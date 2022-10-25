ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Teen charged after shooting, killing 12-year-old brother: Deputies

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 12-year-old has died after being shot by his older brother Thursday night on Hector Road in the Effingham community of Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. The child was being treated at a hospital Thursday night, but Joye confirmed that...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested in carjacking at Conway Medical Center: Police

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested in a carjacking that happened Thursday at Conway Medical Center, according to Conway Police Dept. William Michael Lanigan is charged with carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense, and theft of a controlled substance. When they arrived...
CONWAY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Bennettsville man pleads guilty to 2021 shooting at Ellison Club

A Bennettsville man charged in connection to a 2021 shooting at the Ellison Club in McColl pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and other charges on Thursday. Deaundre Terrell Malachi, 26, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in relation to the incident.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Man charged in deadly Bennettsville shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Juwan Harrison is charged with murder and attempted murder in an October shooting. according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. The shooting happened on Oct. 15 on Jennings Street in Bennettsville, according to Miller. Miller said Harrison was arrested Wednesday in Bennettsville. Derrick Bostic died...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police investigating after shots fired at Loris-area gas station

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an Horry County gas station earlier this week. Police reports obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 3200 North Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday. An online search of the address matches a Minuteman convenience store.
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Florence police seek subjects in lottery fraud cases

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. is seeking assistance to identify the subjects in a series of lottery fraud cases. NEW: Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting at Marlboro County club. The subjects are wanted for questioning regarding the lottery fraud that has happened at several...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: 2 found shot dead in Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were found shot to death Tuesday night in a Marlboro County home, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Step Road near Wallace, deputies said. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

12-year-old shot in Florence County, sheriff says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 12-year-old has been hurt in a shooting Thursday night on Hector Road in the Effingham community of Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the child is being treated at the hospital. No word on his condition. Joye added...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Conway police search for suspect that eluded traffic stop

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a suspect that eluded them during a traffic stop Tuesday. The Conway Police Dept. said they were looking in the area of Barker Street for a male suspect. Police added the suspect will be on foot and is described as a...
CONWAY, SC
cbs17

Hoke County High School briefly locked down after suspect fled from police

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said a lockdown was active at Hoke County High School on Wednesday afternoon and has since been lifted. The sheriff’s office said a driver failed to pull over for blue lights and sirens near the intersection of Palmer Street and Laurinburg Road, causing a crash. HCSO said that driver then ran away from the scene. Hoke County High School said in a Facebook post that the suspect ran towards their campus.
HOKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy