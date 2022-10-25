ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

18-year-old woman found in bushes after police chase

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAFu9_0im5OQzn00

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — An 18-year-old woman was arrested after a short police chase early Tuesday morning when officers “rescued” her from the bushes.

Margaret Ellen Prince was charged with attempting to elude police.

HPD: Car crashes into Huntsville home during police chase, suspect in custody

According to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department , Officer Graves and K9 Raven spotted a Dodge Ram flatbed pickup truck with no tail lights just after midnight. When the unit tried to pull the truck over, a chase began.

Authorities say the pursuit continued onto Berkeley, then into an area under construction to be developed as a subdivision.

Officer Graves said the truck went airborne as it went over a small hill before winding up on The Meadows Boulevard. When authorities came over the hill, they could see the truck rolling with the door open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7gk5_0im5OQzn00
(Owens Cross Roads Police Dept.)
Bond denied for Decatur chiropractor accused of poisoning wife

Officer Wilson arrived on the scene and started searching the nearby area when Officer Graves quickly found Prince moving around in the brush. According to police, she told them she was a passenger in the truck.

Prince was taken into custody and was transported to the Madison County Jail. Her bond is set at $1,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9BZO_0im5OQzn00
(Owens Cross Roads Police Dept.)

The Owens Cross Roads Police Department says that while the driver of the truck remains at large, “we know who we are looking for.”

The Dodge Ram flatbed remains at impound.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 28

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $35. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $52. October 27. harassment; Main Ave. S.W. leaving...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, 2 teens in Madison County found mentally incompetent for trial

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and two teenagers at a Huntsville home in 2018 has now been deemed mentally incompetent for trial — for now. Records show a judge found Rodney Shawn Geddes, 47, to have a mental illness or defect that puts him at a risk of "substantial harm to himself ... or to others." The court further found Geddes would continue to suffer and deteriorate mentally, and that he is already incapable of making a rational and informed decision about his mental health care.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAFF

One person injured in crash on Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Sparkman Drive on Friday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the injured person was entrapped in the vehicle after the crash. Emergency officials responded to the scene shortly after noon on October 28.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
truecrimedaily

Ala. man accused of stabbing live-in girlfriend 100 times and dismembering body

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally stabbing his 52-year-old live-in girlfriend and dismembering her body. According to Al.com, on Saturday, Oct. 22, shortly before 5:30 p.m., a neighbor called 911 to request a welfare check at a home on Bailey Drive. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the victim, Tammy Bailey, dismembered and deceased with more than 100 stab wounds.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week officers are searching for a man wanted for indecent exposure. According to authorities exposing himself isn’t all he did. They say on October 14th a man walked into Plato’s Closet on Whitesburg Drive and headed to the back of the store. Once...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy