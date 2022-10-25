ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peach Springs, AZ

Grand Canyon Caverns rescue: Tourists trapped 20 stories below ground after elevator breaks

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KL3yl_0im5MCoR00

An outing to see the Grand Canyon Caverns ended with a one-day delay until they could see the light of day again.

Several people were stranded below the surface for more than a day when the elevator that takes people to the bottom of the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona, stopped working, CNN reported.

Some of the people decided to walk the 20 or so flights of steps, while others decided to stay put until a rescue crew could come to their aid. Those who stayed either did so because they could not safely walk all the stairs or because they decided to stay with the people who were not physically able to navigate the steps, ABC News reported.

Those who opted to stay below ground didn’t have to rough it, as there is a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern. It also has a small restaurant that provided food for those who were stranded, The Washington Post reported.

On Monday, when a generator didn’t fix the problem, a search and rescue team used a basket device to lift each person up the elevator shaft to the surface, ABC News reported.

They also had the option to stay until the elevator was fixed, but the sheriff told the Post that everyone decided to be lifted out of the cavern.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Hiker in Washington whose wrist and legs were trapped under refrigerator-sized boulder for over FIVE HOURS in area only accessible by ropes is saved in dramatic rescue with helicopter

Dramatic video shows lawmen engaging in the thrilling rescue of a hiker trapped beneath a boulder deep in the mountains of Washington state, braving high-speed winds to airlift the 28-year-old to safety. Ben Delahunty became trapped Monday, officials said, after traversing dangerous terrain in the Lake Viviane area of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Five people rescued after spending nearly 30 hours 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns

Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ
Outsider.com

Five People Trapped 200-Feet Underground at Grand Canyon Caverns After Elevator Breaks Down

On Sunday, five people became stuck underground in a cave at the Grand Canyon Caverns when the elevator they were riding stopped working. Coconino County stated that a repair team is currently trying to establish the problem and how much time it will take to fix the elevator. There is also a search and rescue team on standby. This is in order to use a basket apparatus to hoist people out.
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ
Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
KISS 106

South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
ALBANY, LA
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
I-95 FM

What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?

They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
MAINE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Rescue Crews in Florida Find Fully Submerged House With Human Remains Inside

Rescue crews going house to house in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian have encountered harrowing scenes, including scores of stranded people and at least one house that was completely submerged with human remains inside.Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, said during a Friday morning press briefing that authorities are reviewing 21 fatalities to see if they’re related to the catastrophic hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as many parts of Lee County—including the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva—remain inaccessible by road, slowing the rescue process. Guthrie said that crews spotted an undisclosed number of drowning...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Clueless Tourists Watch as Bison Climbs Onto Boardwalk Feet Away From Them

A group of Yellowstone National Park tourists seemed to be absolutely clueless as a large bison climbed onto a boardwalk just feet away from them. Storyful News & Weather published the video, which showed tourists just on the Yellowstone National Park board way just not noticing the large bison walking up. They then walk around the animal as though they weren’t necessarily aware of what it is capable of. Claire McCauley, who originally recorded the video, was heard just expressing her shock over the boardwalk tourist’s reactions. “No one got hurt, thankfully. The parks make it very clear to keep a safe distance between the animals and yourself.”
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
139K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy