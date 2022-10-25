Read full article on original website
Janice Jane Heasley
Janice Jane Heasley, 68, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Wednesday evening, October 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer since December 2019. Janice Scheuffele was born December 31, 1953, in Jamestown, the daughter of Leonard and Mildred (Ebel) Scheuffele. She was...
Party Crashers Celebrates Expansion with Ribbon Cutting
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Party Crashers/Jamestown Inflatable Games. They have expanded their space to add a Discovery Zone, which includes games and puzzles to help children develop their STEM skills. This business is located at 1211 8th St. SE Jamestown, ND 58401. You can reach them at 701-952-4386.
Hi-Liner Volleyball Hosts Red River, Begins Final Week
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner volleyball team is in action tonight, hosting Red River in a pivotal late-season matchup. Valley City topped Red River 2-1 in tournament play in Fargo in early October. A win for Valley City tonight would give them an excellent chance to pass Wahpeton and Central for ninth place in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) before the play-in round next weekend.
Hi-Liner Cross Country Announces Post-Season Awards
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner cross country finished it season with an awards night this week, following their performance at the state meet last Saturday. On the girls side, Greta Goven and Reagan Berg were co-Most Valuable, Brynn Lueck was selected as Most Improved, the Spirit Award went to Sydnee Ingstad, and the Outstanding Dedication awards were awarded to Carly Goven, Greta Goven, Reagan Berg, Amelia Meester, Cadence Fetsch.
Hi-Liners, Challenge, Fall to Red River
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Again, the Hi-Liners were in the thick ofthe match, and again, the corner was to narrow to turn. Valley City erased leads in the all three sets, led late in the third, but were ultimately swept by Grand Forks Red River 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-21) Tuesday night in Valley City.
Leroy Robert Olson
Leroy Robert Olson, 74, of Oakes, ND passed away on October 25, 2022 at the Oakes Good Samaritan Society under the care of CHI Health Connect at Home Hospice. Leroy Robert Olson was born December 8, 1947 to Palmer and Laverne (Else) Olson. He grew up in Sanborn, ND. Leroy worked as a carpenter and throughout his life lived in Litchville, ND, Minneapolis, MN settling in Oakes. Leroy enjoyed fixing and tinkering with bikes, lawn mowers and fans. He loved scrapping. Family and prayer saw him through his life journey.
Jamestown Police Conduct Training Wednesday Night
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown and Jamestown Police Department have been fielding several questions related to a Police Training Exercise which occurred last evening near downtown Jamestown. “We would like to clear up any questions or speculation anyone may have,” Major Justin Blinsky stated. The...
Jimmies Blank DWU
MITCHELL, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s soccer team moved closer to a GPAC championship with a 3-0 win at Dakota Wesleyan University Wednesday evening. Jamestown (12-4-1 overall, 11-0 GPAC) travels to Briar Cliff (Iowa) Saturday with the conference title on the line. A Jimmie win would...
Dr. Misty Anderson Recognized As Woman Of The Year
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDMA) – Dr. Misty Anderson, an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health in Valley City, was recognized as Woman of the Year by the North Dakota Chapter of the American College of Physicians. This award honors an outstanding woman physician with a distinguished career in areas of exceptional patient care, medical education, or research.
Hi-Liner Football Opens Post-Season Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Tonight marks the start of the North Dakota 11-A football playoffs, and the Hi-Liners are in the mix. Valley City hosts Fargo North tonight in the quarterfinals. The Hi-Liners received the number-four seed in the playoff field, Fargo North received the five seed. North started the...
Hi-Liner Volleyball Falls to South, Gets Help in EDC Race
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) While the Hi-Liner volleyball team suffered a loss on the road last night, they may have picked up some help. The Hi-Liners fell to Fargo South, the second-place team in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC), 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-13) Tuesday night. The loss kept Valley City at three points in the the league race.
SEPA Enters Exclusivity Agreement with Chapul Farms
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (newsDakota.com) – The Spiritwood Energy Park Association (SEPA) met Friday and discussed an exclusivity agreement with Chapul Farms. Chapul Farms designs, builds, and operates modular insect farms that turn organic waste into high-value food and agricultural products as a model of circular food systems of the future.
Two Moorhead Men Recognized For Barnes County Rescue
FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – On Friday, October 28th, the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) conducted an awards ceremony at the NDHP Fargo Office. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award for actions they took...
Jamestown Conducting Street Sweeping Tonight
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Starting tonight, Oct. 27, city crews will be out street sweeping in the downtown business district and surrounding areas. This will take place approximately at 10:30 PM until approximately 7:00 AM or until finished. Please move vehicles off the streets during these times until sweeping is done in these areas.
Jimmies Win Season Opener Over Mayville State
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team came back from down 12 points in the second half on Thursday night for a season-opening 73-64 win over Mayville State. UJ got out to an early lead in the first quarter before the Comets made four...
Public Works Recommends Agreement for Inert Landfill Expansion
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public Works Committee discussed an agreement with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality for an inert landfill expansion project. In September, the city was informed that the inert landfill was facing a storage limit in 2023. Travis Dillman is the city engineer...
Jamestown Police, Fire Stress Halloween Safety
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Little ghouls and goblins will be out in full force Monday, Oct. 31 for Halloween. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger took some time to encourage residents to be on alert and aware for pedestrian safety. Edinger added auto accidents and injuries have been minimal for...
North Upsets Hi-Liners in Quarters
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) After the Hi-Liners piled up rushing yards against their opposition all year, it was the running game that ultimately ended their season in opening round of the playoffs. Fargo North runningback Peder Haugo rushed for 137 yards, scored on the opening drive of the game, then...
Sanitation Foreman Reminds Residents Not To Dispose Batteries
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Sanitation Foreman Shawn O’Niell is reminding the public to not use their garbage to dispose of Lithium-ion batteries. O’Niell informed the Jamestown Public Works Committee Thursday that in the past few months, there have been problems at the City Baler due to improper disposal.
