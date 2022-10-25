Last Mile Delivery Management Software Company, Onfleet, Announces Partnership with Online Cannabis Marketplace Leafly

Read full article on original website
Uber Eats Is Now Delivering Cannabis to Customers in This Lucky City
Food delivery apps have made it easy to order a burger and fries without ever leaving your couch, save to open the front door. Now, cannabis users in Toronto can enjoy their flower and edibles without driving to the dispensary. Uber Eats has partnered with online cannabis retailer Leafly to bring products from three different dispensaries to residents in the Canadian city. All they have to do is prove they’re 19 years or older upon arrival of their weed and other THC products. According to Leafly, this partnership is the first of its kind, and both companies hope that it will help to stop cannabis users from driving while high.
Benzinga
Key Cannabis Exec Changes You Need To Know About: Leafly's New CCO, Glass House's New Appointment & More
Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY announced that Carlos Pinto joined the company as a chief commercial officer. Pinto agreed to lead Leafly's sales, marketing and award-winning content teams as well as manage and shape the go-to-market strategy for existing and new products, sales planning and refine the company's product strategy to increase revenue generation in both existing and new markets.
Greenlane Introduces Groove - Ancillary Cannabis Products 'At A Reasonable Price Point'
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN, launched Groove, the company's newest addition to its family of brands. Groove offers simple, functional ancillary cannabis products. Included in the Groove product line are glass and silicone pipes, dab pens, vaporizer batteries, grinders, butane torches, bubblers, and rigs, along with a roadmap of innovative items in the pipeline.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
New! 2022 Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report
*This content brought to you in partnership with Extensiv*. In August 2022, Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) distributed an online survey to logistics professionals who own or operate third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses. The aggregated responses to this survey comprise the information found in the report. As the first and only report 100% focused on the 3PL warehouse industry, Extensiv’s Benchmark Report aggregates data from more than 200 3PL warehouses and provides insight on more than 30 industry-specific topics. This information builds on data collected in 2020 and 2021 and provides year-over-year changes or trends when applicable. The Benchmark Report examines best practices, trends, current issues, and opportunities facing 3PL warehouses.
salestechstar.com
Airbase Becomes the First Modern Spend Management Platform to Address Complex Purchasing Processes Faced by Larger Companies
Company launches a series of automated procurement features including advanced documentation and data routing, 3-way PO matching, and custom tagging of additional stakeholders. Airbase, the fast-growing and top-ranked spend management solution, announced that the company is rolling out a series of new product capabilities that expand its all-in-one spend management...
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M
Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
salestechstar.com
November Webinar Features iQor’s Best Practices to Enhance CX Through Digital Automation
IQor Leaders Explain How to Boost Performance Using the NICE Automation Platform. iQor will share best practices to enhance employee performance and the customer experience through digital automation in an upcoming webinar hosted by the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) and sponsored by NICE. The free virtual event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
freightwaves.com
Trivia supply chains, how LTL works and the ballad of the double broker – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude are having a battle of the generations. They’re joined by OK Boomer CEO and founder Joe Spisak to play his latest trivia game and learn about the supply chain behind it. FreightPlus President Jill Clifford shines a...
salestechstar.com
ibex Receives 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
Wave X recognized for innovative customer service technology and improving the customer experience. ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Wave X as a 2022 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.
salestechstar.com
Should You Drive your B2B Sales Process with Augmented Reality?
Customer trends have evolved over the last few years, the Coronavirus pandemic turned out to be a major driving factor in all of this. With newer types of digital tools and technologies enabling brands to completely change how they interact with their prospects and customers, the onus now lies on customer facing leaders like marketing and sales heads to understand more on what they can do better using newer tech advances to drive better brand ROI and eventual growth.
salestechstar.com
How Partner Networks are Impactful for Business
When it comes to leveraging a business and boosting their presence in new domains and markets, presenting competitor advantage, fortifying positive and impactful brand imagery, or just enhancing reputation, strategic B2B partnerships emerge as a remunerative option when implemented effectively. In Business-to-Business, establishing robust strategic alliances with the partners in...
retailbrew.com
How two conveniences stores are optimizing their delivery by prioritizing customer experience over speed
If there’s one thing shoppers want these days, it’s convenience. And who better to offer that than convenience stores?. The concept of convenience has changed a bit in recent years, however, as the pandemic changed consumer behaviors and startups looked to meet them with items delivered at a blink-and-you-miss-it speed. But c-stores have worked to keep pace, and while some have turned to fulfillment partners like DoorDash or Grubhub to do so, others have moved to build out ops in-house.
salestechstar.com
MyOperator Announces #TarakkiKaTyohar with Discount Bundles in Business Communication Growth Plans
MyOperator, one of the key players in the cloud communication industry is offering discount bundles for businesses planning to ramp up their sales and customer communication. With up to 25% discount on all its growth plans tailored for SMBs as well as enterprise-grade businesses, MyOperator believes “Iss tarakki ka tyohaar, Business hoga aur zordaar” (It’s the ‘festival of growth’ to power up your business).
salestechstar.com
MikMak Secures U.S. Patent On Multi-Retailer eCommerce Enablement Technology
Trusted by the world’s biggest consumer product companies, MikMak Commerce gives consumers the power to choose where they want to shop, from wherever they are engaging. MikMak, a leading eCommerce acceleration platform, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded the company a U.S. patent for the MikMak Commerce component of its platform. The invention, U.S. Patent No. 11,475,487, outlines the key technologies used to power multi-retail selection and checkout within online video marketing campaigns. This enables brands to offer their customers the ability to choose checkout options from multiple online retailers. Additionally, for online video, MikMak Commerce can be leveraged across all media, including social, print, display, CTV, influencers, and brand.com.
salestechstar.com
CallRevu Launches ServiceVision To Maximize Customer Retention in Fixed Operations
CallRevu, the automotive industry’s best-selling conversation intelligence platform, announced the launch of its newly designed ServiceVision solution, a Fixed Operations customer engagement tool. As part of the CallRevu platform, ServiceVision enables Fixed Operations to enhance proactive customer communications, improve employee shortages, increase customer call answer rates, and other operational inefficiencies.
Curaleaf Launches Find, Cannabis Flower Brand 'Providing Affordable, High Quality' Buds
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA launched Find, a cannabis flower brand designed to provide consumers with quality cannabis flower at an accessible price point. The company's latest product offering is now on shelves at dispensaries in Massachusetts and will expand to Arizona, Illinois, Maine, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania in the coming months.
salestechstar.com
Lippert Components Leverages Infor Configure Price Quote Solution to Enhance Digital Shopping Experience for Customers
Company introduces new Solera 3D Awning Builder tool powered by Infor CPQ. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Lippert Components Inc. (Lippert™), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), has expanded its use of Infor Configure Price Quote (CPQ) to enhance the digital buying experience for dealers and consumers. Lippert anticipates that this will increase sales conversion and customer satisfaction, as well as reduce returns and support calls.
fintechfutures.com
Delta National Bank & Trust taps Finastra for digital banking infrastructure upgrade
New York’s Delta National Bank & Trust has tapped Finastra for the firm’s Fusion Essence and Fusion Payments To Go retail core banking and payments solutions as it looks to modernise its digital banking infrastructure. With the adoption of Fusion Essence, Delta Bank is migrating its core from...
salestechstar.com
impact.com Launches New Global Agency Partner Program, Helping Agency Partners Grow, Drive More Value for Customers
Program gives impact.com agency partners access to dozens of new benefits including business referrals, certification courses and more. impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, announced the launch of its new Agency Partner Program, a global program offering dozens of benefits designed to deepen the company’s relationship with its most valued agency partners. The program will provide agencies with referral opportunities, certification courses offering training on the industry, co-marketing resources, technology benefits including a free impact.com account, and more designed to help agency partners grow and drive increased value for mutual customers and the industry at large.
