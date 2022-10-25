Robert “Bob” Zydonik, 82, passed peacefully in Aberdeen, NC, on August 4, 2022. Bob was born in Ford City, PA March 28, 1940; he was the son of the late Frances Zydonik. He grew up in Erie, PA, where he graduated from Academy High School. After his high school graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, where shortly after, he met his wife Maxine Scarpitti while at The Kahkwa Club in Erie, PA and then married in September 1966, at Holy Trinity, in Erie, PA. A couple of years later, Maxine and Robert welcomed their two sons, Jamie and Aaron.

