ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

One Construction Worker Dies In Bridge Collapse Near Kearney

One construction worker died and three others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in northwest Missouri collapsed, officials said. Workers with Lehman Construction Company (California, Mo.) who had been contracted by Clay County were pouring the decking for the bridge Wednesday afternoon when the collapse occurred at 1:44 p.m., according to Mike Wilson, Clay County’s digital communications coordinator.
KEARNEY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured In US 50 Rollover

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old George W. Howard of Sedalia, passed an eastbound 2018 Jeep, driven by 57-year-old Laura A. Monsees of Raymore, on US 50, east of Route P around 8 p.m., when the vehicles struck each other near the center line. The Dodge began to slide, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Woman Crashes BMW In Benton County

A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 BMW Z3, driven by 61-year-old Christine Y. Talley of Warsaw, was on Route BB, east of Hidden Valley Avenue just before 6 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a fence and an embankment.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Teen Injured in UTV Rollover

A Warsaw teenager was injured in a four-wheeler accident that occurred Monday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile from Warsaw, was at Missouri 7 at Stevens Avenue at noon, when he was traveling on wet grass and the driver lost control of the UTV and he fell out the right side door and the Polaris partially rolled on top of him.
WARSAW, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

New Nurse Practitioner Joins Bothwell’s Warsaw clinic

Karen Walters, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, has joined Bothwell Health Center-Truman Lake in Warsaw and will care for patients of all ages. As a nurse practitioner, Walters will provide patient care under the guidance and supervision of a collaborating physician. She can evaluate and treat illnesses and injuries, order and interpret labs and tests, prescribe and monitor medications and refills, and perform annual health exams, well-woman and physicals.
WARSAW, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Wanna Get Off The Naughty List? Volunteer With The Sedalia Christmas Parade

I don't know about you guys, but the Sedalia Christmas Parade was big deal to me every year as a kid. Every year, we'd look forward to that first weekend in December. Mom and I would bundle up in our long underwear and head over to Papa Jake's. Mom would get me some donut holes and a hot chocolate and we'd share them while watching the parade (our usual spot was right around the Hotel Bothwell). My sister and my Dad would go and pick out a Christmas Tree from one of the lots around town (probably from one of the Optimist groups) while we were at the Parade. They'd get it set up and have all the decorations out, and then when Mom and I got back, we'd all decorate the tree together.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri arbitrator says firefighter lied about fatal crash

An arbitrator ruled that a Kansas City firefighter lied to police after he drove through a red light and crashed into several vehicles, killing three people last year. Judge Miles Sweeney said in a summary of his findings that was filed in court Friday the evidence from eyewitnesses, traffic cameras and the scene of the crash showed that Dominic Biscari didn't slow down as he approached the intersection in a 40,000-pound fire engine or slam on the brakes when he saw an SUV pull in front of him like he told investigators, according to the Kansas City Star.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Deepwater Woman Injured In Henry County Crash

A Deepwater woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Lincoln Towncar, driven by 80-year-old Linda G. Pippins of Deepwater, was on Route Z at County Road SE 271 around 9:30 a.m., when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and a culvert, then crossed County Road SE 271 and struck another embankment.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for October 28, 2022

A celebration of life service for Donna Marie Weston, 77, of Sedalia, will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. A celebration of life for James Craig Harris, 69, of...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For October 27, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit and run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's and the passenger's statements, the vehicle was located and the subject was arrested. Further investigation Wednesday evening revealed the original caller had made a false report. The suspect was given multiple opportunities to correct his story, but chose to request the other individual be charged instead. Vince Reno Tibbitts, 37 of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail on charges of Making a False Report. It has also been requested charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident be dropped against the other individual, Jose Louis Matacua, 36, of Sedalia.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Charged With Making A False Report

Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit-and-run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy