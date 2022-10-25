ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 3

Bless America
2d ago

He was using this horrible act for his own benefit and fame! Gave out unvaried information and acted as if he had all the answers. He should face jail time for his lies! Lied to everyone to which led misinformation given to his boss who gave it to our governor!

Reply
3
Maria Salazar
2d ago

You mean non response actually,! Which means he failed to respond to an active shooter situation in which babies and teachers were murdered. Failure yo do his job he was hired for!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Texas DPS chief: DPS ‘did not fail’ Uvalde community

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The head of Texas’ top law enforcement agency, Col. Steven McCraw, said the Department of Public Safety “did not fail” the Uvalde community in its response to the May 24 mass school shooting. McCraw’s comments come weeks after he said he would step...
UVALDE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Weeks after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said he would resign if his troopers had “any culpability” in the botched police response to the Uvalde school shooting, he told families calling for his resignation Thursday that the agency has not failed as an institution.
UVALDE, TX
wbap.com

Shakeup At Texas Rangers Amid Uvalde Massacre Response Investigation

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the chief of the team investigating the failed police response to the Uvalde massacre retired in September. Texas DPS posted a notice of Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins and Assistant Chief Brian Burzynski’s departures on its website...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Tony Gonzales becomes first major Republican to call for DPS Director Steve McCraw to resign

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, who represents Uvalde, on Thursday became the first major Republican to call for the resignation of Steve McCraw, the director of the Department of Public Safety, for his agency’s response to an elementary school shooting in the city that left 19 children and two adults dead and captured the attention of a nation for its failed law enforcement response.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy