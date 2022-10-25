It didn't take long for ex-fiancés Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal to have their first emotional confrontation on The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Three-time winner Jordan entered the game late at the end of last week's episode, and this week's episode 3 picked up right away after he walked into the elimination arena to everyone's shock — especially Tori, who had no idea she'd have to live with and play against her ex a year and a half after their messy breakup. But with six seasons, four finals, and three wins to his name, Jordan is an absolute GOAT in this game, so any season is better off with him in the cast. Complicating matters is the fact that Jordan's partnered with Aneesa Ferreira, Tori's best friend. What a tangled web this trio is weaving.

