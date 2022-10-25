ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Tennessee man charged after 83-year-old woman found buried in garden

By Autumn Scott
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is facing charges months after an 83-year-old woman’s body was found in a garden behind a Crosstown home.

Greg Tanner has been charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000, forgery $60,000-$250,000, financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person, identity theft, and abuse of a corpse. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Rebecca Seay was last seen with her caretaker, Greg Tanner, on January 22 after she was released from the hospital.

Seay was found days after an alert was issued on March 1 regarding to her disappearance. Police said at the time they were told she was at an unknown facility while they were completing a welfare check, but she wasn’t found during their search.

Police confirmed a week later that her remains were found in a garden on Montgomery Street, where she lived. According to the affidavit, Seay was found buried about two feet under the flower bed wrapped in sheets next to a box of her son’s ashes.

The box of ashes was signed for by Tanner from a funeral home on September 16.

Investigators say on March 2 they were notified that more than $24,600 in unauthorized charges were made to Seay’s bank account between January 7 and March 7. The charges were made by Tanner for gambling sites that matched player records under his name.

Investigators also found $80,802 in checks forged with Seay’s signature.

Tanner is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Comments / 6

Velma Jackson
3d ago

I can't believe that his bond is ONLY $150,000.00. They give people a $1,000,000.00 bond for lesser crimes.

Alabama Now

Alabama man stabbed girlfriend more than 100 times, then dismembered her, DA says

An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece, al.com reported.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WAFF

18-year-old arrested after Owens Cross Roads police pursuit

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman after a pursuit on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers saw a flatbed pickup truck driving with no tail lights on. When the officers attempted to stop the truck, it continued driving into an area being developed into a subdivision.
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

