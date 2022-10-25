Missing Southern MA Girl Possibly Went To Meet Man Posing As Teenage Boy Online

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined in the search for a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Raynham last week who could be in danger.

Colleen Weaver was last seen in the area of Orchard and King Streets around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan reports.

Heather McNally, who is a family friend, said Colleen possibly went to be go meet a man posing as a teenage boy who she met online in a GoFundMe organized on Colleen's behalf.

"Colleen is a beautiful soul. She is a spitfire who stands up for the little guy in any given situation," McNally wrote. "Colleen's family (Mom Kristen, Dad Casey, sister Katy, and brother Kevin) are desperately seeking any information they can find to help bring their loved daughter home!"

Raynham Police released updated information on Tuesday, Oct. 25, suggesting the teenager travelled about 100 miles away from home. Some places where Colleen could be include Brockton, MA, Manchester, NH or Hartford, CT, according to police.

“When a child goes missing it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Chief Donovan said. “We are using every resource at our disposal to help locate Colleen Weaver and bring her home safely. If anyone believes they may have seen her, we asked that you call us without delay.”

The teenager is described as White female, standing 5-feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds with red/pink hair. Colleen also has a nose ring and small scars on her forehead and the bottom of her chin, McNalley said. She was also last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses. It is unknown was clothing she was last seen wearing.

Raynham Police have asked area residents and businesses to review any security camera footage they have to help with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-824-2717 or call 911. Meanwhile, people can donate to Colleen's GoFundMe by clicking here .