Delinea Appoints Timothy Puccio as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances
Delinea, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the appointment of Timothy Puccio as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. Puccio assumes leadership of Delinea’s world-class global partner ecosystem, consisting of value-added resellers, global systems integrators, strategic alliances, and technical partners.
TripleBlind Appoints Sean Cardenas as Vice President of Sales
Technology Veteran To Lead Customer Acquisition Strategy As Demand for Data Privacy Grows. TripleBlind, the leader in privacy-enhancing computation (PEC), announced the addition of Sean Cardenas to the executive team as Vice President of Sales. Cardenas will be responsible for leading and scaling the sales function as the company moves into its next stage of growth. With nearly three decades of industry experience, including having scaled multiple organizations through IPO, Cardenas will be pivotal to accelerating revenue, driving customer acquisition, expanding into new markets and geographies, and delivering on business strategies.
ReverseLogix Appoints David Houser as Chief Revenue Officer
Visionary supply chain leader to drive the next stage of global company growth. ReverseLogix, the leading provider of end-to-end returns management systems, announced that it has appointed David Houser as the company’s new chief revenue officer (CRO). Houser will oversee revenue and sales operations with a strategic focus on accelerating the company’s continued global expansion.
Fortress Names Cybersecurity Industry Leader as Chief Revenue Officer
Nick Nilan Joins Leading Supply Chain Cybersecurity Provider for Critical Infrastructure. Nick Nilan has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Fortress Information Security, America’s leading supply chain cybersecurity provider for critical infrastructure organizations. Nilan is an expert leader in the development of partnerships between the Federal Government and the private sector to counter the clear and present threat to America’s digital supply chains.
Office Corporate Vice President Joe Belfiore to leave Microsoft after 32 years
Joe Belfiore, who has been the Corporate Vice President of Microsoft's Office Group for the past two years and with the company in various roles for 32 years, has announced his retirement. Belfiore and Microsoft management announced his departure on October 27 via internal e-mails. Word (pun intended) is this...
Vivun Taps Sales Veteran Jim Holscher as Chief Revenue Officer to Support Rapid Growth
Jim assumes control of worldwide field operations for industry-leading Buyer Experience company. Vivun, the world’s first Buyer Experience platform that enables B2B companies to meet the demands of today’s “Sales-Proof” buyer, announced today that Jim Holscher has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer, assuming responsibility for the organization’s global field operations including sales, solutions consulting, technical account management, and support.
Calabrio Welcomes SaaS Experts Daniel Maier and Ryan Toben to Further Develop Revenue Acquisition and Customer Success Initiatives
Calabrio continues to attract top-tier talent as the cloud contact center landscape evolves. Calabrio, the workforce performance company, has hired Daniel Maier as chief revenue officer and Ryan Toben as senior vice president of customer success and sales operations. Both individuals have extensive business development, revenue generation, and customer success experience from previous leadership positions at top SaaS (Software as a Service) brands.
Confianz Global Inc. has joined hands with powerhouse Acumatica Cloud ERP
Charlotte, NC-based company Confianz Global Inc. has partnered with major ERP Acumatica. Charlotte, NC-based company Confianz Global Inc. has partnered with major ERP Acumatica. Anoop Menon, the founder and CEO of the Confianz said:. “This is a major partnership for us. In the last 14 years, we have been in...
Iterative Health Expands Team with New Senior Vice President of Technology, Jeremy Freeman, and Vice President of Sales, Scott Lish
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Iterative Health, a pioneer in precision-medicine technologies for gastroenterology, announced today that it has expanded its team with two new additions: Jeremy Freeman has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Technology, and Scott Lish has joined as Vice President of Sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005268/en/ Iterative Health has expanded its team with two new additions: Jeremy Freeman has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Technology, and Scott Lish has joined as Vice President of Sales. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Drawbridge Appoints William Haney as Chief Executive Officer
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. & NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today announced it has named William (Bill) Haney as CEO and appointed him to its board of directors. Today’s CEO appointment represents the next step in Drawbridge’s rapid expansion strategy as the company continues its growth to meet intense market demand for cybersecurity software and services for alternative asset managers. As part of this plan, Drawbridge Founder and Board of Directors’ member Jason Elmer will become President, continuing to guide the company’s long-term vision and innovation strategy as Drawbridge evolves its next generation platform and customer experience to extend its market leading position. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005634/en/ Drawbridge CEO William Haney (Photo: Business Wire)
Redstor Adds MSP and Channel Visionary Paul Franks as Strategic Advisor
Migration of Industry Veterans to Company Continues, Spurred by Platform Capabilities, Momentum and Market Dynamics. Redstor, the smart, cloud-first backup platform of choice for MSPs, announced that managed services provider (MSP) and channel visionary, Paul Franks, is now a strategic advisor to the company. Franks, who founded, grew and successfully sold two MSPs, is known for his sales, channel and marketing expertise, which has made him a leading consultant to operators in the space. His addition marks the continuation of industry veterans migrating to Redstor.
Appian Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Digital Experience
Guidewire and Appian announced that Appian has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a new Solution partner at the Select level. Appian joins the program as an experience development partner; the Appian Low-Code Process Automation Platform integrates directly to Guidewire Cloud APIs and the Jutro Digital Platform. “The speed and flexibility of...
TuxCare President to Conduct ManuSec USA Roundtable on Automating Security for Critical Infrastructure
TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced Jim Jackson, President and Chief Revenue Officer, is scheduled to participate in ManuSec’s 7th Annual Cyber Security for Manufacturing Summit to be held at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago. Scheduled to begin at 3:40 p.m. on...
Chain IQ, Global Leader in Indirect Procurement Services, Selects SirionLabs to Enhance its Digital Procurement Capability
SirionOne CLM platform leveraged by Chain IQ for smarter contracting enterprise-wide. SirionLabs, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced procurement service provider Chain IQ, an independent global leader in indirect procurement services, has selected Sirion’s AI-driven CLM platform, SirionOne, to standardize contracting management throughout its operations.
The Arena Group Deepens Investment in Advertising Data Infrastructure, Hires New VP to Lead Strategy
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- The Arena Group, (NYSE American: AREN) (the “Company” or “The Arena Group”) a tech-powered media company home to more than 240 brands, including Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Inc. (“TheStreet”), Parade Media (“Parade”), and HubPages, Inc. operating on a single technology platform, today announced further investment in its data infrastructure for advertising partners to optimize audience reach. As the first step in this process, the company hired Stephanie Mazzamaro, who will serve as VP, Data Strategy and Operations, Advertising, Partnerships, and Revenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005020/en/ Stephanie Mazzamaro will serve as VP, Data Strategy and Operations, Advertising, Partnerships & Revenue (Photo: Business Wire)
CloudZero Founder And CTO Erik Peterson Joins AWS Ambassador Partner Program
AWS Ambassador Partner Program recognizes leaders who have made significant contributions to the AWS community. CloudZero founder and CTO Erik Peterson has been named as a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Ambassador Partner Program. This distinction is for AWS Partner Network (APN) members that are technical experts in various domains as evidenced by obtaining AWS certifications and sharing this knowledge via blogs, white papers, presentations, and open-source projects. AWS announced Peterson as one of its recent inductees.
Last Mile Delivery Management Software Company, Onfleet, Announces Partnership with Online Cannabis Marketplace Leafly
Collaboration aims to streamline delivery fulfillment and management for Leafly retailers. Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform, announces a partnership and product integration with leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, Leafly. The integration is designed to provide end-to-end last mile delivery management for customers, making it easier than ever to get visibility into everything from order status, to fulfillment, driver tracking information, automated communication, and more.
DXC Technology Expands Global Partnership with Dynatrace, Accelerating Business Transformation for Customers
DXC Platform X™ enables the world’s leading organizations to modernize and transform their business by proactively preventing and auto-resolving issues to enable the silent running of mission-critical systems. DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, announced an expanded partnership with Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) in which...
Vajro Wins 2022 Stratus Award for Platform-as-a-Service
Business Intelligence Group gives Vajro cloud leadership honors for no-code platform to convert Shopify stores to mobile apps. Vajro, the mobile app platform that builds exquisitely crafted Android and iOS apps for Ecommerce stores, has received the 2022 Stratus Award from the Business Intelligence Group for Top Products and Services of the year. Vajro has been named the winner in the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) category.
Census’s Allie Beazell Named 2022 dbt Community Champion
Census director of developer marketing recognized for her contribution to analytics engineering and data practitioner community. Census, the first and leading reverse ETL platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, today announced that Allie Beazell, director of developer marketing for Census, has received an award as a 2022 dbt Community Champion from dbt Labs. The dbt Community Champions were named during the dbt Partner Awards presented at Coalesce, dbt Labs’ flagship industry event held October 17-21 in New Orleans, La., London, England, and Sydney, Australia, as well as virtually around the world.
