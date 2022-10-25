ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,771 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of October 27. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Sussex County reports 290 new COVID-19 cases; no additional deaths

According to health officials, of the 44,322 cases, 43,194 cases have been classified as recovered. The names, addresses, medical history and other personal identifying information of these residents will not be released or shared with the community, officials said. If anyone has questions about COVID-19, you can call 2-1-1 or...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Morris County man admits tax evasion over several years

BUDD LAKE, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man Friday admitted his role in evading taxes for the tax years 2015 through 2018, according to United States Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Robert Lambert, 57, of Budd Lake pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals by videoconference...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Man charged with DWI, open container in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container in a motor vehicle in Mount Olive Township. On October 24, at around 11:31 a.m., officers was traveling on route 46 westbound near...
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Morris County launches interactive story map to celebrate 20 years of Historic Preservation Trust Fund

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Fund by launching an interactive, online story map of all historic sites found in the county, specifically offering background information, photos, video and geographic data on all sites that benefited from county historic preservation grants.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris Plains

Monday, November 7, 2022, 10 AM - 2 PM, Mobile DMV comes to Morris Plains, providing REAL ID, renewal, registration, and more services.Morristown Minute. November 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM, by appointment only, a mobile DMV will renew driver licenses and registrations, provide REAL IDs, and more.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall

Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with stopping only to look at fatal hit-and-run victim

TOMS RIVER — An Elizabeth man wanted by police is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday, stopping to look at the victim, and then fleeing the scene as she died. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was crossing Route 70 at the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River around 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Explorer, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Man faces credit card theft, drug charges following traffic stop in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A man is facing a slew of charges following a traffic stop last week in Byram Township. On October 17, an officer observed a vehicle fail to keep right while traveling on Route 206. The officer then stopped the vehicle and while speaking to the driver, who was identified as Dominick J. Fernandez of Andover, it was determined that he was driving while having a suspended license, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

