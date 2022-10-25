Read full article on original website
Scientists discover material that can be made like a plastic but conducts like a metal
Scientists with the University of Chicago have discovered a way to create a material that can be made like a plastic, but conducts electricity more like a metal. The research, published Oct. 26 in Nature, shows how to make a kind of material in which the molecular fragments are jumbled and disordered, but can still conduct electricity extremely well.
2D nanoconfinement strategy enhances oxygen evolution performances
Prof. Zhang Tao's group at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Hou Yang from Zhejiang University and Prof. Xiao Jianping from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of CAS, proposed a novel two-dimensional (2D) nanoconfinement strategy to strongly enhance the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) activity of low-conductivity metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Results were published in Nature Communications.
Scientists use deep planetary scan to confirm Martian core
Seismologists from The Australian National University (ANU) have developed a new method to scan the deep interior of planets in our solar system to confirm whether they have a core at the heart of their existence. . The scanning method, which works in a similar way to an ultrasound scan...
NASA laser project benefits animal researchers, scientists show
Scientists researching forest carnivores such as martens, foxes and coyotes spend hours clambering through rugged terrain, sometimes in deep snow, placing and baiting camera traps to learn about animals' behavior in relation to their habitat. In recent years, this on-the-ground work has received a big boost from what might seem...
Theoretical methods for femtomagnetism and ultrafast spintronics
Today's society relies on the processing and storage of large amounts of data. The urgent need for increased data storage capacity and the booming energy consumption of data centers requires the optimization and innovation of magnetic data storage devices, in which data is stored in the orientation of tiny magnetic domains. Specifically, the aim is to reduce energy consumption and enable higher data reading and writing speeds.
Hybrid songbirds found more often in human-altered environments
Hybrids of two common North American songbirds, the black-capped and mountain chickadee, are more likely to be found in places where humans have altered the landscape in some way, finds new University of Colorado Boulder research. Published today in Global Change Biology, it's the first study to positively correlate hybridization...
Researchers investigate fighting tumors with magnetic bacteria
Scientists around the world are researching how anti-cancer drugs can most efficiently reach the tumors they target. One possibility is to use modified bacteria as "ferries" to carry the drugs through the bloodstream to the tumors. Researchers at ETH Zurich have now succeeded in controlling certain bacteria so that they can effectively cross the blood vessel wall and infiltrate tumor tissue.
Birds getting smaller, 'wingier' as planet warms, research finds
A UCLA-led study published today reveals that migratory birds across North America are getting smaller, a change the researchers attribute to the rapidly warming climate. The research, published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, found that over the past three decades, the body mass of 105 bird species in the analysis declined by an average of 0.6%—but by as much as 3.0% in some species. Tree swallows, for example got 2.8% smaller, American robins got 1.2% smaller and downy woodpeckers got 2.2% smaller.
The case of Latin America's mysterious disappearing (and reappearing) white-lipped peccaries
A collaborative study published in PLOS ONE documents the periodic disappearance (and reappearance) of white-lipped peccaries in nine countries in South and Central America. The authors say the population fluctuations may represent the first documented case of natural population cyclicity in a Neotropical mammal. The study is led by the...
Haunting portrait: Webb reveals dust and structure in pillars of creation
Why does mid-infrared light evoke such a somber, chilling mood in Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) image? Interstellar dust cloaks the scene. And while mid-infrared light specializes in detailing where dust is, the stars aren't bright enough at these wavelengths to appear. Instead, these looming, leaden-hued pillars of gas and dust gleam at their edges, hinting at the activity within.
Declining bat populations are a cause for human concern
Fewer bats will be flapping through the evening skies in the coming months. It's the time of year where some species go into hibernation, cozying up in narrow rock crevices or caves to overwinter. Fortunately, this disappearance is only seasonal. Bats are critical for the functioning of healthy ecosystems. They...
How dangerous are nearby supernovae to life on Earth?
Life and supernovae don't mix. From a distance, supernovae explosions are fascinating. A star more massive than our sun runs out of hydrogen and becomes unstable. Eventually, it explodes and releases so much energy it can outshine its host galaxy for months. But space is vast and largely empty, and...
Automatic text simplification: Efficacy in the foreign language classroom
For students learning a second or foreign language, text is often simplified to ensure that they can comprehend it well enough to understand the core message. Usually, complicated text in a foreign language is simplified manually by teachers or material designers. However, with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI)-based software,...
Popular pharmaceutical target in cells may prove even more useful
Researchers at University of California San Diego have identified a new signaling process involving G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), a cellular target already exploited by hundreds of diverse drugs. The discovery, published in the October 26, 2022 issue of Nature, opens the possibility of new therapies, including for multiple forms of cancer.
Real-time space observations can now keep watch over 'super emitter' power plants
Countries signed up to the 2015 Paris Agreement have committed themselves to keep the rise in average global temperature "well below" 2 °C. Every five years, they are to issue so-called "nationally determined contributions" (NDCs), describing their actions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to climate change impacts.
Astrophysicists make observations consistent with the predictions of an alternative theory of gravity
An international team of astrophysicists has made a puzzling discovery while analyzing certain star clusters. The finding challenges Newton's laws of gravity, the researchers write in their publication. Instead, the observations are consistent with the predictions of an alternative theory of gravity. However, this is controversial among experts. The results have now been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
Hubble captures rare 'light echo' from star explosion
When a star explodes (a supernova), it sends its intense burst of light out in all directions. On rare occasions, in the months and years that follow, rings of light or "light echoes" spread out from the original supernova position. This is what is described in a recent paper in...
3D nanocomposites boost heat dissipation in electronics
Scientists from Skoltech developed a self-assembled 3D nanocomposite with outstanding in-plane and out-of-plane heat conductivity, high electrical resistivity, and good hydrophobicity, which have a wide range of potential uses in packaging and electronics for thermal management applications. The study, describing scalable fabrication and composite properties, was published in Polymers. The...
First radio-astronomy cryogenic receivers with all-metal 3D-printed RF components
The NAOJ ALMA Project and Advanced Technology Center have successfully fabricated corrugated all-metal 3D-printed horns for the ALMA Band 1 receivers (Radio Frequency: 35–50 GHz). Since around 2015, the NAOJ ALMA Project and the Advanced Technology Center have been studying the applications of additive manufacturing (AM), which produces three-dimensional...
ESA plans for low-orbiting navigation satellites
Satellite navigation is headed closer to users. ESA's Navigation Directorate is planning an in-orbit demonstration with new navigation satellites that will orbit just a few hundred kilometers up in space, supplementing Europe's 23 222-km-distant Galileo satellites. Operating added-value signals, these novel so-called 'LEO-PNT' satellites will investigate a new multi-layer satnav system-of-systems approach to deliver seamless Positioning, Navigation and Timing services that are much more accurate, robust and available everywhere.
