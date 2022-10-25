Read full article on original website
Michigan woman jailed after failing to scan merchandise at Walmart self-checkout: MSP
TeddyJo Marie Fliam, 34, of Alpena, was arraigned in 88th District Court last Tuesday on one count of first degree retail fraud in connection with an alleged incident over the summer.
77-year-old Northern Michigan man killed in two-car crash
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, MI - A 77-year-old Afton man died Wednesday after he was involved in a two-car crash on US-31 near Manvel Road. Michigan State Police say Harold Reynolds was traveling southbound on US-31 in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala when he crossed into the northbound turn lane, where he struck a 2012 Audi driven by a 50-year-old Petoskey man.
UpNorthLive.com
77-year-old man dies in Petoskey crash
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Afton died in a crash in Petoskey on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:27 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on US-31 near Manvel Road in Bear Creek Township, MSP said. A 2012 Audi driven by a...
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
Forest Service closes popular Northern Michigan fishing pier over safety concerns
MIO, MICH. -- Citing public safety concerns, the Huron-Manistee National Forest is closing a long-time favorite fishing spot for many anglers on the Au Sable River. The U.S. National Forest Service this week announced the Camp 10 Bridge Pier in Big Creek Township, Oscoda County, would be closed due to numerous structural deficiencies.
piadvance.com
Local banking institution to close Rogers City branch Jan. 13
A local institution has fallen victim to “consolidation,” as a corporate spokesperson termed it. Employees at the Rogers City branch of Huntington National Bank got notice of the pending closure of the branch. A notice that the Rogers City branch will “close permanently on Friday, January 13, 2023,”...
