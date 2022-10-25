Potential trade deadline candidates that might make sense for Cardinals to move

The NFL trade deadline approaches next week and the Arizona Cardinals have already made a move to acquire receiver Robbie Anderson. Could they make more moves?

More specifically, could they move any of the players currently on the roster?

Doug Farrar suggested linebacker Isaiah Simmons for Touchdown Wire, although that has not been received well by fans on social media.

If not him, here are a few players the Cardinals might be in a position to trade away.

WR A.J. Green

Green has recently found himself out of the playing rotation. They have DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Robbie Anderson and Marquise brown when he gets back from injury.

Green has not produced much this year and probably doesn’t have much value, but perhaps a team out there looking for a tall, veteran receiver could make a move for him.

WR Rondale Moore

Moore could make sense for two reasons.

One is that he has the most value and they potentially have Greg Dortch who can do what Moore does.

Will this happen? No, but if the team believes in Dortch, Moore could land the Cardinals a decent draft pick.

OL Kelvin Beachum

This is not a move I would expect the Cardinals to make, but they do have Josh Jones waiting for his turn.

Beachum is a steady veteran who has been fine this season and what team couldn’t use a solid veteran tackle?

The issue is that if they move Jones into the starting lineup and trade Beachum, the Cardinals would have no depth at tackle.