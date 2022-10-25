ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway

Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago

From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
1470 WFNT

Marquette Man Captures the Two Extremes of Michigan’s Beauty

A photographer from Michigan's Upper Peninsula recently captured two amazing moments at Black Rocks which is near the tip of Presque Isle Park in Marquette. Well-known photographer Shannon Kivi (906 Images) took a photo over the summer of two brothers jumping from a cliff into the chilly Lake Superior waters with the sun rising in the background. He really captured a special moment.
The Detroit Free Press

🚗 Predicted change in car prices

Good morning! It's Thursday. It's been months — heck, years — of surging demand for new cars. Automakers can't pump them out fast enough. Between the sky-high demand, labor shortages and supply chain issues, prices have soared, too. But according to new reporting from Free Press auto writer...
1240 WJIM

The Cheese Cave: Secluded in Northern Michigan

This could be described as one super-huge mouse hole…..not quite, but it does have something to do with cheese. It’s a cave where cheese is aged, burrowed into the hillside in Leelanau County, north of Traverse City and south of Suttons Bay on M-22. The cave is used...
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

