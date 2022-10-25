RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said a lockdown was active at Hoke County High School on Wednesday afternoon and has since been lifted. The sheriff’s office said a driver failed to pull over for blue lights and sirens near the intersection of Palmer Street and Laurinburg Road, causing a crash. HCSO said that driver then ran away from the scene. Hoke County High School said in a Facebook post that the suspect ran towards their campus.

HOKE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO