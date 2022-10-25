Leroy Robert Olson, 74, of Oakes, ND passed away on October 25, 2022 at the Oakes Good Samaritan Society under the care of CHI Health Connect at Home Hospice. Leroy Robert Olson was born December 8, 1947 to Palmer and Laverne (Else) Olson. He grew up in Sanborn, ND. Leroy worked as a carpenter and throughout his life lived in Litchville, ND, Minneapolis, MN settling in Oakes. Leroy enjoyed fixing and tinkering with bikes, lawn mowers and fans. He loved scrapping. Family and prayer saw him through his life journey.

OAKES, ND ・ 12 HOURS AGO