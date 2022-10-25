Read full article on original website
Obituary for Loran Alexander Crowell of Southern Pines
Loran Alexander Crowell, 92, of Southern Pines, passed away at his home on Friday, Oct. 21. Born in Boston, MA, on April 6, 1930, Loran was the son of the late Daniel Lambert Crowell and Elizabeth Gerrie Crowell. He was a graduate of English High School in Boston, class of 1947, and a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology, class of 1954. In 1946, Loran walked Jeanne Barca home from a Sadie Hawkins danceand by June of 1951 the two married. Loran and Jeanne were married for 71 years.
Crash claims life of Pinecrest student
An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
Obituary for Tammy Lynn Andrews of Carthage
Tammy Lynn Andrews, of Carthage, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the age of 45. Tammy was born in Allegheny County, PA on September 17, 1977, to the late Michael Colonello and Myrtle Scaroora Colonello. Tammy grew up in Tennessee until moving to North Carolina. Tammy loved life. She enjoyed yard sales and was very artistic. Tammy loved her family and especially her grandchild, Brynlee Beck. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brynlee Beck, and her sister, Carol Francis.
Obituary for Lewis T. Ferguson of Pinehurst
Lewis “Lew” T. Ferguson, age 63, of Pinehurst, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Taylorsville, NC he was a son of Lewis Mouchet and Patti Jean Gwaltney Ferguson. Lew went to Brevard College to play golf and to...
Obituary for Robert Zydonik
Robert “Bob” Zydonik, 82, passed peacefully in Aberdeen, NC, on August 4, 2022. Bob was born in Ford City, PA March 28, 1940; he was the son of the late Frances Zydonik. He grew up in Erie, PA, where he graduated from Academy High School. After his high school graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, where shortly after, he met his wife Maxine Scarpitti while at The Kahkwa Club in Erie, PA and then married in September 1966, at Holy Trinity, in Erie, PA. A couple of years later, Maxine and Robert welcomed their two sons, Jamie and Aaron.
Obituary for Andrea Leigh Bennett-Cain of Seven Lakes West
Andrea Leigh Bennett-Cain, of Seven Lakes West, passed at the First Health Hospice House on Tues. October 25th after an inspiring and courageous battle. Andrea, a Peachtree City, GA native, is the daughter of Gerald and Janet Bennett of Muscle Shoals, AL. She completed undergraduate studies at Wake Forest University and earned a M.D. from Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Andrea completed her residency at The Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL before beginning her career as a pediatrician in Thomasville, NC. “Dr. ABC” as she was affectionately known joined Sandhills Pediatrics in 2016.
Construction to begin on Target shopping center
Moore 100 hosted guest speaker John Silverman on Oct. 27 in the Grand Ballroom at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst. Silverman is the managing principal of Midland Atlantic, developer of Morganton Park South in Southern Pines, which will includes a Target store. Construction on the $80 million investment begins next...
Vass Police increasing patrols for Halloween
Goblins, ghouls and witches might be creepy, but there’s nothing scarier than an impaired driver getting behind the wheel. That’s why the Vass Police Department and other local police departments will increase patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads during the statewide Halloween Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign, Oct. 24-31.
Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’
A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
Suspect arrested in stolen trailer, ATV case
A suspect was arrested after an investigation of a stolen trailer and ATV, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news statement. Fields said a report was filed with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 24 of a felony larceny of an ATV and trailer from a home in West End.
Unique partnership benefits SCC students
Sandhills Community College continues to pioneer ways to help students achieve career training and educational goals. Many students need afternoon and evening assistance with their children when they need to take classes or are required to study, use computer labs, or participate in group projects. For parents, guardians, or caretakers...
Pinehurst adopts new short-term rental policy
A long-drawn-out process came to an end in Pinehurst Wednesday morning. Short-term home rentals have been a contentious issue over the last couple of years. Long-term residents have expressed concern about the behavior of short-term rental guests. Initially, the desire was to ban all short-term rentals in the village. The...
