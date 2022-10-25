Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Mastercard and Cellulant Partner to Empower Millions of Consumers Across Africa to Join the Global Digital Commerce Market
Mastercard and Cellulant have partnered to allow millions of Cellulant customers across Africa to shop and pay online with global merchants wherever Mastercard is accepted. The Mastercard virtual payment solution, linked to Cellulant’s payment gateway – Tingg, can unlock a host of opportunities for consumers, whether they have a bank account or not. Consumers will be able to shop from well-known global digital commerce brands, paying quickly and securely for leisure shopping, travel, accommodation, entertainment, streaming services and more, while in their home countries or travelling abroad. The announcement comes as digital commerce and online shopping is thriving across Africa and the need for safer means of shopping online increases. According to the Economy 2021 Outlook conducted by the Mastercard Economics Institute, 20-30% of the COVID-19-related surge in digital commerce will remain a permanent feature of overall retail spending, and shopping through mobile is largely how consumers access these opportunities.
salestechstar.com
Last Mile Delivery Management Software Company, Onfleet, Announces Partnership with Online Cannabis Marketplace Leafly
Collaboration aims to streamline delivery fulfillment and management for Leafly retailers. Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform, announces a partnership and product integration with leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, Leafly. The integration is designed to provide end-to-end last mile delivery management for customers, making it easier than ever to get visibility into everything from order status, to fulfillment, driver tracking information, automated communication, and more.
cxmtoday.com
Analytic Index Forms Strategic Partnership with The Mars Agency
Digital commerce expert Analytic Index has positioned itself to make an even greater impact on the connected commerce marketplace through a formal partnership with The Mars Agency, a provider of connected commerce. Through the agreement, Analytic Index will provide the retail search and digital shelf intelligence captured through its unique...
salestechstar.com
TDCX named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center – Customer Experience Services SG/MY 2022 report
Achieves leadership position for its Digital Operations, Work From Home Services and Social Media CX capabilities across Singapore and Malaysia. TDCX, Inc, a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Information Services Group1 (ISG) Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Singapore and Malaysia.
salestechstar.com
DXC Technology Expands Global Partnership with Dynatrace, Accelerating Business Transformation for Customers
DXC Platform X™ enables the world’s leading organizations to modernize and transform their business by proactively preventing and auto-resolving issues to enable the silent running of mission-critical systems. DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, announced an expanded partnership with Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) in which...
ffnews.com
Visa and Brankas go live with global partners, unveiling new Open Finance products
Brankas, a leading Open Finance technology provider, has today announced that it has gone live with Visa to unveil a new Open Finance solution to increase financial inclusion across Southeast Asia, citing TrustDecision (Tongdun) and IziData as two of the pilot customers already using the joint solutions. Brankas has successfully...
salestechstar.com
NTT Opens New Data Center in South Africa to Support Growing Digital Economy
The new data center, which forms part of NTT’s expansion into Africa, will have a capacity of 12MW covering 6,000m² once fully built out. NTT Ltd., a leading IT infrastructure and services company, announced the opening of its latest data center in Johannesburg, South Africa. Johannesburg 1 Data Center is part of NTT’s expansion into the African continent with a capacity of 12MW covering 6,000m² of IT space once fully built out. The technical infrastructure is supported by N+1 uninterruptible power supply systems (UPS), N+1 generator backup, and highly redundant cooling systems. This will provide clients with dedicated sustainable infrastructure, operational control and the design flexibility required to support their high-performance needs.
salestechstar.com
Confianz Global Inc. has joined hands with powerhouse Acumatica Cloud ERP
Charlotte, NC-based company Confianz Global Inc. has partnered with major ERP Acumatica. Charlotte, NC-based company Confianz Global Inc. has partnered with major ERP Acumatica. Anoop Menon, the founder and CEO of the Confianz said:. “This is a major partnership for us. In the last 14 years, we have been in...
salestechstar.com
November Webinar Features iQor’s Best Practices to Enhance CX Through Digital Automation
IQor Leaders Explain How to Boost Performance Using the NICE Automation Platform. iQor will share best practices to enhance employee performance and the customer experience through digital automation in an upcoming webinar hosted by the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) and sponsored by NICE. The free virtual event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M
Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
salestechstar.com
Reltio Expands Global Footprint, Opens New Office in Lisbon, Portugal
Portugal facility will serve as technology hub in Europe, focused on developing innovation with cloud, big data, and machine learning technology. Reltio, the leading cloud-native, SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) platform company, today formally announced the opening of its offices in Lisbon, Portugal with a ribbon-cutting celebration and office tour for local dignitaries. The new location will serve as the hub for technology innovation within the region. The Reltio team will be focused on helping companies accelerate the value of their data to maximize business impact. This has become increasingly important and critical, particularly in the current economic climate.
agritechtomorrow.com
Graphjet Technologies and University of Manchester Announce Collaboration
Graphjet’s patent-pending process uses renewable agricultural waste to produce graphene, which can reduce carbon emissions from production of materials critical to EV batteries. announced a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), wherein the two parties will collaborate to provide consultancy services related to graphene and graphene-related products and applications. Graphjet...
thefastmode.com
Threat Detection Firm Stamus Networks Signs Partner Agreement with Netmetrix
Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, announced it has signed a partner agreement with Netmetrix. The agreement allows Netmetrix to market Stamus Networks in France. With offices in Suresnes, France, Netmetrix is a value-added integrator that helps companies automate their digital infrastructures. They provide solutions for network testing, observability, and cyber security. Additionally, they offer services such as product integration, customer development, and training.
getnews.info
MegaHoot Technologies Partners with Sundowner Future Properties to Develop Blockchain Enabled Property Technology Platforms
MegaHoot Technologies along with Sundowner Future Properties are developing property technology systems for the luxury real estate market. It was announced today that American software and technology company, MegaHoot Technologies, Inc “MegaHoot”, has partnered with Kenya based real estate development company Sundowner Future Properties to develop and deploy innovative blockchain enabled property technology systems that will span across building management systems, risk management systems, property management, payment and aggregation systems.
What is System Integration and How Can It Help With Digital Transformation?
The digital transformation journey is incomplete without proper system integration strategies in place.
salestechstar.com
How Partner Networks are Impactful for Business
When it comes to leveraging a business and boosting their presence in new domains and markets, presenting competitor advantage, fortifying positive and impactful brand imagery, or just enhancing reputation, strategic B2B partnerships emerge as a remunerative option when implemented effectively. In Business-to-Business, establishing robust strategic alliances with the partners in...
coingeek.com
Developers skilled in blockchain tech are in short supply globally: study
A new study conducted by Financial Express reports that the blockchain industry is growing rapidly and faces a dearth in the supply of new talent to meet the needs of the burgeoning ecosystem. The report pegs the growth rate at an impressive 45% each year, and at current levels, the...
salestechstar.com
Syncron’s New Field Service Technician Enablement Initiative Focuses on Success for the Global Workforce
By equipping technicians with a secure, intuitive, and interactive troubleshooting platform, Syncron’s technician enablement solutions empower field teams and contractors, improve productivity and sustainability, and enable long-term planning. Syncron announced a new field service initiative, driven by their technician enablement solutions, Syncron Parts Catalog and Syncron Service Knowledge. Together,...
techunwrapped.com
W3volution is born, ambassador platform of Web 3.0 and the Blockchain ecosystem
With the purpose of bring Web 3.0 closer to society and industryis born the w3volution platform, a startup that makes a multi-format commitment developing three lines of activity: content creation, community and demand activation, and meetings and transformation consultancy. Its activity will include training reports, workshops, events and conferences, among other actions.
salestechstar.com
Airbase Becomes the First Modern Spend Management Platform to Address Complex Purchasing Processes Faced by Larger Companies
Company launches a series of automated procurement features including advanced documentation and data routing, 3-way PO matching, and custom tagging of additional stakeholders. Airbase, the fast-growing and top-ranked spend management solution, announced that the company is rolling out a series of new product capabilities that expand its all-in-one spend management...
