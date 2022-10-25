ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Robots with a sense of touch could soon help people do laundry and other chores

PITTSBURGH — Robots may soon be able to help people to do the laundry and other household tasks as a new technique has given them the sense of touch. The system, called ReSkin, enables robots to differentiate between objects – such as thin layers of cloth – using only their sense of touch, something that is second nature for humans. However, for robots, tasks such as grabbing a glass or folding towels are “extremely challenging” until now, according to a team at Carnegie Mellon University.
studyfinds.org

Listening to birds sing boosts mood, mental well-being for up to 8 hours

LONDON — In perhaps the most “tweet-worthy” news of the day, research shows that being around birds make people happier and boosts mental well-being. Scientists at King’s College London say that seeing or hearing birds provides feeling uplift that last for up to eight hours. For...
studyfinds.org

From hangovers to blacking out: Students suffer 102 alcohol-related consequences at college

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — It’s no secret that many college students spend much of their four years at school drinking way more than they probably should. Now, a new study is actually putting a number on the plethora of unfortunate consequences that comes from a wild night of college drinking. Over four years, researchers from Penn State say the average college student deals with 102 alcohol-related consequences the morning after.
studyfinds.org

Guilted into tipping? 54% feel pressure to tip when using cashless checkout

LAS VEGAS — Tipping may be a time-honored tradition between consumers and workers in the service industry, but do you really need to tip after everything you do? A new survey finds many Americans actually feel more pressure to tip as more businesses switch to cashless checkout!. In a...
studyfinds.org

Curcumin prodrug shows promise as cancer treatment without toxic side effects

KYOTO, Japan — Curcumin, the biologically active compound found in turmeric, has shown lots of promise in clinical cancer research. A new study from Kyoto University adds more evidence to the mount that supports its use in clinical care settings. Researchers are developing a curcumin prodrug called TBP1901 that demonstrates anti-tumor effects without adverse toxicities.
studyfinds.org

Vitamin D deficiency linked to greater risk of early death

ADELAIDE, Australia — Here’s a serious motivator for soaking up some extra sunlight — or at least take some extra supplements. New research is revealing compelling evidence that a vitamin D deficiency can lead to premature death. Study authors at the University of South Australia say their findings highlight the importance of following healthy vitamin D level guidelines.
studyfinds.org

Pandemic-related stress linked with changes in women’s menstrual cycles

PITTSBURGH — Pandemic-related stress can trigger a change in menstrual cycles, a new study reveals. Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh say they’ve discovered that women having a stressful time during COVID are twice as likely to experience changes in their periods compared to those experiencing low levels of stress.
PITTSBURGH, PA
studyfinds.org

Bumblebees ‘play’ just like kids, groundbreaking study reveals

LONDON — Play time is an essential part of any human childhood. Now, new research has documented object play behavior by an insect for the first time ever. Scientists at Queen Mary University of London report that over the course of various experiments and setups, bumblebees “went out of their way” to roll a wooden ball repeatedly despite there being no practical reason or incentive to do so. In other words, the bees were playing!

Comments / 0

Community Policy