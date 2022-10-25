Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Paul E. Hock
Paul E. Hock, 81, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center. He was born August 10, 1941, in Newville to the late Joseph P. and Fay W. (Kessler) Hock. Paul was the widower of Mary F. (Barrick) Hock who passed in January of 1997.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Partnership for Better Health awards honor local "superheros" for work to promote community health, wellness
A couple facing eviction turned to Maranatha-Carlisle some years ago for financial assistance. Later, they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary by taking a cruise with pre-paid cash. It's stories like these that keep Joan Jones, founder of Maranatha-Carlisle, volunteering there, and it's her volunteer hours, 40 to 50 of them...
Comments / 0