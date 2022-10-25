Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
North Dakota’s First Lady highlights mental health and recovery from addiction in Williston
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum had a chance to talk about her platform on mental health and addiction Thursday. Speaking at the “Women in Leadership” Expo, Burgum called addiction one of the biggest challenges the state currently faces. She said opening up about how addiction impacts someone is the easiest way to remove the stigma of addiction.
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to three years for dealing fentanyl in August
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has changed his plea to guilty for planning to sell fentanyl. 51-year-old Matthew Cunningham was charged with conspiracy to deliver and possession of a controlled substance after officers say they found about 49 pills in his truck during a drug deal. He was sentenced to three years in prison with three years probation.
“No” to seizing freedom: One North Dakota Journalist’s story
Simon says that violated his constitutional rights and went against the state's shield law, which is designed to protect journalists and their sources.
KFYR-TV
Missing Williston man, vehicle recovered from Missouri River
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A missing Williston man was recovered from the Missouri River Friday. A fisherman reported a submerged vehicle near the Lewis and Clark boat ramp on Highway 85, south of Williston, Thursday evening. The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Police Department and Williams County Sheriff’s Office Underwater...
KFYR-TV
Two men involved in McKenzie County oil theft waive pretrial hearings
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Two McKenzie County men whom police say were involved in an oil theft operation are heading to trial. Joseph Vandewalker and Mark McGregor were scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but both waived their hearings. Court documents indicate Vandewalker has not reached an agreement with the prosecution, while McGregor’s attorney has requested a 3-day, 12-person trial. Both are charged with conspiracy to commit theft and dealing in stolen property.
KFYR-TV
Williston journalist retains attorneys in freedom of press case
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston reporter has retained two national attorneys over an incident involving improper seizure of his phone earlier this year. A North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent said Williston Trending Topics News Radio Live’s Tom Simon was reporting on closed-door board meetings that led to the departure of superintendent Jeff Thake that was subject to police investigation, so they demanded he turn over his phone and sources.
KFYR-TV
First snow of the year keeps public works, tow companies busy
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Crews in charge of keeping the roads clear faced their first winter challenge this season in western North Dakota. More than six inches of heavy, wet snow fell throughout the Williston area, which made Monday morning driving hazardous. Towing companies were busy helping stuck vehicles around the area.
livability.com
New Williston, ND, School District Is Focused on Success
Merger will bring new opportunities for students throughout the district. Sponsored by: Williston Basin School District No. 7. A new school is always exciting for both students and teachers. It’s a chance to regroup and improve the quality of educational opportunities in the community. That’s exactly what happened for...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
Missing Benny Armstrong found inside submerged vehicle
According to a Williston Police Department news release, on Friday morning, the McKenzie County Sheriff's Office, Williston Police Department, and Williams County Sheriff's Office Underwater Dive and Recovery coordinated the recovery of the submerged vehicle, which was confirmed to belong to 62-year-old Benny Armstrong, who was found inside.
