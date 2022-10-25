In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott say that it’s feeding time in the garden! Learn if you should use the All Purpose Food on all your trees or if Fruit and Vegetable Food is better on your fruit trees. Find out when is the best time to apply Aluminum Sulfate on evergreens and if you can prune your spruce tree.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO