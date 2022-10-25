Watch Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Mic'd Up vs. Saints

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins was mic'd up during his return to action against the New Orleans Saints.

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins made quite the regular season debut after being suspended the first six games of the year.

Hopkins' 10 catches for 103 yards in the win over the New Orleans Saints was a sign that the receiver didn't miss a beat in terms of training. He played all but five snaps last Thursday.

“I spent a lot of time in the offseason preparing for this moment. I obviously knew what I was up against when they announced these games," he said after the game.

"Big thanks to everybody who had a hand in me coming out and being able to perform. It takes a team. Trainers, rehab people, nutritionists. I think today was a success and the main goal is to win. For me if I had 10 catches for 10 yards and if we won the game I would still be very ecstatic.”

Hopkins was mic'd up for the game, which was recently released by the Cardinals here:

