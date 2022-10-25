XY Retail Launches XY Promo, Empowering Global Retailers to Quickly Deploy Complex, Omni-Channel Promotions and Deliver Enhanced Unified Shopper Experiences

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Last Mile Delivery Management Software Company, Onfleet, Announces Partnership with Online Cannabis Marketplace Leafly
Collaboration aims to streamline delivery fulfillment and management for Leafly retailers. Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform, announces a partnership and product integration with leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, Leafly. The integration is designed to provide end-to-end last mile delivery management for customers, making it easier than ever to get visibility into everything from order status, to fulfillment, driver tracking information, automated communication, and more.
salestechstar.com
Airbase Becomes the First Modern Spend Management Platform to Address Complex Purchasing Processes Faced by Larger Companies
Company launches a series of automated procurement features including advanced documentation and data routing, 3-way PO matching, and custom tagging of additional stakeholders. Airbase, the fast-growing and top-ranked spend management solution, announced that the company is rolling out a series of new product capabilities that expand its all-in-one spend management...
salestechstar.com
inriver Extends Digital Shelf Analytics Capabilities With “Channel Insights”
With ever-increasing revenue opportunities driven by digital commerce, a PIM solution that ‘closes the loop’ is a must. However, many PIMs offer only product syndication, a one-way flow that solely delivers content to channels and touchpoints. These PIMs do not allow users to monitor the performance of products online and close the loop by taking appropriate action. Many brands acknowledge the importance of digital shelf analytics, but they struggle to secure the budget to implement a full-scale DSA solution. By launching inriver Channel Insights, inriver aims to bridge that gap.
salestechstar.com
Lippert Components Leverages Infor Configure Price Quote Solution to Enhance Digital Shopping Experience for Customers
Company introduces new Solera 3D Awning Builder tool powered by Infor CPQ. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Lippert Components Inc. (Lippert™), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), has expanded its use of Infor Configure Price Quote (CPQ) to enhance the digital buying experience for dealers and consumers. Lippert anticipates that this will increase sales conversion and customer satisfaction, as well as reduce returns and support calls.
salestechstar.com
CallRevu Launches ServiceVision To Maximize Customer Retention in Fixed Operations
CallRevu, the automotive industry’s best-selling conversation intelligence platform, announced the launch of its newly designed ServiceVision solution, a Fixed Operations customer engagement tool. As part of the CallRevu platform, ServiceVision enables Fixed Operations to enhance proactive customer communications, improve employee shortages, increase customer call answer rates, and other operational inefficiencies.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
New ‘Level Lock+’ smart lock with Home Key support available for sale in Apple Retail Stores [U]
Earlier this week, we shared a statement from smart home accessory maker Level Home about supporting Apple Home Key technology in its products. After saying that this was “certainly not off the table,” the company launched a new smart lock named “Level Lock+” that does work with Apple Home Key.
salestechstar.com
MyOperator Announces #TarakkiKaTyohar with Discount Bundles in Business Communication Growth Plans
MyOperator, one of the key players in the cloud communication industry is offering discount bundles for businesses planning to ramp up their sales and customer communication. With up to 25% discount on all its growth plans tailored for SMBs as well as enterprise-grade businesses, MyOperator believes “Iss tarakki ka tyohaar, Business hoga aur zordaar” (It’s the ‘festival of growth’ to power up your business).
salestechstar.com
Olo Transforms Restaurant Checkout Experience with Borderless Functionality
Feature provides frictionless checkout experience across restaurants; Details and additional products to be launched at virtual Fall Release Event. Olo Inc, a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint, announced the commercial availability of Borderless functionality for Olo Pay customers, an offering designed to speed and streamline payment across Olo’s network of 600 brands, transforming the checkout experience for guests and unlocking increased revenue potential for restaurants. This update joins several additional product features that will debut during Olo’s upcoming Fall Release Event on Oct. 27, to help Olo’s restaurant customers deliver unmatched hospitality through enhanced ordering, delivery, and guest engagement.
salestechstar.com
Supply Chain Risk Management Platform by Avetta, LLC Now Available on SAP Store
By integrating with SAP Ariba Supplier Risk, the platform enables businesses to monitor supplier compliance status in real-time, helping companies manage safety, sustainability, and business risk. Avetta LLC, a leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, announced that its Supply Chain Risk Management platform is now available on...
salestechstar.com
The Asigo System Reviews Announced on Online COSMOS and Explained Chris Munch and Jay Cruiz Profitable eService Business Model
The Asigo System is a new online course that teaches entrepreneurs how to start and grow their own profitable eService business. Online COSMOS expert Rekhilesh Adiyeri did an honest asigo system review of successful entrepreneurs Chris Munch and Jay Cruiz coaching program and system. The Asigo System covers all aspects of starting and running an online service business, from choosing the right services to setting up a website to marketing your business.
salestechstar.com
Magnate Worldwide Acquires Atlantic-Pacific Express, Strengthening its Domestic Expedited Premium Service Offerings
Magnate Worldwide is pleased to announce the acquisition of Atlantic-Pacific Express, a leading mission-critical logistics service provider, based in Columbia, South Carolina. Atlantic-Pacific Express is a strategic acquisition, augmenting our organic growth, adding to our TrumpCard domestic-specialty service capabilities, and expanding our industry solutions. Atlantic-Pacific’s presence in the Southeast region, industry expertise, and service capabilities enhances its existing offering, through our ASAP Expediting solutions, also based in Columbia, South Carolina.
pymnts.com
Citi Adds Walmart as Latest ‘Shop With Points’ Partner
With the growth in popularity of credit card rewards programs, Citi has announced that Walmart has been added as a Shop With Points partner for the investment banking company’s ThankYou Rewards program. The partnership is the latest in a line of corporate rewards partnerships for Citi ThankYou card members,...
New York Post
Black Friday predictions and trends for 2022, per retail experts
Though it’s still October, we’re mesmerized by how people are. talking about Black Friday. With the advent of online shopping (hallelujah for that, let’s just start there), many retailers are beginning their Black Friday 2022 promotions early — and we’re just getting started. Namely, Amazon...
salestechstar.com
Calabrio Welcomes SaaS Experts Daniel Maier and Ryan Toben to Further Develop Revenue Acquisition and Customer Success Initiatives
Calabrio continues to attract top-tier talent as the cloud contact center landscape evolves. Calabrio, the workforce performance company, has hired Daniel Maier as chief revenue officer and Ryan Toben as senior vice president of customer success and sales operations. Both individuals have extensive business development, revenue generation, and customer success experience from previous leadership positions at top SaaS (Software as a Service) brands.
salestechstar.com
79% of B2B Companies Neglect Customer Success Enablement, Despite Increased Focus on Customer Retention During Economic Slowdown
Future of Revenue Enablement 2022 Benchmark Report highlights shortcomings of traditional sales enablement leading to only 52% quota attainment. Mediafly, the leading Revenue Enablement platform, and RevOps Squared, a SaaS benchmark firm, today unveiled findings showing that while 58% of organizations have a Sales Enablement presence, only 21% include Customer Success in their strategy and just 10% extend support to Marketing teams. As companies face increasing pressure to retain customers and grow in this challenging economic environment, there is a significant opportunity to expand enablement to complete revenue teams, improving customer experience across every touchpoint, from research to onboarding, support to expansion.
Zebra Technologies’ Global Shopper Study Reveals Consumer Satisfaction Drivers
As shoppers return to stores in numbers similar to before the pandemic, the 15th installment of Zebra Technologies’ annual Global Shopper Study shows new habits being embraced by consumers. The study surveyed more than 4,200 shoppers, store associates and retail decision-makers globally to gauge today’s shopper experience, technology usage and fulfillment.
salestechstar.com
Currys Chooses Emplifi to Offer Virtual Live Care to Customers
Currys takes its omnichannel approach to the next level, providing customers with on-demand access to live support experts using Emplifi’s Live Commerce. Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced that Currys plc, the well-known electrical retailer in the UK, is using Emplifi Live Advisor to deliver live customer care on demand. Through Emplifi’s leading Live Advisor solution, which came through the acquisition of Go Instore in September 2021, Currys customers can connect to product experts not only for live demos and consultations, but also for post-purchase care.
salestechstar.com
Church Brothers Farms Chooses ThroughPut Inc. for AI-powered Supply Chain Predictions
Vertically integrated fresh produce supplier leverages AI-powered supply chain capabilities to forecast future product demand and profitability analysis. Church Brother Farms, a leading fresh vegetable grower, processor, and shipper announced today that it has chosen ThroughPut Inc., the industrial AI supply chain pioneer, as its preferred supply chain data partner. This decision is driven by Church Brothers’ initiative to leverage its data to better serve its customers, and to guide its decision making process to optimize profitability. Church Brothers grows over 40,000 acres and ships more than 50 million cartons on 60,000+ trucks annually, across over 400 skus, presenting a complex organizational scope suited for ThroughPut’s vast capabilities.
salestechstar.com
Appian Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Digital Experience
Guidewire and Appian announced that Appian has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a new Solution partner at the Select level. Appian joins the program as an experience development partner; the Appian Low-Code Process Automation Platform integrates directly to Guidewire Cloud APIs and the Jutro Digital Platform. “The speed and flexibility of...
