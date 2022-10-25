PITTSBURGH — Robots may soon be able to help people to do the laundry and other household tasks as a new technique has given them the sense of touch. The system, called ReSkin, enables robots to differentiate between objects – such as thin layers of cloth – using only their sense of touch, something that is second nature for humans. However, for robots, tasks such as grabbing a glass or folding towels are “extremely challenging” until now, according to a team at Carnegie Mellon University.

1 DAY AGO