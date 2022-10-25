Read full article on original website
Related
WLNS
All eyes on Musk heading into Friday’s Twitter deal deadline
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Twitter is on the brink of its next chapter. Elon Musk is set to close a $44 billion deal to purchase the social media platform on Friday, and all eyes are on Musk to see how he will tackle the challenge of monitoring hate speech and misinformation.
Star CNN Anchor Sees Ratings "Plummet"
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Radar Online is noting that CNN executives have not been happy with the ratings put up by its new Sunday evening program hosted by Chris Wallace.
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
Comments / 0