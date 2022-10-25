ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

200 drones will put on a nighttime show in South Florida. Here’s when and where.

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Maybe this time the show will go on.

Pompano Beach’s long-anticipated drone show will take to the sky 7 p.m. Nov. 12 — months after it was rained out in a monstrous storm.

Against the night sky, 200 drones will dance to music. Among the expected features: The fish in the city’s logo will jump out of a bubble and take a swim, and a catamaran sailboat will sail in the sky.

The city’s show, a new modern-day variation to a fireworks display that can light up pictures, QR codes, or words, was supposed to take place in April , but it got rained out. Instead of the sky lit up by drones, it was filled with cracking lightning and “what we thought was a possible microburst because it was tossing furniture up in the air along the beach,” said city spokeswoman Sandra King. “It was really scary out there.”

It took until now to get the show, Michigan-based Firefly Drone Shows, back into town. Among the rescheduling concerns: the most likely months for hurricanes, the oppressive summer heat, and avoiding the winter’s religious holidays.

The drones will fly just north of the fishing pier, then east over the water, and then turn around, facing south. The best view will be south of the pier. Unless you’re south, any words written on the sky will be seen backward. The speakers for the music will staged on the pier.

The initial price tag for the show of $60,000 has already been paid, subsidized by business sponsors, and the city paid an extra $16,000 in city funds for the second attempt to fly crew back and transport the drones, King said.

If it’s a clear night, the show is expected to be seen along the shoreline for up to 5 miles.

This past summer, Reuters reported that some towns rejected fireworks as a wildfire risk for their Fourth of July display, even though drones lacked the “multisensory” spectacle of colors and the smell of smoke. Advocates hail drone shows as a way to combat noise pollution.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash

