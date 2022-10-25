ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Water Division issues boil advisory for parts of north and south city

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qg9C8_0im5NnNp00

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Water Division has issued a precautionary boil advisory Tuesday for parts of north and south city.

The Water Division detected low water pressure at one of its treatment plants as a result of a “substantial voltage drop from incoming supplied power.”

Trending: Jeff Co. Sheriff: How NOT to dress for an interview

There have been no outside reports of contaminated water, and the Water Division has not detected any contamination on its end. The boil advisory will remain in place until the city can test water samples. Those results will be available in 24 hours.

The precautionary advisory is in effect in the following places:

Area 1
The area bordered by N. Kingshighway to the city limits and Page to Natural Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulGIH_0im5NnNp00
Courtesy: St. Louis Water Division

Area 2
North of Arsenal to Oakland between S. Kingshighway and the western city limit
South of Arsenal to Chippewa between S. Kingshighway and Hampton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFUro_0im5NnNp00
Courtesy: St. Louis Water Division

Water should be boiled vigorously for three minutes prior to use for drinking, diluting fruit juices, all other food prep, and brushing teeth. As always, let the water cool before using.

Residents should dispose of their ice cubes as well and avoid using ice from an automatic ice maker. People are advised to remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled.

Water does not need to be boiled for bathing. However, parents or guardians should supervise children to make sure water is not swallowed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Boil advisory lifted for parts of St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The boil advisory issued for part of St. Louis City has been lifted and water is now safe to consume. The St. Louis City Water Division says it was originally issued due to low power at a water treatment plant. The advisory applied to parts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy