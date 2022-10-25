Read full article on original website
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Woman Escapes the Shallow Grave Her Husband Buried Her in, Allegedlyjustpene50Thurston County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Girls Soccer: Five Hilanders Score as Kelso Defeats Evergreen on Senior Night
(Kelso, WA) The Kelso Hilanders celebrated Senior Night at Schroeder Field on Wednesday night in their regular season finale hosting the Evergreen Plainsmen. For Kelso, the match was all about momentum and knocking some rust off as the Hilanders came into the match locked into districts as the #2 seed out of the GSHL 3A league. For Evergreen, it was an extremely important match as they needed to knock off Kelso to have a chance at the play-in game against Bainbridge to get into the tournament. Even though Kelso had not played since the 17th, there were no signs of rust as they started fast in route to a 6-1 victory on their home turf.
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Girls Soccer: Curtis and Puyallup draw in 4A SPSL match
With the regular season winding down this week in girls’ soccer around the state, the Puyallup Vikings pushed their unbeaten streak to 3 matches as they came back to draw the Curtis Vikings 1-1 at Bob Lucey Field. The first half was an even affair as both teams had...
New PHS Girls Basketball Coach Wants Seahawks Soaring to New Heights
In 2018, Hannah Lekson had an itch she just couldn't scratch. It had been a little more than two years since her last game with the University of Puget Sound Loggers womens basketball team. ...
While Penix Tops Nation in Passing, UW Prepares Other QBs
Bye week should provide Dylan Morris and Sam Huard with more reps.
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Yelm cruises past Peninsula to win SSC Title answers nearly final question in league standings
The SSC league Champions are the Yelm Tornados and with that will get the #1 seed out of the league into the 32-team match-up committee to determine the crossover games for a chance to get to the State Play-Offs. With 4 advancing from the SSC it is certain that Yelm is the #1 seed now they could ultimately share the league Championship with Peninsula because head-to-head games do not break a tie. Yelm would have to lose to Gig Harbor this week and then the winner of the Peninsula at Timberline game would tie for the league championship but the Tornados would get the #1 seed out of the SSC. It is then up to the 3A match-up committee to seed the 32 teams advancing to crossovers 1-32 for match-ups in the crossover or District round of post season.
Washington Huskies picked 9th in Preseason Men's Basketball Poll
SAN FRANCISCO – For the third consecutive preseason, UCLA has been chosen the favorite to win the Pac-12 Men's Basketball title in a vote of 33 media members who cover the league and announced prior to the league's 2022 Media Day on Wednesday. The preseason No. 8 nationally ranked...
q13fox.com
Traxx Racing Mukilteo closing their doors after 24 years
Traxx Racing in Mukilteo is closing its doors after 24 years. The family that owns the business says they are struggling with high rent costs.
High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
Breezy weather causing power outages in some areas
A wind advisory is in effect for parts of the North Sound and north Coast, and the breezy weather is causing power outages in some areas. So far on Thursday, there have had been gusts in the low-30 mph range around Seattle, all the way up to the low-50 mph range at Camano Island.
q13fox.com
No injuries after small plane goes down in Puyallup field
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A pilot was not injured after crashing a small plane in a field in Puyallup. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a four-seater plane went down in a field near 52nd St E and Pioneer Way E around 1 p.m. Wednesday, near Sterino Farms. Pictures taken by law enforcement show the plane on its back, indicating it may have flipped over on its front after making a hard landing in the field.
MyNorthwest.com
Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good
A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
Two separate semi-truck rollovers temporarily close down both directions of SR 520
BELLEVUE — Two separate incidents involving semi-truck rollovers shutdown both directions of SR 520 on Thursday. All lanes of westbound SR 520 along the floating bridge in Bellevue were closed, as crews worked to clear the overturned cement truck off the roadway. The closure, which began around 12:30 p.m....
2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle
SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
q13fox.com
Deadly accident on Yelm Highway blocks road (8:00 a.m.)
One person is dead after a crash near Yelm. This happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Yelm Highway. FOX 13's Dan Griffin interviews someone who lives in the area, who says crashes like this happen often.
travelawaits.com
21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington
While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
thejoltnews.com
Street closed tomorrow for ‘final’ exodus from Ensign Road in Olympia
Ensign Road will be closed off from Martin Way to Providence Lane tomorrow, October 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for what Olympia’s Homeless Response Team assures will be its final round of clearing operations of vehicles parked along the road. According to the city’s press release, up...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday morning. The collision occurred on Interstate 5, near South 72nd Street. It was reported to the authorities shortly after 5 a.m. According to the officials, the cause of the collision is not immediately clear and is still...
MyNorthwest.com
Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery
On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
