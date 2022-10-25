ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kurt Dillon

A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
msn.com

Poll: 80 Percent Of Americans Think Opposing Party Will Destroy Country

With less than three weeks away from Election Day, voters are showing sky-high interest in this year's midterm elections. According to the latest NBC News poll, a majority of Americans believe this election is "more important" than previous ones. Some 80 percent of Americans believe that their opposing political party...
BGR.com

Most Americans think the future will suck, new Gallup poll finds

Thanks to everything from a land war in Europe that has no end in sight — and which is roiling energy markets around the world — to endless political theatrics at home, as well as the rising cost of rent, groceries, and other basic essentials, optimism seems to be in short supply among many Americans right now. In fact, with inflation also stoking recession fears in the near term, a new Gallup poll finds that Americans’ optimism about the life that awaits the next generation is as low as it’s been in almost 30 years.
The Hill

Americans’ sense of safety, confidence in police decline: Gallup

Americans’ sense of safety and confidence in local police declined from 2020 to 2021, according to Gallup’s annual Law and Order Index. The poll found that the United States’s index score, a measure based on a number of questions related to respondents’ experiences with crime and how safe they feel, dropped from 87 two years ago to 83 last year, about average compared to the rest of the world.
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE

