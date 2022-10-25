Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
You Will Be Delighted And Terrified In These 5 Missouri Towns
You only have a few more days before Halloween. Still time to check out some places for some good scares and activities that embrace this holiday. Even if Halloween holiday passes you by, these locations will still give you some fall-like things to do before the weather gets too severe. Or get ready for next year.
How Many Chicken Places Could Sedalia Handle? I Want Raising Cane’s!
In Sedalia, if you want fast food fried chicken, you have the KFC on Limit Ave as well as the Champs Chicken. You can get chicken strips from Sonic and Dairy Queen, and a Slim Chickens will be opening on Broadway soon. Warrensburg has a Zaxby's, a Chick-fil-A, and a few Champs. Well, I want to tell you...we need a Raising Cane's!
One Construction Worker Dies In Bridge Collapse Near Kearney
One construction worker died and three others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in northwest Missouri collapsed, officials said. Workers with Lehman Construction Company (California, Mo.) who had been contracted by Clay County were pouring the decking for the bridge Wednesday afternoon when the collapse occurred at 1:44 p.m., according to Mike Wilson, Clay County’s digital communications coordinator.
Two Injured In US 50 Rollover
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old George W. Howard of Sedalia, passed an eastbound 2018 Jeep, driven by 57-year-old Laura A. Monsees of Raymore, on US 50, east of Route P around 8 p.m., when the vehicles struck each other near the center line. The Dodge began to slide, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
Warsaw Woman Crashes BMW In Benton County
A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 BMW Z3, driven by 61-year-old Christine Y. Talley of Warsaw, was on Route BB, east of Hidden Valley Avenue just before 6 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a fence and an embankment.
No More Pumpkin Spice Flavor! We Want Peppermint! Wendy’s Agrees
I may or may not be in the minority on this one, but I think there are WAY too many things that pop up around the start of fall that are flavored "Pumpkin Spice". Enough already! The coffee is fine. I am on board with that. The winter will be here before you know it, and I want to see more winter flavors.
Paving of North State Fair To Take Place Wednesday Through Friday
Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2 and continuing through Friday, Nov. 4, the City of Sedalia’s Public Works will be paving North State Fair Blvd. from West Main Street to Pro Energy Drive. During this period, the roadway will be reduced to a single lane of traffic with flaggers present. Travelers...
Smoke From Large Brush Fire Closes I-70, Rocheport Bridge on Saturday
A major brush fire in Cooper County at Wooldridge forced the closure of I-70 between mile marker 106 and 117 due to nearly zero visibility Saturday. According to the MSHP, the fire also closed the Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport. The Patrol rerouted traffic until the smoke cleared. Authorities said...
Warsaw Teen Injured in UTV Rollover
A Warsaw teenager was injured in a four-wheeler accident that occurred Monday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile from Warsaw, was at Missouri 7 at Stevens Avenue at noon, when he was traveling on wet grass and the driver lost control of the UTV and he fell out the right side door and the Polaris partially rolled on top of him.
Native American Dancer, Inspirational Entertainer Supaman Brings One-of-a-Kind Performance to UCM Stage
Supaman, a performing artist who inspires others by merging into his live concerts Native American culture with comedy, dance and his unique blend of hip-hop music, will perform at the University of Central Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 8. He takes the stage for this free, public event at 7:30 p.m....
New Nurse Practitioner Joins Bothwell’s Warsaw clinic
Karen Walters, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, has joined Bothwell Health Center-Truman Lake in Warsaw and will care for patients of all ages. As a nurse practitioner, Walters will provide patient care under the guidance and supervision of a collaborating physician. She can evaluate and treat illnesses and injuries, order and interpret labs and tests, prescribe and monitor medications and refills, and perform annual health exams, well-woman and physicals.
Wanna Get Off The Naughty List? Volunteer With The Sedalia Christmas Parade
I don't know about you guys, but the Sedalia Christmas Parade was big deal to me every year as a kid. Every year, we'd look forward to that first weekend in December. Mom and I would bundle up in our long underwear and head over to Papa Jake's. Mom would get me some donut holes and a hot chocolate and we'd share them while watching the parade (our usual spot was right around the Hotel Bothwell). My sister and my Dad would go and pick out a Christmas Tree from one of the lots around town (probably from one of the Optimist groups) while we were at the Parade. They'd get it set up and have all the decorations out, and then when Mom and I got back, we'd all decorate the tree together.
Fugitive From Justice Arrested During Sedalia Traffic Stop
On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Thompson Boulevard after a wanted subject was seen inside the vehicle. The wanted subject used the identity of another, despite given multiple chances to properly identify herself. A fingerprint scanner was used, confirming the...
Missouri arbitrator says firefighter lied about fatal crash
An arbitrator ruled that a Kansas City firefighter lied to police after he drove through a red light and crashed into several vehicles, killing three people last year. Judge Miles Sweeney said in a summary of his findings that was filed in court Friday the evidence from eyewitnesses, traffic cameras and the scene of the crash showed that Dominic Biscari didn't slow down as he approached the intersection in a 40,000-pound fire engine or slam on the brakes when he saw an SUV pull in front of him like he told investigators, according to the Kansas City Star.
Deepwater Woman Injured In Henry County Crash
A Deepwater woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Lincoln Towncar, driven by 80-year-old Linda G. Pippins of Deepwater, was on Route Z at County Road SE 271 around 9:30 a.m., when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and a culvert, then crossed County Road SE 271 and struck another embankment.
5 Missouri MLB Players Nominated For Silver Slugger Awards. Who Are They?
The World Series has been set, and unfortunately, no Missouri team will be represented. The St Louis Cardinals were eliminated and the Kansas City Royals are not close to competing for the crown anytime soon. But we can celebrate some nominations for some of their best players. The St. Louis...
Funeral Announcements for October 28, 2022
A celebration of life service for Donna Marie Weston, 77, of Sedalia, will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. A celebration of life for James Craig Harris, 69, of...
Sedalia Police Reports For October 27, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit and run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's and the passenger's statements, the vehicle was located and the subject was arrested. Further investigation Wednesday evening revealed the original caller had made a false report. The suspect was given multiple opportunities to correct his story, but chose to request the other individual be charged instead. Vince Reno Tibbitts, 37 of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail on charges of Making a False Report. It has also been requested charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident be dropped against the other individual, Jose Louis Matacua, 36, of Sedalia.
Sedalia To Install Pedestrian Safety Islands Around Horace Mann
The City of Sedalia will be closing the intersection of West 16th Street and South Park Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 to make pedestrian safety improvements to the roadway adjacent to Horace Mann Elementary School. 1100 W. 16th Street. The...
Sedalia Man Charged With Making A False Report
Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit-and-run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0