I don't know about you guys, but the Sedalia Christmas Parade was big deal to me every year as a kid. Every year, we'd look forward to that first weekend in December. Mom and I would bundle up in our long underwear and head over to Papa Jake's. Mom would get me some donut holes and a hot chocolate and we'd share them while watching the parade (our usual spot was right around the Hotel Bothwell). My sister and my Dad would go and pick out a Christmas Tree from one of the lots around town (probably from one of the Optimist groups) while we were at the Parade. They'd get it set up and have all the decorations out, and then when Mom and I got back, we'd all decorate the tree together.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO