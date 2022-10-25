Calhoun Journal

October 25, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – October 25th through 27th will be the Alabama Shootout & Classic. This event is hosted by the Rolling Red Professional Golf Tour and held at the Cider Ridge Golf Club. The best Professional Golfers in the Nation will be competing near you for thousands of dollars in these two events!

-Spectators Welcome

-Free Admission

-Meet the Pros

-Sponsorships Available to Advertise your Business

Based in Atlanta, the Rolling Red Golf Tour will take players to challenging courses across the southeast providing experience that will give them the opportunities needed to improve and move on.

Their goal is to help players reach their full potential. This means purses that payout well and an experience that cannot be found anywhere else.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE