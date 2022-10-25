The SSC league Champions are the Yelm Tornados and with that will get the #1 seed out of the league into the 32-team match-up committee to determine the crossover games for a chance to get to the State Play-Offs. With 4 advancing from the SSC it is certain that Yelm is the #1 seed now they could ultimately share the league Championship with Peninsula because head-to-head games do not break a tie. Yelm would have to lose to Gig Harbor this week and then the winner of the Peninsula at Timberline game would tie for the league championship but the Tornados would get the #1 seed out of the SSC. It is then up to the 3A match-up committee to seed the 32 teams advancing to crossovers 1-32 for match-ups in the crossover or District round of post season.

YELM, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO