The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Woman receives life sentence for deadly Decatur hotel room shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A jury found a 37-year-old woman guilty of a deadly shooting in a DeKalb County hotel room. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Aushun Price shot 40-year-old Frank Hosey on June 19, 2021, in an Econo Lodge Hotel in Decatur. She was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and gun possession.
‘It’s been rough:’ DeKalb suspect charged with murder, free on bond, received PPP loans
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Ten years after Vanessa “Honey” Malone was shot and killed in DeKalb County, her family has watched the man charged in her killing released from jail – again and again. “It’s been rough. It’s been rough. The fact that we still don’t...
Forsyth County Blotter: Man attacked with a hammer, more drug arrests
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 6, a deputy responded to Northside Hospital Forsyth regarding a report of a man who was struck in the head by someone with a hammer.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Suspects stole $1.5 million from churches in 14 different states
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Office’s deputies have busted a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the ring operates out of Texas...
Gang member found guilty on all counts in murder of father waiting on Uber outside country club
Guilty on all counts. That was the verdict given to a man who robbed, shot and killed a father as he was leaving a wedding and waiting on an Uber. The judge gave 22-year-old Jayden Myrick a sentence where he might not ever walk the streets again. It took the jury about than four hours to come back with a verdict.
Teen arrested while in class at DeKalb high school, accused of armed robbery
A 17-year-old was arrested Friday while in class at a DeKalb County school in connection with a robbery days prior, the ...
Suspect charged in killing of Norcross High School student
The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 18-year-old Brendon Young, of Lawrenceville, with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson’s homicide. Young’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Police say based on the preliminary investigation, Henderson left the Norcross High School campus during school hours but was...
Police, DEA conduct ‘joint operation’ at Sandy Springs shopping center
Local police and the Drug Enforcement Administration are conducting a joint operation at an apartment complex in Sandy Springs, officials confirmed Friday morning.
Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene of the Shell of Old National Highway and Godby Road, where the victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m.
Suspects caught trying to flush 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are on a roll after getting nearly 250 pounds of marijuana off of the streets last week. Officers say they found two suspects trying to flush more than 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet at a home in Jonesboro on Thursday.
Group of thieves posed as land surveyors, burglarized Roswell couple’s home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Roswell police are trying to identify a group of thieves who posed as land surveyors to distract a retired couple while burglarizing their home. The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said two men showed up at their door in the Willow Springs subdivision last Thursday wearing reflective vests and carrying walkie-talkies.
Owner of dogs that mauled two Alpharetta brothers found guilty
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, a Fulton County jury found an Alpharetta woman guilty of reckless conduct after her two dogs brutally attacked two young boys. Channel 2 first reported on this story in June 2021. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On May...
Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill facing new investigation into certification
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council told Channel 2, it will start its own investigation into Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s certification as a law enforcement official. On Wednesday, a jury found Hill guilty of violating the civil rights of 6 pre-trial...
Suspect admits to ordering hits on witnesses, denies murdering a father outside country club
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The gang member accused of killing a father outside a wedding admits he ordered hits on witnesses — but insists he did not commit the murder. The brother of the victim, 34-year-old Christian Broder, identified Jayden Myrick as the killer, but Myrick once again said he didn’t do it.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect accused of burglarizing Atlanta restaurants in custody
ATLANTA - A suspect accused of robbing several businesses throughout metro Atlanta in one night is now in custody. Police say on Sept. 22, APD officers responded to two separate burglaries at Brewhouse Cafe on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue and Neighbor's Pub on the 700 block of N. Highland Avenue.
4 plead guilty to gang charges in Cherokee County, officials say
Four suspected members of the Woodpile gang in Cherokee County pleaded guilty to multiple charges after they were arrested in 2021 on charges related to a confrontation with a rival gang member over a territorial dispute, officials said.
Man shot, killed trying to stop car break-ins outside Manuel’s Tavern, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot in the parking lot outside a popular historic tavern. Channel 2 Action News learned that just after 11 p.m. a man interrupted a suspect breaking into cars behind Manuel’s Tavern in northeast Atlanta. The victim confronted the suspect...
henrycountytimes.com
Outback Steakhouse robber receives lifetime prison sentence
A robbery at the Outback Steakhouse in Stockbridge has resulted in a lifetime prison sentence for the perpetrator. Joseph Yarn was convicted Oct. 6 of six counts of armed robbery, 11 counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The jury deliberated for three days before reaching a verdict.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
Deputies searching for men who stole car, tried breaking into Fayette gun store
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Fayette County are trying to identify two men caught on surveillance camera trying to break into a gun store. Investigators say the pair of suspects pulled up to Autrey’s Armory in Fayetteville at 4.m. one morning last month and tried getting into the back of the store.
