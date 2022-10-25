ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?

By Chloe Johnson Minneapolis Star Tribune Erin Jordan The Gazette And Sarah Bowman Indianapolis Star Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to re-plant his soybeans....
INDIANA STATE
Phys.org

Farmers in US Midwest struggle amid prolonged drought

Months without rain have left farmers across the vast US Midwest, part of the country's essential "breadbasket," seeing crop yields in freefall, with some fields too damaged to harvest. At the 4,000-acre (1,600-hectare) Tucker Farms in Venango, Nebraska, "we were only able to harvest... around 500" acres, most of it...
VENANGO, NE
Allrecipes.com

Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?

Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Agriculture Online

Report: Farmers plowed up 1.8 million acres of grasslands in 2020

U.S. and Canadian farmers plowed up about 1.8 million acres of Great Plains grasslands to plant crops in 2020, according to a report released Tuesday by the World Wildlife Federation. The report also showed that, for the first time since 2016, wheat surpassed corn and soy as the leading crop driving annual grasslands loss across the entirety of the Great Plains, and not just within the northern Great Plains.
agupdate.com

Soybean residue value

Baling of soybean residue after harvest has gained popularity again this fall due to higher hay prices and forage shortages following drought. Further, delayed corn harvests are also slowing stalks residue baling and stalks grazing. According to the USDA AMS Nebraska Direct Hay sales report, large round corn stalks bale values are $110 per ton versus $80 per ton for large round soybean residue bales.
NEBRASKA STATE
MinnPost

Hemp Heyday for Minnesota Farmers?

After winds ripped through her rural Minnesota greenhouse on a blustery July weekend, Angela Dawson played music for her Wunder Woman strain of hemp, in hopes the tunes would perk up the crop. When the plants are in their infancy, Dawson plays classical music. As they grow, they graduate to...
MINNESOTA STATE
beefmagazine.com

WVU to research effective ways to use manure as organic fertilizer

West Virginia University researchers, led by Elizabeth Rowen and a team of faculty from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, will study the use of manure as an organic fertilizer, thanks to a $750,000 grant from the USDA. More specifically, they are digging into the most effective ways to reduce insects and pathogens that threaten crops.
MORGANTOWN, WV
beefmagazine.com

Manage soil health while grazing cropland

The practice of grazing cornstalks is far from new. Yet as land costs rise, farmers with cattle have a great opportunity to maximize use of their valuable land. Benefits of grazing cattle on cropland extend beyond having more cattle feed. Integrating cattle and cropland can also provide a much-needed boost to soil health.
INDIANA STATE
Phys.org

Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments

Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
Mother Earth News

Farm Disaster Preparedness

Consider farm disaster preparedness ahead of unknown natural disasters to provide the basic necessities for your family and livestock. There is nothing like waking up to another peaceful morning spent on the homestead. As the sun rises, the beauty of a brand new day is ushered in and along with it, a fresh supply of energy to power us through our day. A good deal of satisfaction can be derived from watching our homestead progress along as planned. Like that first cup of piping hot coffee, so much can be taken for granted that each day will go exactly as planned. But what if Mother Nature has a few plans of her own? Naturally, she holds the upper hand and would likely get her way. As a result, our plans become altered, and we may have to resort to a plan A, B or C, or maybe even all three!
FLORIDA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Check Out the Adorable New ‘Catio’ at an Iowa City Animal Shelter

Some Iowa kitties are enjoying some fresh air and sunshine! The Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center has just completed work on a patio for their cats!. Earlier this summer, the Friends of the Animal Center Foundation made a big announcement! The Iowa City nonprofit revealed in their July newsletter that they would be starting construction on a "catio." The newsletter reads:
IOWA CITY, IA
The Blade

Saturday Essay: STRS inquiry unfairly portrayed

Concerning your editorial on Oct. 26, “Faber foot-dragging,” which criticized the Auditor of State’s handling of its STRS investigation: A year ago, the Auditor of State’s Office notified the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio that it was launching an investigation, prompted by a report issued by Benchmark Financial Services Inc. titled “The High Cost of Se-crecy: Preliminary Findings of Forensic Investigation of State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio.” We heard the complaints and concerns of the thousands of current and retired teachers and their families who are part of STRS and understood they needed answers. The simple fact is, we have not “shoved” this issue to “the political back-burner,” as The Blade’s editorial writer purported. Far from it.
OHIO STATE
