A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,771 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of October 27. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Sussex County reports 290 new COVID-19 cases; no additional deaths
According to health officials, of the 44,322 cases, 43,194 cases have been classified as recovered. The names, addresses, medical history and other personal identifying information of these residents will not be released or shared with the community, officials said. If anyone has questions about COVID-19, you can call 2-1-1 or...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Morris County man admits tax evasion over several years
BUDD LAKE, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man Friday admitted his role in evading taxes for the tax years 2015 through 2018, according to United States Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Robert Lambert, 57, of Budd Lake pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals by videoconference...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Man charged with DWI, open container in Mount Olive Twp.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container in a motor vehicle in Mount Olive Township. On October 24, at around 11:31 a.m., officers was traveling on route 46 westbound near...
Morris County launches interactive story map to celebrate 20 years of Historic Preservation Trust Fund
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Fund by launching an interactive, online story map of all historic sites found in the county, specifically offering background information, photos, video and geographic data on all sites that benefited from county historic preservation grants.
Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris Plains
Monday, November 7, 2022, 10 AM - 2 PM, Mobile DMV comes to Morris Plains, providing REAL ID, renewal, registration, and more services.Morristown Minute. November 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM, by appointment only, a mobile DMV will renew driver licenses and registrations, provide REAL IDs, and more.
Thousands Without Power In Hunterdon, Morris Counties
Thousands of JCP&L customers in Hunterdon and Morris Counties were without power on Tuesday, Oct. 25. JCP&L's website said more than 3,500 people were without power in Hunterdon County as of 10 a.m. Meanwhile, a post from the Florham Park Police Department stated that the outage had also been affecting...
Hunterdon County Health Department to host additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics
FLEMINGTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren, the Board’s Health Department liaison recently announced that the Hunterdon County Health Department will offering additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics as a result of strong public demand. “I was advised by Health Department Director Karen DeMarco that the recent...
Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall
Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
N.J. man charged in co-worker’s death tried to have detective killed, cops say
The New Jersey man charged with killing a co-worker during a lunch break tried to hire a fellow jail inmate to kill the lead detective in his case and another “random woman” in an attempt to derail the prosecution, according to court documents. Kenneth Saal, 33, formerly of...
Baker Combines Art, Cookies With New Bergen County Shop
A lifelong artist is combining her passions with the opening of a brand-new bake shop in Bergen County. After moving to New Jersey, Justine Boone began taking cake decorating classes and spent four months learning the art of cake design. Alas, she landed on cookies — and hasn't looked back.
Morristown planning board denies extension for apartments pitched by company of disgraced attorney
Morristown’s planning board on Thursday scuttled a five-story apartment project pitched by a company affiliated with the board’s former attorney, who is facing jail time in a corruption scandal. The board cited a zoning change, new traffic patterns and unmet approval conditions in denying the BAKOD Holding Corporation’s...
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with stopping only to look at fatal hit-and-run victim
TOMS RIVER — An Elizabeth man wanted by police is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday, stopping to look at the victim, and then fleeing the scene as she died. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was crossing Route 70 at the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River around 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Explorer, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
Man sentenced to probation, restitution after taking funds to build new fire department in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (sussex County) – An Ohio man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to taking funds to build a new Frankford Fire Department, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jeffery L. Simmons, 46, of Canton was sentenced on October 20 before the Honorable Michael C....
Man faces credit card theft, drug charges following traffic stop in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A man is facing a slew of charges following a traffic stop last week in Byram Township. On October 17, an officer observed a vehicle fail to keep right while traveling on Route 206. The officer then stopped the vehicle and while speaking to the driver, who was identified as Dominick J. Fernandez of Andover, it was determined that he was driving while having a suspended license, police said.
Police arrest man for trying to meet a 15-year-old in Warren County
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A 62-year-old Pennsylvania man went to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old, but instead, he was met by an adult and was then arrested, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. In late July, law enforcement discovered that John Lore...
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
