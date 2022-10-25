ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, WA

elisportsnetwork.com

HS Girls Soccer: Five Hilanders Score as Kelso Defeats Evergreen on Senior Night

(Kelso, WA) The Kelso Hilanders celebrated Senior Night at Schroeder Field on Wednesday night in their regular season finale hosting the Evergreen Plainsmen. For Kelso, the match was all about momentum and knocking some rust off as the Hilanders came into the match locked into districts as the #2 seed out of the GSHL 3A league. For Evergreen, it was an extremely important match as they needed to knock off Kelso to have a chance at the play-in game against Bainbridge to get into the tournament. Even though Kelso had not played since the 17th, there were no signs of rust as they started fast in route to a 6-1 victory on their home turf.
KELSO, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Girls Soccer: Curtis and Puyallup draw in 4A SPSL match

With the regular season winding down this week in girls’ soccer around the state, the Puyallup Vikings pushed their unbeaten streak to 3 matches as they came back to draw the Curtis Vikings 1-1 at Bob Lucey Field. The first half was an even affair as both teams had...
PUYALLUP, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Yelm cruises past Peninsula to win SSC Title answers nearly final question in league standings

The SSC league Champions are the Yelm Tornados and with that will get the #1 seed out of the league into the 32-team match-up committee to determine the crossover games for a chance to get to the State Play-Offs. With 4 advancing from the SSC it is certain that Yelm is the #1 seed now they could ultimately share the league Championship with Peninsula because head-to-head games do not break a tie. Yelm would have to lose to Gig Harbor this week and then the winner of the Peninsula at Timberline game would tie for the league championship but the Tornados would get the #1 seed out of the SSC. It is then up to the 3A match-up committee to seed the 32 teams advancing to crossovers 1-32 for match-ups in the crossover or District round of post season.
YELM, WA
MyNorthwest

High winds roar through the Pacific NW

Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Breezy weather causing power outages in some areas

A wind advisory is in effect for parts of the North Sound and north Coast, and the breezy weather is causing power outages in some areas. So far on Thursday, there have had been gusts in the low-30 mph range around Seattle, all the way up to the low-50 mph range at Camano Island.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

No injuries after small plane goes down in Puyallup field

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A pilot was not injured after crashing a small plane in a field in Puyallup. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a four-seater plane went down in a field near 52nd St E and Pioneer Way E around 1 p.m. Wednesday, near Sterino Farms. Pictures taken by law enforcement show the plane on its back, indicating it may have flipped over on its front after making a hard landing in the field.
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good

A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
BREMERTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
SEATTLE, WA
travelawaits.com

21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington

While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
BREMERTON, WA
Flying Magazine

New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Washington

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery

On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
SEATTLE, WA

