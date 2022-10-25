ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Toni Koraza

The Happiest Cities in Florida

Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations

 Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia Harris,
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.23.22

Casey DeSantis comes up big in hurricane relief, but Florida Democrats prepare for a whipping. The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund was created in 1993 after Hurricane Andrew laid waste to Homestead and other parts of the state. It’s a state-run account that backs up insurance agencies in the event of...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms

Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Central Florida participates in National Drug Take Back Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Those who have old, expired or unused prescription drugs can get rid of them on National Drug Take Back Day, which takes place on Saturday. Locations all across the U.S. are participating, including Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Central Florida locations are participating in...
FLORIDA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Explore The Florida State Park

What to Expect When You Visit a Florida State Park. A Florida State Park is a great place to visit for many different reasons. Whether you want to go hiking or biking, you can find plenty of activities to keep you busy. You can also camp in a state park or just relax on the beach. You can even rent kayaks.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Missed the only governor's debate in Florida? No problem, here's another one ...

It seems like there should be another debate in the race for Florida governor. One that goes something like this …. Announcer: Welcome back, ladies and gentleman, to the cradle of Florida democracy, Fort Pierce. We’re coming to you live from the Waffle House parking lot across the street from the Love’s truck stop on Okeechobee Road to bring you the second and final debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Florida residents, companies likely to be hit with higher electric bills in 2023

UCF students will be paying more to keep their lights on as Duke Energy requested the Florida Public Service Commission to approve a monthly consumer increase starting in 2023. Ana Gibbs, Duke Energy spokesperson, said that residential customers will be seeing an increase of approximately 13%, while industrial customers should...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

🏠8 Florida cities are selling homes the slowest right now

The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year with homes selling the fastest in the summer months and slowest in the winter. Year over year, however, the U.S. real estate market has seen homes typically selling quicker and quicker. Slowing...
FLORIDA STATE
floridarambler.com

Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds

I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
FLORIDA STATE
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy