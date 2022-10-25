Read full article on original website
Call Me Kat pays tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Forever a part of the Fox family'
Thursday's episode of Call Me Kat featured a touching tribute to late cast member Leslie Jordan, who died earlier this week at 67. The 30-second video, which you can watch below, showcases clips of the Emmy-winning actor bringing his infectious energy to such Fox series as Call Me Kat, The Cool Kids, Fantasy Island, Lego Masters, and The Masked Singer. The memorial concludes with a title card that reads, "Forever a part of the Fox family."
Listen to Luke Evans and Nicole Kidman become musical icons on new duet 'Say Something'
Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a duet like this. In what can only be described as iconic behavior, Luke Evans and Nicole Kidman have joined forces to release their own poignant rendition of Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World's 2014 hit "Say Something" on Wednesday. The track, which is...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry's makeout story with Taylor Swift lyrics
The actress has appeared to respond to Matthew Perry's claims that the two once made out in the 1990s while her then-husband, the late Eddie Van Halen, was passed out a few feet away. Bertinelli shared a TikTok that featured Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," from her recently released Midnights album, and the lyrics, "It's me, hi. I'm the problem, it's me."
Rihanna teases 'Lift Me Up,' new single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack
Beauty mogul and occasional music maker Rihanna is officially heading to Wakanda. Yes, the rumors are true! Rihanna has recorded a new song for the soundtrack of director Ryan Coogler's highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Titled "Lift Me Up," the forthcoming single serves as a tribute...
Survivor player makes crucial merge mistake in deleted scene
First impressions are important on Survivor. But you know what is even more important? Not needlessly separating yourself from the group. Yet it appears that is exactly what one contestant did when three tribes merged onto one beach this week on Survivor 43, only we didn't see it on TV.
Taylor Swift removes 'fat' scale scene from 'Anti-Hero' video following backlash
Taylor Swift is done rooting for a certain antihero. The record-breaking singer-songwriter has quietly removed a scene from her "Anti-Hero" music video after its depiction of body-image issues sparked backlash. As of publication, it has been edited out of the version on YouTube. The controversial scene features Swift, who wrote...
Shelley Duvall returns to acting after 20 years with indie horror film The Forest Hills
Welcome back, Shelley Duvall. The award-winning actress known for her roles in The Shining, Annie Hall, Brewster McCloud, Popeye, and many more is returning to the big screen for the first time in 20 years with the horror-thriller The Forest Hills from writer-director Scott Goldberg. Deadline Hollywood was first to report Duvall's casting.
Matthew Perry recalls Jennifer Aniston rejecting him pre-Friends in new Diane Sawyer interview
Matthew Perry wanted to be more than just friends with Jennifer Aniston. The Friends star, whose buzzy memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing hits shelves Nov. 1, opens up in a new interview about having crushes on all three of his female costars at different points throughout filming the beloved sitcom. Speaking to Diane Sawyer for ABC News, Perry also recalls how Aniston turned down his advances before they ever shared the screen.
Jennifer Coolidge and her White Lotus season 2 costars reveal their worst vacation moments
If there's one thing The White Lotus has taught us, it's that vacations are never as perfect as you expect them to be. And that holds true for the stars of HBO's hit satire, who've experienced their fair share of nightmare situations while traveling. Ahead of The White Lotus' return...
Whoopi Goldberg says Hollywood figures used to disrespectfully touch her natural hair
Whoopi Goldberg has revealed that, throughout her career, she's had to teach disrespectful Hollywood professionals how to handle her natural hair. During an interview on Wednesday's episode of The View, the Oscar-winning actress and panel moderator discussed embracing her hair with School for Good and Evil star Kerry Washington, whom has long supported Senator Cory Booker's 2019 CROWN Act that aims to foster "a respectful and open environment for natural hair" in the workplace.
Jordan and Tori have their first emotional encounter post-breakup on The Challenge: Ride or Dies
It didn't take long for ex-fiancés Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal to have their first emotional confrontation on The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Three-time winner Jordan entered the game late at the end of last week's episode, and this week's episode 3 picked up right away after he walked into the elimination arena to everyone's shock — especially Tori, who had no idea she'd have to live with and play against her ex a year and a half after their messy breakup. But with six seasons, four finals, and three wins to his name, Jordan is an absolute GOAT in this game, so any season is better off with him in the cast. Complicating matters is the fact that Jordan's partnered with Aneesa Ferreira, Tori's best friend. What a tangled web this trio is weaving.
The Masked Singer's Beetle is already crafting his apology for being on the show: 'I'm the anti-Trump'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Muppets invaded The Masked Singer stage this week, in one of the sweetest episodes yet of the disguised celeb singing show. Kermit the Frog made his return to the series after previously competing as the Snail on...
Original Hocus Pocus stars reveal their thoughts on the sequel
You don't have to twist their bones or bend their backs: Hocus Pocus stars Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz, and Jason Marsden are ready and willing to share their thoughts on the Halloween classic's long-awaited Disney+ sequel. Though they don't appear in director Anne Fletcher's continuation of the time-tested 1993 Halloween...
Taylor Swift recalls 'nightmare' screen test with Eddie Redmayne for Les Misérables movie
Perhaps Taylor Swift's Les Misérables screen test with Eddie Redmayne was the antihero all along. "Basically, I was up for two roles," the Midnights singer-songwriter said on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, on which she appeared as a guest alongside Redmayne. "I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time, but not for a long time. I wasn't going to get the role."
The Black Queen ascends: House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy on the 'grueling' season 1 finale and Negronis
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon's season finale. Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cook, the two stars of House of the Dragon, gathered their friends to watch the premiere season's final two episodes Monday night in London. They collectively threw up their hands and bobbed their heads back and forth to the show's theme music as if it were some raucous rock anthem. (In fairness, to some viewers, the classic Game of Thrones banger is that.) D'Arcy, who uses they/them pronouns, admits their friend group "can be relied on to scream to the point where you miss a huge amount of the episode."
Ariana Grande unveils a wicked new Glinda the Good Witch hair transformation
Sorry to burst your bubble, but Ariana Grande officially has blonde hair. The "Thank U, Next" singer unveiled her wickedly wonderful new hairstyle on Instagram on Wednesday. While Grande is no stranger to rocking blonde hair in the past, the transformation appears to be linked to her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming film adaptation of the beloved musical Wicked.
Jeremy Strong's intense acting style is 'impressive,' says Armageddon Time costar Banks Repeta
Just 14 years old, Banks Repeta has already worked with Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Anthony Hopkins — and that's just on his latest project. Repeta (who also was seen this year on Fox's Welcome to Flatch and Ethan Hawke's The Black Phone) stars in Armageddon Time, a coming-of-age tale featuring the aforementioned award winners.
Watch a spooky Jennifer Garner get into the Halloween spirit by lip-syncing to Britney Spears
All my people in the crowd, you need to see Jennifer Garner's new Halloween costumes. The 13 Going on 30 star looked drop dead gorgeous as she lip-synced along to Britney Spears and Madonna's 2003 hit "Me Against the Music," while dressed in two different Halloween costumes in an Instagram video posted Friday.
Zoe Saldaña explains why she went into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 feeling 'bitter'
Making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a bittersweet experience for Zoe Saldaña, who knew going into the shoot that it would likely mark her last time playing Gamora. "[Filming] started bitter in the beginning cause obviously you're anticipating the end, but I'm just so happy that once again I got to work with great people," the actress tells EW while promoting her upcoming Netflix show, From Scratch. "I had an evolution that I witnessed of myself, but also my director and my cast. I just felt very blessed and grateful. It was a very sweet departure, I have to say."
