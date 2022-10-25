Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
My North.com
4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway
Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Group acquires 31K acres in U.P.'s Keweenaw Peninsula for protection
The Nature Conservancy, a global conversation organization, announced it has purchased more than 31,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula, known as the Keweenaw Heartlands.
This Michigan Lake is the Coldest in the United States
Every lake in and around Michigan is obviously cold in the winter. However, there is only one lake that is the absolute coldest in the winter as well as during the summer months. This lake is not only the coldest but it's also the largest freshwater lake in the world...
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
These 2 Michigan Cities are the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
From historic town districts to beautiful mountains and beaches, there is so much beauty to soak in throughout the United States of America. Architectural Digest compiled a list of 55 of the most beautiful small towns in the entire country. The best part is you do not have to travel...
Traverse City Whiskey Co. Expanding in Traverse City, Bringing Almost 100 Jobs
Traverse City Whiskey Co. LLC, a Traverse City-based distiller of bourbon and whiskey and producer of premium cocktail cherry garnishes, is expanding in Traverse City with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. This expansion is supported by a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant, and is expected to generate...
Woolly Worms Have Arrived and They’re Predicting Southern Indiana’s 2022-23 Winter Weather
If you love a snowy winter, like me, you have probably been pretty pleased with recent winter 2022 predictions that have been published. All of them say that we are in for a hunker-down kind of winter. But, the Woolly worm has something different to say about what our winter will look and feel like.
Marquette Man Captures the Two Extremes of Michigan’s Beauty
A photographer from Michigan's Upper Peninsula recently captured two amazing moments at Black Rocks which is near the tip of Presque Isle Park in Marquette. Well-known photographer Shannon Kivi (906 Images) took a photo over the summer of two brothers jumping from a cliff into the chilly Lake Superior waters with the sun rising in the background. He really captured a special moment.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will run in 2022, but once again won’t stop in Michigan
For the first time since 2019 the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through Michigan after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however those hoping to see the train will only have a brief window to catch a glimpse. While the train is resuming the cross-continent tour...
So When Exactly Will They Be Finished ‘Fixing The Damn Roads’ This Fall?
One of the biggest campaign promises that current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made was the pledge to 'fix the damn roads'. A promise that a majority of Michigan was begging for as we swerved and dodged potholes on our daily commutes. But, that promise of fixing the roads comes with...
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Halloween Fun in Northern Michigan
The final days of October mean that Halloween fun is beginning. Erin Murphy of West Michigan Tourist Association, has details on bonfires to pumpkin patches to help you plan the Halloween weekend. Boyne Mountain Resort – Halloween Hoopla. It’s the weekend before Halloween, and there are lots of great...
WLUC
Lower Michigan firefighters get married after fighting Menominee warehouse fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A joke over breakfast turned into a life-changing moment for two Lower Michigan firefighters. They were in Upper Michigan - hours from home - battling the Menominee warehouse fire. Joshua Halliday is a firefighter at the Frederic Fire Department near Grayling. His wife, Stephanie Halliday, is...
🚗 Predicted change in car prices
Good morning! It's Thursday. It's been months — heck, years — of surging demand for new cars. Automakers can't pump them out fast enough. Between the sky-high demand, labor shortages and supply chain issues, prices have soared, too. But according to new reporting from Free Press auto writer...
The Cheese Cave: Secluded in Northern Michigan
This could be described as one super-huge mouse hole…..not quite, but it does have something to do with cheese. It’s a cave where cheese is aged, burrowed into the hillside in Leelanau County, north of Traverse City and south of Suttons Bay on M-22. The cave is used...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3