WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Two McKenzie County men whom police say were involved in an oil theft operation are heading to trial. Joseph Vandewalker and Mark McGregor were scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but both waived their hearings. Court documents indicate Vandewalker has not reached an agreement with the prosecution, while McGregor’s attorney has requested a 3-day, 12-person trial. Both are charged with conspiracy to commit theft and dealing in stolen property.

MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO