davenport, discusses details...
etxview.com
Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2022
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Monday, Oct. 31. Bettendorf City Hall: Oct. 28, 9-11 a.m. Trick-or-Treat for all costumed children up to age 5. Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., starting at 23rd St. and Middle Rd. Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m. Buffalo: 5-7 p.m. Clinton: Oct. 29,...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season
Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season. Celebrating 37 years of holiday magic, this year’s Kwik Star Festival of Trees returns to the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport, Iowa, on November 19-27. Take a walk through the “Peppermint Forest” and experience over 150 designer displays and fun-filled attractions that will be sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
KWQC
Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: Meet “Little Debbie”
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patti McRae with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, introduces “Little Debbie”, a 5-year old sweet female dog that prefers to be the only pet in a home. McRae also mentions that the shelter wants to remind pet parents how to celebrate Halloween safely by submitting...
Film About QC Special Needs Performers To Be Shown At Putnam
A unique film featuring local talent will be at the Putnam Museum next week. The film is called "I Am Able" and it follows the journey of 9 local Quad Citizens who have special needs as they stage the (always cute) musical "Seussical". It will be shown at the Putnam Nov. 3-13 at 6:30 p.m.
Help Keep The Quad Cities Warm This Winter With The Rotary Blanket Drive
The cold Quad Cities months are ahead of us. And not all our neighbors will be able to stay warm on their own. Townsquare Media is happy to partner with KWQC in support of the Rotary Club of Bettendorf blanket drive. How many blankets are needed for the Quad Cities?
ourquadcities.com
2nd new Rock Valley Physical Therapy clinic opens
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce helped Rock Valley Physical Therapy to cut the ribbon Wednesday on its latest new clinic in the area, at 900 West Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport. Founded in 1984 by Milan native Steve Layer, Rock Valley Physical Therapy features 60 clinics across Illinois, Iowa...
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
rcreader.com
Fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market, November 4 through 6
QCCA Expo Center, 2621 Fourth Avenue, Rock Island IL. One of the Quad Cities' most eagerly anticipated sales events returns to Rock Island's QCCA Expo Center November 4 through 6, as Melting Pot Productions presents the 2022 Fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market, allowing hunters of vintage goods an all-weekend opportunity to shop for a wide range of quality antiques.
Pen City Current
Pothitakis surpasses 30 years in dental field
FORT MADISON - Just over 30 years ago Dr. Mark Pothitakis walked into his very first dental office and took care of his very first patient. That was 1992 in the small southeast Iowa town of New London. Now Pothitakis owns six offices in five communities and, at 59 years...
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
2 dogs rescued from Davenport duplex fire Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two dogs were rescued after a fire ravaged a Davenport duplex on Tuesday night, according to a Davenport Fire Department press release. Around 8:00 p.m., Davenport Fire responded to the 400 block of West 65th Street after a report of a structure fire. The first fire engine arrived at a two-story duplex releasing smoke. The fire was found to be in the kitchen of the right-side unit, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
ourquadcities.com
Car crashes into ditch in Rock Island
A car left the road and ended up in a ditch early Tuesday. This was shortly after midnight in Rock Island on Andalusia Road near Centennial Expressway. Traffic was blocked for a time in the direction of Andalusia, causing noticeable delays. There was no word on any injuries. When we...
KWQC
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - It may not be the biggest jackpot prize, but it’s still a lot of money for Steve Allen of Davenport. He bought a lottery ticket at the spur-of-the-moment Saturday and wound up winning $25,000 a year for life, according to the Iowa lottery office. The...
B100
Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0