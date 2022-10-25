Imagine playing with Lincoln Logs, but instead of stacking twee 4-inch wood pieces, you’re working with a set of massive beams and columns of cross-laminated timber from Canada. Layers of wood are laid and glued perpendicular to the one beneath it, resulting in a material stronger than a single layer of timber. You obsess over the locations of the holes you’ll need for electric and plumbing, because they’ll need to be drilled before the kit is loaded on a train and shipped to you. When you receive your set, each piece of wood is numbered so you know where it goes. Someone hands you a blueprint and a bunch of bolts. A crane operator rolls up.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO