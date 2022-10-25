Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Halloween Can be Safe and Fun
The Prescott Valley Police Department encourages safe and secure trick-or-treating with Halloween fast approaching. Parents can share several easy and effective behaviors with their kids to help reduce the risk of injury and increase their enjoyment. Children should not go out alone on Halloween- Children under the age of 12...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Invites Community for Disposal Day
The City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office and the Flagstaff Police Department invite you to attend a free community Drop-off Day. Join City staff on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Flagstaff Police Department, 911 E. Sawmill Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. The Sustainability Office is excited...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Town Center Open During Construction
Construction is well underway in the Prescott Valley Town Center for the new LEGADO project by Fain Signature Group. Plus, framework has gone up for the new Five Guys and Jersey Mikes locations!. Despite all the construction, the businesses in Prescott Valley Town Center are OPEN and ready to serve...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police K9s Earn Awards
Prescott Valley Police K9 teams Officer Cameron Kinsey with Chewy, and Officer Justin Ellison with Kato brought home awards this week after competing in the Desert Dog Police K9 Trials October 22 and 23 at WestWorld in Scottsdale. The event, sponsored by the Arizona Law Enforcement K9 Association (ALECA) brought...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Bike Rodeo at Haunting on the Green
The Prescott Valley Police Department is happy to join the Town of Prescott Valley in celebrating the “Haunting on the Green” at the Prescott Valley Civic Center from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 28, 2022. Lots of candy, gifts, and safety information will be available for kids at this event.
SignalsAZ
Humboldt Education Foundation Receives $50,000 from Builders
Earlier this year, the Humboldt Education Foundation (HEF) received two significant donations. The Watkins Companies donated $6,972.00 while The Great Street Company donated $43,028.00 for a total of $50,000 donated by the local builders. The Great Street Company is a home builder based in Prescott Valley, AZ. and is owned...
SignalsAZ
Book Your Straight Talk with Karen Time
The city opened new November and December appointments for Straight Talk with Karen, a program in which once a month, residents can come to City Hall and sit down with City Manager Karen Osburn to discuss any topic of their choice. The goal of this popular program is to facilitate...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Chamber 2022 Business Awards
The Prescott Chamber of Commerce featuring the 2022 Prescott Area Young Professionals (PAYP) Business Awards was held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Prescott Resort & Conference Center. These awards recognized members of the community for their outstanding achievements. Guest speakers of the awards ceremony included Steve Bracety from...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Bulletproof Vests Being Sought for K9 Team
“We want our Quad Cities communities to show their support in every way possible for our beleaguered law enforcement officials,” Riley said. A lifelong love for animals, especially dogs, has led Prescott Valley resident Amber Riley into a career that has her searching for opportunities to raise funds and support the purchase of bullet proof vests for K9 police dogs.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai Campground Closing for the Winter
Officials on the Prescott National Forest will be closing Yavapai Campground on November 1, 2022. Located on the Bradshaw Ranger District, in the Granite Basin Recreation Area, it is the most remote of the campgrounds traditionally managed year-round in the Prescott Area. Staffing shortages, both paid and volunteer, the lack of snow removal, remote location, and other factors were considered in making this decision. Yavapai Campground will reopen on April 1, 2023.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Commander Gareth Braxton-Johnson Interview, Halloween Events, Dump the Drugs, Winter Weather, Prescribed Burns – My Drive October 26th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott Halloween events, an interview with Commander Gareth Braxton-Johnson of the Cottonwood Police Department, Dump the Drugs, What winter will look like in Arizona this year, and more.
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Student of the Week – Oct 28th
The Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) would like to recognize first grader George Cuevas of Territorial Early Childhood Center as the CVUSD Student of the Week for the weekend October 28, 2022. The staff at Territorial Early Childhood Center say that George Cuevas is a gentle, focused first-grade student...
prescottenews.com
Medina Hospitality Brings The Edison Market to Prescott in 2023
Owners of multiple boutique hotels debut upscale mixed-use market concept. Medina Hospitality, the locally based hospitality firm with brands focused on creating unique and memorable guest experiences, has announced the launch of its latest project — The Edison Market. This upscale convenience market featuring a coffee shop and upscale eatery is set to open at 447 S. Montezuma St. in downtown Prescott next year.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Police Halloween DUI Task Force Notice
The Prescott Police Department along with Prescott Valley Police, and Highway Patrol will be participating in a DUI task force during Halloween weekend as a part of efforts to keep the roadways safe. The DUI task force is made possible through grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway...
flagscanner.com
PRIORITY ALERT: MISSING JUVENILE IN FLAGSTAFF:
On October 25th, 2022 at approximately 1030 a.m., 15 year old, Michael Walden, left his residence on foot and has not returned. Michael attends Flagstaff High School and may hang out in the downtown area. We are asking for the community’s assistance in helping locate Michael so he may be...
SignalsAZ
It’s Feeding Time in the Garden: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott say that it’s feeding time in the garden! Learn if you should use the All Purpose Food on all your trees or if Fruit and Vegetable Food is better on your fruit trees. Find out when is the best time to apply Aluminum Sulfate on evergreens and if you can prune your spruce tree.
SignalsAZ
YMCA 2023 Youth Basketball League is Open for Registration
The James Family Prescott YMCA’s 37th Annual Youth Basketball League season is almost here. The League, which is sponsored by Foothills Bank, will tip off January 7th and run through March 8th. According to Sports Director Jaime DeJoseph, the YMCA Youth Basketball League has two divisions: “B”, which is...
Meet Faith Summers; Hassayampa Inn's Resident Ghost
If you’re looking for a place to stay in Prescott, Arizona, and possibly share a room with a ghost, Hassayampa Inn in Arizona may be the place for you!. Do you believe in ghosts? Well, I wasn't sure, until I stayed at the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona. This charming hotel is no doubt, beautiful and a fabulous place to stay or have an event at.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
In-N-Out Burger to Open New Location in Flagstaff
The wait is finally over for lovers of double-doubles and animal fries in Coconino County. In-N-Out Burger is officially opening its first location in Flagstaff, Ariz., putting years of speculation and anticipation to rest. Hopes for an In-N-Out Burger in Flagstaff have been high since 2011, when a rumor that...
knau.org
Plan for statewide electric vehicle charging station network reaches public input phase
The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to hold open houses next week in Flagstaff and Kingman to discuss the state’s plan to install electric vehicle charging stations along several main roadways. The goal is to create a national network of EV chargers on connective interstates. The $5 billion project...
