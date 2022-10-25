ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raynham, MA

Missing Southern MA Girl Possibly Went To Meet Man Posing As Teenage Boy Online

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined in the search for a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Raynham last week who could be in danger.

Colleen Weaver was last seen in the area of Orchard and King Streets around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan reports.

Heather McNally, who is a family friend, said Colleen possibly went to be go meet a man posing as a teenage boy who she met online in a GoFundMe organized on Colleen's behalf.

"Colleen is a beautiful soul. She is a spitfire who stands up for the little guy in any given situation," McNally wrote. "Colleen's family (Mom Kristen, Dad Casey, sister Katy, and brother Kevin) are desperately seeking any information they can find to help bring their loved daughter home!"

Raynham Police released updated information on Tuesday, Oct. 25, suggesting the teenager travelled about 100 miles away from home. Some places where Colleen could be include Brockton, MA, Manchester, NH or Hartford, CT, according to police.

“When a child goes missing it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Chief Donovan said. “We are using every resource at our disposal to help locate Colleen Weaver and bring her home safely. If anyone believes they may have seen her, we asked that you call us without delay.”

WE NEED YOUR HELP! Colleen was last seen on Oct. 18, 2022. She may travel to Brockton, #Massachusetts. Colleen may also...

Posted by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday, October 27, 2022

The teenager is described as White female, standing 5-feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds with red/pink hair. Colleen also has a nose ring and small scars on her forehead and the bottom of her chin, McNalley said. She was also last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses. It is unknown was clothing she was last seen wearing.

Raynham Police have asked area residents and businesses to review any security camera footage they have to help with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-824-2717 or call 911. Meanwhile, people can donate to Colleen's GoFundMe by clicking here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bpdnews.com

CANCEL: BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 11-Year-Old Dioni Acosta of Dorchester

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 11-year-old Dioni Acosta was last seen at about 7:40 PM on Saturday October 29, 2022, in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a green backpack. Dioni is diagnosed with autism and has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA Station.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people injured in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Two people arrested in connection with Falmouth murder

FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that James Blood (aka Hector), 39, of Lynn and Cynthia Rubin, 43, of Reading were arraigned today in connection with the death of Corey Lowe on October 24th, 2022 in Falmouth. Mr. Blood was arraigned on charges...
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man out on bail after disturbing injuries discovered on dog by Swansea vet

A Rhode Island man was arrested recently after one of the most disturbing cases of animal abuse that the RISPCA has seen. On September 20th at approximately 9:00 a.m., RISPCA officials received a telephone call from Bay State Veterinary Emergency Services in Swansea regarding a canine, identified as an approximately eight-year-old beagle mix named Coco, that needed emergency medical treatment.
SWANSEA, MA
WCVB

Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds

BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. The victim was identified by Boston police as Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury. Hylton was described him...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Missing Raynham teen suspected by police to have been lured from home in night

A teenage girl from Raynham has been missing since last Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Raynham Police are turning to the public for help, the department stated in a press release. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last reported being seen at 1 a.m. on Tuesday by a family member in the area of Orchard and King Streets, and is believed to have left her home around that time, the release stated. Raynham Police said in a Facebook post that “her parents believe she was lured out of the house in the middle of the night through social media by someone possibly impersonating a classmate.”
RAYNHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Breaking: Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away

FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Wednesday that the victim of a stabbing in Falmouth has succumbed to his injuries. On Monday October 24th, Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence. Upon arrival they found Corey Lowe, 39, of Falmouth, seriously injured. He was […] The post Breaking: Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
LOWELL, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
393K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy