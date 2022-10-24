Read full article on original website
'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism
Have you heard of Surrealist photographer Lee Miller? Or the highly political Dada photo-montagist Hannah Höch? 19th-century sculptor Edmonia Lewis achieved fame and recognition in her lifetime, as did 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth, but none of these women artists have achieved “household name” status, akin to Dali or Duchamp or Henry Moore. That is not, however, because they are not as important, pioneering, or ground-breaking. Review: The Story of Art Without Men – Katy Hessel (Hutchinson Heinemann) Katy Hessel’s ambition to plot, position, celebrate and chronologise women’s too-often-forgotten contributions to art is impressive and overdue. The Story of Art Without Men is...
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
Photographs of 1930s society ladies in costume, as rediscovered in 1990
Madame Yevonde’s experimental pictures showed Lady Milbanke channelling Penthesilea, Diana Mosley as a bored-looking Venus and other dressed-up luminaries of the day
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
Art is Dead Dude: AI-Generated Image Wins State Art Fair
"Art is dead Dude," said Jason M Allen, winner of the Colorado State Art Fair's competition in the category of "emerging digital artists." Upon submitting a work of art produced with AI technology and winning, some artists came forward. They expressed their fears about this new breed of AI image generator, claiming it could take their jobs and reduce the years spent learning their craft to nothing.
Meet Samuel Hagai, who is shocking the art world with realistic pieces inspired by dreams
Art is a form of expression that we can all understand and enjoy. For many people, art elicits emotions that are difficult to express in words and helps us articulate them nonverbally. From vibrant colors to passionate brush strokes, it’s not difficult to see why someone would want to devote their life to creating artwork that makes people happy and inspires others.
A Vermeer at the National Gallery of Art Loses Its Attribution, Opening New Questions About the Master Painter
One of four Vermeer paintings at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. has had its attribution stripped, museum experts revealed Friday, settling a decades-long debate over its author while also raising new questions about the Dutch master’s life. Girl with a Flute was not painted by Johannes Vermeer, however historians shared at a news conference that it was painted by someone with a profound understanding of Vermeer’s techniques, challenging the notion that Vermeer worked alone. The team of curators, conservators, and scientists who conducted a mix of scientific analysis and naked-eye examination believe the work was made “by an associate of Vermeer—not by the...
A Sprawling Meret Oppenheim Survey Comes to MoMA
The story behind Object, the fur-shrouded teacup, spoon, and saucer for which Meret Oppenheim (1913–1985) is best known, goes like this: In 1936, Oppenheim met Pablo Picasso and Dora Maar for a meal in Paris, turning up to the Café de Flore in a bracelet she’d covered in ocelot. (In 1935, when money from her parents—who were then fleeing Nazi Germany—stopped coming in, Oppenheim began designing jewelry to support herself.) Her companions complimented it, moving Oppenheim to wonder what else she might coat in fur, and the result was Object, which she sold to the Museum of Modern Art a decade later.
MacArthur ‘Genius’ Fellowships Go to a Host of Acclaimed Artists, Including Paul Chan and Sky Hopinka
Several widely exhibited artists are among the winners of the 2022 MacArthur Foundation’s vaunted “genius” fellowships, each of which comes with $800,000 that is paid out over the course of five years. This year’s winners include artists Paul Chan, Sky Hopinka, Tavares Strachan, and Amanda Williams, as well as the musician and scholar Martha Gonzalez, who has described her activism as a form of art-making. They are among a crop of fellows that also includes mathematicians, a historical demographer, and electric music composer. Although the MacArthur Foundation regularly awards its fellowships to people who work in industries beyond visual art and art...
Taylor Wessing Prize: Lockdown laundry portraits win photography award
Images of an elderly woman hanging out her washing during Covid lockdown have won the prestigious Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2022. Two of Clémentine Schneidermann's portraits from her series Laundry Day documented the daily life of her neighbour in south Wales, while navigating quarantine. She will receive £15,000...
A local’s guide to Antwerp, Belgium: high art, gritty graffiti and great coffee
Antwerp runs on coffee and my favourite haunt is Tartoer, a tucked-away coffee shop near Grote Markt in the old town. It has great homemade cakes and vintage Vespa memorabilia. My other favourite is Coffeebar Zulma in my home neighbourhood of Merksem – it serves the best chocolate cake in Antwerp.
'She Will' Explores Witchcraft as a Way of Empowerment
For hundreds of years, we’ve been haunted by women who share their beds with Satan, using hellish powers to curse good people and steal the souls of believers. The witch is one of the most celebrated horror figures, and it is still hard to shake the image of the crone with white hair, a black heart, and the desire to devour babies in profane rituals. One of the reasons for the classic witch persistence is that the trope remains overused in movies and TV shows. That happens even though we know that the witch-hunting movement that occurred in the Early Modern period was less about faith and more about obedience, as the women condemned to burn were not devil-worshippers but those who refused to follow social conventions. That’s what makes Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut, She Will, so refreshing, as the movie uses witchcraft as a way of empowerment.
The Picasso paradox: Museums grapple with how to remember the artist’s complicated legacy
"Bust of a smiling woman," 1901, by Pablo Picasso, at the Reina Sofía Museum. Last September, at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid, Spain, commemorations ahead of the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death began with a warning:. “Picasso must stop being the Picasso we’ve always known...
A Historic Moment for Landscape Photographers: The NLPA Book Is Here, and It's Stunning
Historic? Really? Allow me to justify. Despite 2021 being their inaugural year, the Natural Landscape Photography Awards have already earned a reputation among the landscape photography community as a bastion against the powerful influences of social media on the art form. Their recently published awards book. better described as a...
Epson Pano Awards 2022 delivers stunning and surreal captures of Earth
The largest aerial photo competition in the world had more than 4,000 entries this year from 98 countries
Shamma Al Hallami Jewels: Jewelry that speaks to the heritage and modernity of the Arab World.
Shamma Al Hallami channels her creative imagination to design jewelry masterpieces that speak to her Arab heritage while maintaining a contemporary feel. Shamma Al Hallami, jewelry designer and founder of Shamma Al Hallami Jewels, is proud to showcase her unique jewelry designs and share insight into her inspiration. A unique and innovative woman, Shamma has built a career in the jewelry space and is committed to ensuring that jewelry masterpieces are viewed with the appreciation they deserve.
How to Incorporate Religious Artworks Into Your Home
Your home décor should reflect your aesthetic taste, but it should also incorporate things that are meaningful to you. Therefore, as someone who is religious, you might like to add religious artwork to your home. So, here are some useful suggestions to help you get started. Consider Your Space.
'Once in a lifetime opportunity' to view Paul Allen's $1B art collection at Christie's
Altogether the art is worth more than a billion dollars, but they're on display for free to the public for one week.
Museum of London: Festivals and night visits to mark closure
The Museum of London is to mark the closure of its London Wall premises with two free weekend festivals, and by staying open throughout the night. The venue has been based in the City since 1976, but will move to the former market site in West Smithfield in 2025. Family...
Activist Glues His Head to 'Girl With a Pearl Earring' Painting in the Hague
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A climate activist glued his head to glass covering the world-famous "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting at a museum in The Hague on Thursday, though the artwork was not damaged, gallery staff said. A second activist glued their hand to the wall next to the 1665...
