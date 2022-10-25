Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst fire chief awarded Chief Fire Officer designation
Pinehurst Fire Chief Carlton Cole has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Chief Fire Officer” (CFO). The Commission on Professional Credentialing® (CPC®) met on Oct. 3, to confer the re-designation. Cole becomes one of only 1,764 CFOs worldwide. The designation program is...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Wright Bronson Chandler of Southern Pines
Wright Bronson Chandler, 66, of Southern Pines, North Carolina passed away October 29, 2022 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on February 12, 1956 to the late Charles Edwin Chandler, Jr and Mildred Bronson Chandler. Wright will be...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Deborah Louise Holder of Aberdeen
Deborah (Debbie) Louise Holder of Aberdeen passed on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the age of 65. Debbie was born on February 12, 1957, to the late, Robey Ashburn and Delana Hickman. She was a loving wife, moma, and momal. Debbie enjoyed traveling to Oak Island, reading, and working on puzzles. She loved planting and gardening, but her most memorable times were with her family and friends. Debbie was a dedicated woman to not only her family but her extended work family as well. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Randy Ashburn.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Janice Lynn Garner of Robbins
Janice “Jan” Lynn Garner, 56, of Robbins, NC, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at First Health Hospice House in Pinehurst, NC. She was born on June 23rd, 1966, to James and Aileen Garner, of Robbins, NC. She is also survived by her brother, Gene Garner; niece, Zoe Garner; nephew, Clay Garner, all of Robbins; uncles, Lee Britt (Joyce) of Robbins and Daniel Britt of Mims, Florida; and a multitude of cousins and friends.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for John Franklin Whitlock of Carthage
John Franklin Whitlock, age 73, a lifelong resident of Carthage, passed away Sunday morning at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. A native of Moore County he was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin (B.F.) and Josephine Boyte Whitlock. John graduated from Union Pines High School and was a volunteer EMT with the Carthage Rescue Squad for several years. He worked as a dispatcher for the Moore County Sheriff Department early in life. He worked for 24 years as a plant operator for Carthage Water Plant and retired from Moore County Schools, New Century Middle School as a custodian.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Hubert Samuel Peele of Whispering Pines
Hubert Samuel Peele, age 96, of Whispering Pines, completed his earthly journey on Monday, October 31, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 2:00pm at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gregg Newton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 until 2. Burial will follow at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery.
sandhillssentinel.com
Crash at Aberdeen Starbucks stops traffic
A collision at a busy Aberdeen intersection stopped traffic on U.S. 15-501 for nearly an hour on Tuesday. The wreck occurred just after 3 p.m. and resulted in two lanes of traffic being shut down. The crash occurred when a Jeep Wrangler and a Dodge Charger collided at the intersection...
sandhillssentinel.com
Southern Pines woman facing heroin charge
Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman from Southern Pines on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop in Pinebluff on Thursday. “On October 27, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Pinebluff Cemetery Road in Pinebluff,” said Fields in a news advisory.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Joyce Ann Roach
Joyce Ann Roach was born Jan. 16, 1937 to Frank Welch Senior and Esther Stout of Berwick Pennsylvania. She served her country in the Women’s Army Corps. She has resided in Moore county for many years. She passed 10-30-2022. She is preceded in death by both her parents, one...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Gerald Wayne Morgan of Robbins
Gerald Wayne Morgan, age 69, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his home. Born in Montgomery County, on March 1, 1953, he was a son of the late Zeb Benjamin Morgan and Dorothy E. Horner Maness. Gerald graduated from North Moore High School and worked for...
sandhillssentinel.com
North Moore, Pinecrest claim conference titles
Friday night, North Moore and Pinecrest football teams won conference titles on senior night. For the first time in school history, the Pinecrest Patriots solely wins the conference championship. Going undefeated in this conference is no easy task playing teams like Richmond, Lee, and Scotland. The Patriots started the season with a goal and completed it.
