Alpena County, MI

MLive

77-year-old Northern Michigan man killed in two-car crash

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, MI - A 77-year-old Afton man died Wednesday after he was involved in a two-car crash on US-31 near Manvel Road. Michigan State Police say Harold Reynolds was traveling southbound on US-31 in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala when he crossed into the northbound turn lane, where he struck a 2012 Audi driven by a 50-year-old Petoskey man.
AFTON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

PETOSKEY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
JACKSON, MI
piadvance.com

Local banking institution to close Rogers City branch Jan. 13

A local institution has fallen victim to “consolidation,” as a corporate spokesperson termed it. Employees at the Rogers City branch of Huntington National Bank got notice of the pending closure of the branch. A notice that the Rogers City branch will “close permanently on Friday, January 13, 2023,”...
ROGERS CITY, MI

