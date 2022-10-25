ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Checking in on the Longhorns' in-state rival Texas A&M during bye week

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Texas Longhorns are having a rough start to the early season. Steve Sarkisian’s squad fell to 5-3 after dropping what looked to be a winnable game against Oklahoma State. Things could be worse.

Look no further than in-state rival, Texas A&M. As you might expect, both the team and fanbase are restless after a 3-4 start to the season.

The Aggies were once regarded as a playoff favorite and potential SEC Championship contender. On the heels of a historic recruiting class, some believed the team could overtake Alabama and Georgia in college football’s top conference. Now they are fighting for bowl eligibility.

Coming off a bye week, many expected Jimbo Fisher’s squad to look refreshed for their next game. Despite two weeks to prepare, Texas A&M earned its fourth loss of the season against hapless South Carolina. It was the first time the Gamecocks had ever defeated the Aggies in nine meetings.

Here’s how social media is responding to what’s going on in College Station.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

