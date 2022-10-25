ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Woman receives life sentence for deadly Decatur hotel room shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A jury found a 37-year-old woman guilty of a deadly shooting in a DeKalb County hotel room. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Aushun Price shot 40-year-old Frank Hosey on June 19, 2021, in an Econo Lodge Hotel in Decatur. She was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and gun possession.
DECATUR, GA
The Georgia Sun

Suspect charged in killing of Norcross High School student

The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 18-year-old Brendon Young, of Lawrenceville, with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson’s homicide. Young’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Police say based on the preliminary investigation, Henderson left the Norcross High School campus during school hours but was...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect accused of burglarizing Atlanta restaurants in custody

ATLANTA - A suspect accused of robbing several businesses throughout metro Atlanta in one night is now in custody. Police say on Sept. 22, APD officers responded to two separate burglaries at Brewhouse Cafe on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue and Neighbor's Pub on the 700 block of N. Highland Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Outback Steakhouse robber receives lifetime prison sentence

A robbery at the Outback Steakhouse in Stockbridge has resulted in a lifetime prison sentence for the perpetrator. Joseph Yarn was convicted Oct. 6 of six counts of armed robbery, 11 counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The jury deliberated for three days before reaching a verdict.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
