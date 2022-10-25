Read full article on original website
Related
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Facing uncertain future, Ukrainians struggle to adapt in Germany
In her previous life in southern Ukraine, Tetiana Chepeliova was an accountant. Chepeliova fled the southern city of Kherson after it fell to the Russians in March.
UN: 2022 likely deadliest for Palestinians in West Bank
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Mideast envoy said 2022 is on course to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the U.N. started tracking fatalities in 2005, and he called for immediate action to calm “an explosive situation” and move toward renewing Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.
Comments / 0