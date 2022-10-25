Read full article on original website
Cousins bring new haunt to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a new spook in town called ‘Sinister Shadows.’ A couple of cousins decided to make use of their late grandfather’s property by jumping into the haunted house business. They said it’s gone pretty well in their first weeks of operation. They’re hoping to knock hundreds maybe thousands of peoples’ […]
WJHG-TV
Zoo Boo Halloween Weekend Event
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today’s guest looked a little different this morning on NewsChannel7 Today. ZooWorld in Panama City Beach brought along three unique friends to help tell viewers about their Zoo Boo Halloween event this weekend. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday...
WJHG-TV
Christmas Decor Showcase featuring Kirby Holt
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Although it is the last weekend in October, NewsChannel 7 Today has Christmas on the brain. Kirby Holt, AIFD, stopped by this morning to tell us it’s never too early to start getting those decorations out, especially when they are as beautiful as these designs Holt created right here in the studio.
WJHG-TV
Heroes honored through Warrior Beach Retreat parade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic was backed up in Panama City Beach for a good cause on Thursday. The Warrior Beach Retreat is back at Bluegreen’s Bayside Resort in Panama City Beach. The 13th year of the event included a parade through Panama City Beach into Panama City; where a pair of F22′s provided a flyover as the caravan crossed the Hathaway bridge. Ten wounded warriors and their caregivers were in the parade, which was led by a 95-year-old veteran.
WJHG-TV
PCB officials dedicate roadway in memory of Bill Buskell
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is honoring the life of a beloved community member by dedicating a portion of South Thomas Drive in his name. Bill Buskell was the owner of Pineapple Willy’s and Wicked Wheel. He passed away last year after suffering a heart attack. The long-time businessman was well-known and loved by many. Those who knew him best called him pine.
Okaloosa County Lionfish initiative featured in PBS documentary Ocean Invaders
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coastal Resource Team with Visit Destin-Fort Walton Beach is front and center for the new PBS documentary ‘Ocean Invaders.’ Okaloosa County’s tourism branch has a dedicated team working to control the invasive lionfish population. Tourism Director Jennifer Adams said team leader Alex Fogg has been at the forefront of this […]
WJHG-TV
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not going to be as cold tonight in NWFL as moisture and a few clouds increase over our area. Lows tonight will fall into the 50s area wide. Winds will be NE at 5 mph. On Friday skies will be partly cloudy and it will be more humid. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be NE/SE at 5-10 mph. As we head into the weekend a cold front will bring a chance of rain overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning. The heaviest of the rain will be toward Pensacola with lighter totals toward Apalachicola. Highs this weekend will be near 80 w/lows near 60. The weather will improve as we head into Halloween on Monday.
waltonoutdoors.com
Christmas Reflections in DeFuniak Springs Nov. 25 – Dec. 31
Bring the entire family any night of the week or come and stay the weekend in the beautiful, historic DeFuniak Springs. Come see more than 10 million lights reflect off a perfectly round spring-fed lake glowing in holiday splendor around Lake DeFuniak on Circle Drive. Enjoy a holiday family tradition that is a delight to all ages as the City of DeFuniak Springs lights up Chipley Park with the annual Christmas Reflection displays. A variety of Victorian, animal and toy soldier cutouts, Santa’s workshop, the grandfather clock ticking away are among the thousands of decorations which adorn these historic grounds. See below for free holiday special events, markets and the Festival of Trees which compliment this season’s light show.
WJHG-TV
HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital hosting Crush the Crisis event
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital is hosting its fourth annual Crush the Crisis. Prescription drug misuse is a public health crisis in the United States and deaths by overdose are increasing. In an effort to fight the growing battle, Bay County has organized a medication drop off. The move is in an attempt to get opioid prescriptions off the streets. People will be able to drop off any unused and expired medical, no questions asked.
fosterfollynews.net
Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022
Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
(Maybe) don't stay at this historic Inn in Apalachicola
I’m not sure if it’s because I want a meatball sub from Wawa more than anything in life right now, my fascination with the paranormal, both, or what, but today I cannot get haunted restaurants around Florida off my mind.
Bay County Courthouse is making temporary changes.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Starting November first, the Bay County Courthouse will close most of its parking and change the main entrance. The parking should last only 60 to 90 days. Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said the Courthouse is re-doing the parking to put in storm drain and utilities. Parking will now be moved […]
WJHG-TV
Fields of Faith returning to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sharing your faith can sometimes be scary, but it came easy for several Bay District Schools students Wednesday night. The Fellowship of Christian athletes held a Fields of Faith event at Tommy Oliver stadium for the first time in years. The event brought hundreds of people out of the stadium.
WJHG-TV
Wear It Wednesday with Boutique by the Bay
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Jessica and Sam showed off some fun fall skirts with styles from Boutique by the Bay. Boutique by the Bay is located in Port St. Joe and has tons of different styles, sizes, and jewelry combinations for viewers to check out.
Miami company reportedly eyeing Port St. Joe Paper Mill
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Miami-based company called Nopetro is reportedly interested in buying a parcel of the old paper mill land from the St. Joe Company. Nopetro plans to build a liquefied natural gas plant adjacent to the Port St. Joe shipping port. LNG is natural gas that is chilled to -260 […]
Destin Log
Pavlic's Florist opened before Destin was a city. 50 years later, it's still going strong
For five decades, Becky Pavlic Edge has been cutting and arranging flowers for the people of Destin. "Today is the day. At 9 o'clock this morning, I have been open for 50 years. I have to be out of my mind," Edge said with a smile on her face as she stood in the work room of Pavlic's Florist and Gifts on Tuesday morning.
WJHG-TV
PCB leaders push to see progress on Lullwater Lake
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach leaders are moving forward with taking the first steps to clean up Lullwater Lake. Residents have been speaking out about the deteriorating lake ever since Hurricane Sally. Overgrown lily pads and muck have made many avoid it. Last month, the city...
Fort Walton Beach to ban smoking, vaping at city parks and beaches
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council is banning smoking and vaping at all city parks and beaches. The new ordinance passed on the first reading Tuesday, Oct. 25 comes after a 3 to 4 year battle in the Florida legislature to let city governments regulate smoking laws. City manager […]
WJHG-TV
Enjoy some thrills and chills at the Freeport Fright Nights
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Halloween is just around the corner, and students and staff at Freeport High School are helping the community get into the spooky mood at the school’s first-ever Freeport Fright Nights. The school auditorium has been transformed into a haunted maze, and students dress up to...
Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Co. Schools earn academic excellence designation
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District is one of fourteen schools to earn the High-Performing designation for the 2021-2022 school year. This latest recognition makes nine consecutive high-performing titles, the longest-running streak in the state. The Florida State Board of Education reviews all 67 counties for continued and improved academic success, as […]
