hotelnewsresource.com
Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Opens in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Formerly Kimpton Goodland, the newly-branded Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach opened yesterday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. The three-story resort has 96 guest rooms, including two junior suites, each dispersed among airy hideaways and scenic courtyards filled with lush tropical flora. "The new Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort will set...
WSVN-TV
A trio of restaurants you can enjoy on sea and land
Pulling your car up to a fast food window for a meal — that’s easy. Finding the right spot to dock your boat for a dynamite dining experience — that’s something else. Deco’s found a trio of restaurants to make you say, “land, ho!”
This New Fort Lauderdale Showroom Is as Impressive as the Yachts It Displays
The Ferretti Group held an open house of its renovated waterfront facility to kick off the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). The ribbon in front of the building was cut by Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, with Ferretti officials and employees in attendance. The updated 20,000-square foot facility, with offices, 12 slips and open social areas, looks more like a luxury residential showroom on the water than a typical boat dealership. Pinstriped mahogany floors, dark carbon-fiber on the walls, high ceilings to accommodate 80-foot yachts, and a Riva Lounge to celebrate the 180-year history of that Ferretti brand,...
iheart.com
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
Muse Tower: Luxury condos may beckon in Flagler Village
The name alone may inspire thoughts of how luxury condominium living could unfold in Flagler Village. The proposed Muse Tower would rise 30 floors above the city of Fort Lauderdale, bearing 112 condo units in a neighborhood previously known as a booming area for luxury apartment rentals. Plans for the tower, as outlined this week in an application before the Fort Lauderdale Development Review ...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Sales launch at first residences at Fort Lauderdale’s Pier Sixty-Six
Sales are under way at The Residences at Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, Tavistock Development Company said Tuesday. The development includes a first-phase offering of 62 luxury condominiums from two to four bedrooms, starting at $3 million. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty will handle sales and marketing of the units. Construction...
treksplorer.com
Dania Beach, FL: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Located in Broward County, South Florida, Dania Beach is a small coastal community with beautiful beaches. Being south of Fort Lauderdale, it’s often overlooked by many travelers. But as it’s just a short drive away from many of the Sunshine State’s hotspots, checking out all the best things to do in Dania Beach offers a splendid alternative without the crowds.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
New Development of the Year: The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach
Developed by the award-winning Fortune International Group and Oak Capital, the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach is a transformative, two-tower property setting a new aesthetic standard in the area. Its interiors and lush landscape features have been meticulously curated by world-renowned designer Piero Lissoni, with architectural design by Revuelta Architecture International.
Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic Neighborhood
Daniel Di Palma, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There are many well-known iconic landmarks in Florida, like the Key West Lighthouse, the Tarpon Spring sponge docks, and Castillo de San Marcos, to name just a few.
sflcn.com
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Showcases Jamaican Culture in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – After a two-year break, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival returns to South Florida with plenty on its plate. Eddy Edwards, who co-founded the event 20 years ago, told South Florida Caribbean News that there is plenty to celebrate. The show takes place November 13 at Miramar...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach getting new event center
Fontainebleau Development plans a five-story building with nearly 50K of new ballroom space and an underground garage. In an effort to boost business conference bookings at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer’s firm has begun construction on a new five-story event center on a former surface parking lot adjacent to his iconic oceanfront resort.
themiamihurricane.com
A look into brunch at the Biltmore’s Fontana Restaurant
In the heart of Coral Gables, Fla. lies the luxury Biltmore Hotel. Established in 1926, this grand property is known for its upscale hotel rooms and pristine golf course. While all of these extravagant features may seem inaccessible to UM students, college kids can still get the Biltmore experience through their dining options.
‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process
After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca Raton
A new restaurant from the creators of NYC's Carbone will soon open at The Boca Raton. This week, the group announced the upcoming opening of Japanese Bocce Club, a new signature dining concept based on traditional Japanese cuisine.
communitynewspapers.com
Construction begins on Pine Park Villas in Pinecrest
SCAROFA Properties, a third-generation family business, has begun construction on Pine Park Villas – a luxury townhome enclave in the Village of Pinecrest featuring a limited collection of 18 residences. The private community is the unique vision of Stephane Rosarion, principal of Miami-based SCAROFA Properties, which is developing the project.
WPBF News 25
Guests evacuated after rooftop fire at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach, no injuries reported
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of guests were evacuated as crews worked to put out a fire Thursday morning at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach. It happened around 5 a.m. on the roof of the building located in the 200 block of NE Second Street. Crews were able...
Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week
Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
wlrn.org
Pickleball is booming - and in South Florida, it's here to stay
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America — and Florida has become quite the hot spot. Across the state, cities and clubs are converting their tennis courts into pickleball courts. It’s attracted high profile athletes, like LeBron James, who recently invested in a Major League Pickleball team.
